Potential antibody treatment for Covid-19 patients advances in testing
An antibody treatment being developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis will go into testing in patients with coronavirus later this month, developers said.
GlaxoSmithKline said the drug, called otilimab, might help calm down an immune system overreaction called a cytokine storm. Cytokine storms are blamed for some of the most severe symptoms of coronavirus infections and can lead to fatal organ damage.
The phase II trial will include 800 adults hospitalized with pneumonia from coronavirus, Glaxo said.
Otilimab is a monoclonal antibody – a natural immune system molecule that is targeted to neutralize an inflammatory compound known as granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor or GM-CSF. In rheumatoid arthritis, the inflammation can cause joint damage and pain and studies indicate it may be involved in cytokine storms in patients infected with viruses.
Another treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, anakinra, showed promise in helping patients with severe Covid-19, according to a small study published in the journal Lancet Rheumatology on Thursday.
“We believe that otilimab may be able to help to block the effects of one of the types of cytokine (known as GM-CSF),” Kathleen Quinn, a spokesperson for Glaxo, said in an email. “We plan to start a Phase II clinical trial by the end of May.
The patients will all receive standard care for the novel coronavirus. Some patients will get a placebo and others will get the otilimab infusion to see if it improves their condition.
The trial is expected to run through December.
Kentucky to test 100% of residents and staff at all long-term care facilities
Kentucky is aiming to test every resident and staff member at all 286 skilled nursing facilities in the state, Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said Friday.
He said he expects it will take a couple of months to get through all facilities.
Here's a breakdown of cases and deaths at long-term facilities provided by Gov. Andy Beshear:
- At least 862 long-term care residents and 356 staffers have tested positive for Covid-19.
- At least 176 people have died.
South Carolina restaurants will be able to open for limited indoor dining on Monday
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that restaurants across the state will be allowed to reopen May 11 for limited dine-in services.
Restaurant restrictions that will remain in place include, according to McMaster:
- Tables must be spaced 6-8 feet apart
- Restaurants can only allow 50% of their inside occupancy rate, as determined by the fire marshal
- Sanitation and social distancing guidelines must be followed
“These recommendations, these policies, these suggestions are comprehensive, they are well thought-out, they have been researched, some have come as best practices from other states,” McMaster said Friday. “This has been quite a process and includes such things as the sanitation, providing hand sanitizers at the entry doors, table condiments such as salt, pepper ketchup, etc should be removed from the table, provided upon request."
McMaster also announced that all boating restrictions put in place by an executive order on April 16 have been lifted, effective immediately.
More than 76,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US
There are at least 1,279,546 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 76,706 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
Johns Hopkins reported 22,523 new cases and 1,044 reported deaths on Friday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Pools in Arkansas will reopen on May 22, governor says
Pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches in Arkansas will be allowed to open on May 22, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.
People who enter the areas will be screened and those with a fever or who have had contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be turned away, Hutchinson said.
The governor said pool chemistry should be tested twice a day, and high-touch areas should be disinfected "frequently."
Slides, diving boards and any other areas where people form lines should be marked with notices about the 6-foot distancing.
Arkansas is reporting 3,747 confirmed coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, said Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health.
Some businesses in Virginia are on track to open next Friday
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that the state is on track for a phase one reopening on May 15 but cautioned “if our trends change, we will adjust that date as needed.”
Northam said that the stay-at-home order that had been in effect will now become a “safer-at-home order” and detailed what restrictions would be lifted in a phase one reopening.
Here is what would be allowed in phase one:
- Nonessential retail establishments can increase to 50% capacity.
- If restaurants and breweries already have a permit for outdoor seating, “we’ll allow service in that outdoor area at 50% capacity.”
- Places of worship will be allowed to hold indoor services but only at 50% capacity.
- Personal grooming services can reopen in phase one “if they can adhere to strict social distancing with face masks required and appointments required.”
- Private campgrounds can reopen with restrictions between campsites.
Here's what won’t be allowed to reopen in phase one:
- Overnight summer camps
- Gyms
- Entertainment and amusement venues
- Beaches for anything other than exercising and fishing
"We are not opening the floodgates here, we're not flipping a light switch from closed to open," he said. “We will move forward cautiously with science and with data and safety as our criteria.”
Northam said he expects phase one to last at least two weeks but “it may last longer depending on what the data shows.”
Restaurant employment falls to lowest level since 1989, industry group says
The restaurant industry has lost more than three decades of jobs in the last two months, according to analysis from the National Restaurant Association, a leading industry group.
Eating and drinking places lost 5.5 million jobs in April which followed a net decline of nearly a half-million jobs – three times more jobs than any other industry, according to the group.
“Just three months ago, there were more than 12 million people on the payrolls of eating and drinking places across this country, but today more than six million restaurant workers are home without a job – and that number is going to grow,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of Public Affairs for the Association.
“It is critical that Congress provide targeted relief for the restaurant industry and its employees,” Kennedy added.
US ignored pandemic guidelines, former Health and Human Services secretary says
The federal government ignored longstanding recommendations for how to handle a pandemic, and President Trump further undermined efforts, Florida Rep. Donna Shalala said Friday.
“Boy, we weren’t ready,” Shalala, a Democrat who is also former Health and Human Services secretary, said at a meeting of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense.
“We weren’t ready at any level," she added.
The commission, an independent group put together to advise on potential pandemic and bioterrorist dangers, has been warning for years about the lack of US preparedness.
Shalala, a former member of the commission, said the White House did follow one recommendation made in a 2015 report offering guidance about handling a pandemic. That was the appointment of Vice President Mike Pence to head the response.
Trump named Pence coronavirus coordinator on Feb. 27, but for weeks continued to himself front White House briefings on the pandemic.
“If the President had gotten out of the way, the vice president would have done just fine because he had just the right tone about working with state and local governments,” Shalala said.
Pence, she said, had shown he would listen to advice from the US National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and other medical experts.
“He never second-guessed their opinions,” she said.