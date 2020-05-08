Coronavirus pandemic in the US
New task force launched in Texas to ensure internet access across the state
Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Education Agency and the Dallas Independent School District, launched Operation Connectivity Friday in an effort to deliver internet to students across the state as schools remain closed due to coronavirus, according to a statement from the governor's office.
A task force has been put together for Operation Connectivity to gather information on where internet is and isn't available, identify best practices for at-home student learning, and "secure technology solutions for broadband and devices," the statement said.
"With students learning remotely for the time being, it’s more important than ever for all our students to be able to access academic content at home. In order for that to happen, all students in Texas need access to computers and/or tablets, and internet outside of the classroom," Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in the statement.
The task force will meet each month to review progress and address issues that arise.
Federal government to begin "phased transition" back to work, new notice says
As various states begin to reopen, the federal government has taken a small, but significant step in that direction with the agency that serves a human resources function for the rest of the agencies issuing a new notice on its website about a “phased transition.”
The Office of Personnel Management has updated its operating status for federal agencies on transitioning to normal working operations for government employees.
OPM replaced language about teleworking on Thursday night, now saying the federal government would “begin a phased transition to normal operations in line with the national guidelines to open up American again.”
The guidance went on to say that agencies would “make operating decisions based on state or locality of duty stations and other factors” and told employees to contact their supervisors with questions.
Washington, DC calling for extended telework: Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has not yet made a decision on reopening the city, said her administration has been in touch with OPM during the crisis but did not appear aware of the new notice.
Bowser said that the District’s position is still that “the majority stay on telework as long as possible.”
In an April letter, she told the agency, “we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home.”
New York governor: "We're finally ahead of this virus"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said for the first time he feels the state is ahead of the virus, not behind it.
"The good news, on the overall, is we're finally ahead of this virus. For so long we were playing catch up," Cuomo said. "We were behind it."
"Now I feel for the first time we're actually ahead of it. We have showed that we can control the beast," he said, citing declining hospitalization, intubation and death rates.
"We haven't killed the beast, but we are — we're ahead of it," he added.
However, Cuomo warned New Yorkers must continue to follow social distancing restrictions and other safety measures in order to stay ahead.
Watch:
Florida partners with assisted living facility to help care for Covid-19 elderly patients
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new state partnership today with Dolphin Pointe Health Care, an assisted living facility, to help protect and care for elderly patients battling Covid-19.
How it will work: If a long-term care facility resident contracts Covid-19 and is sent to the hospital — but doesn’t need to be on a ventilator and can go home — the elderly patient will be transferred to Dolphin Pointe instead of going home and running the risk of infecting others.
Dolphin Pointe will serve as a secure location that will exclusively care for medically stable Covid-19 positive patients in the Jacksonville area who resided at long-term care facilities that lack the resources to properly care for Covid-19 patients, the governor said.
DeSantis announced that 17 Covid-19 positive patients are at Dolphin Pointe currently and the facility is expected to receive another seven patients in the next 24 to 48 hours.
There have been more than 75,000 coronavirus deaths in the US
There has been at least 1,259,777 cases of coronavirus in the US, and approximately 75,852 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Johns Hopkins reported 2,754 new cases and 190 reported deaths on Friday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Trump marks VE Day anniversary with veterans, day after valet tests positive for coronavirus
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the WWII Memorial in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Trump greeted the veterans — all in their 90s — from a distance and did not exchange handshakes or hugs. Trump nor the first lady wore a mask.
Concerns surrounded the event after one of Trump's personal valets tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising alarms about the President's possible exposure to the virus. Trump was subsequently tested again by the White House physician and tested negative.
At least 216 people died in New York from coronavirus yesterday
At least 216 people died from coronavirus in New York yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
That's down slightly from the 231 people who died on Wednesday and the 232 who died on Tuesday.
Cuomo said that while the number is falling, it's not falling as quickly as he'd like.
Similarly, new hospitalizations per day is "just about flat," Cuomo said, adding that they had hoped for a "steady, sharp decline in those numbers."
Watch:
Member of Vice President Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus
A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus, two sources familiar tell CNN.
Bloomberg News first reported the development on Friday.
Pence's flight to Iowa was delayed on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews for about an hour on Friday, and some people deplaned, according to pool reports.
The person who tested positive was not on the trip, but the concern was other people being in contact with the individual, a source familiar told CNN.
The vice president's office has refused to comment.
Some context: This comes after one of President Trump's personal valets tested positive earlier this week, as CNN reported on Thursday.
The Vice President is currently on his way to Des Moines, Iowa, where he will participate in a discussion with faith leaders on responsible religious and spiritual gatherings followed by a roundtable on securing the food supply.
Massachusetts Democrats probe Walmart on store with more than 80 coronavirus cases
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic members of Massachusetts' congressional delegation are pressing Walmart on its handling of a store in the state where 81 workers tested positive for the coronavirus and another location where an employee died.
"We are writing to express serious concern about your company's failure to keep Walmart employees in Massachusetts safe amidst the coronavirus," 11 House and Senate Democrats wrote to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Thursday in a letter obtained by CNN Business.
Worcester, Massachusetts, officials ordered a Walmart store to shut down last week after 23 employees tested positive for the virus, according to the local health department.
All of the store's employees were later tested for the virus, and an additional 58 tested positive. The store, which tested 391 employees total, has since reopened.
"Massachusetts is suffering from a high rate of coronavirus cases, and several of our stores located in some of the state's hot spots have also been hit hard by the pandemic," Walmart said in a statement.
The company added, "It may be impossible to track the source of anyone's infection, especially in some of these communities that have felt the devastating impact of the virus. That's why we are working in partnership with local health officials and are taking aggressive steps to help ensure the safety of our associates and customers."
The letter seeks to raise pressure on Walmart over its worker safety policies after reports of coronavirus cases among employees at several stores in the state.