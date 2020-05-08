All registered voters in California will receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his daily pandemic briefing.

The state is not moving to mail-only, however, and in-person voting will remain an option.

“Mail in voting is important, but it is not an exclusive substitute to physical locations,” the governor said, noting that some people are simply not comfortable mailing in a ballot

“This election is slated to be the most consequential election of our lifetime,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “We remain committed to providing as many safe, in-person opportunities to as possible on and before Election Day.”

The postage on ballots will be pre-paid, Padilla added.