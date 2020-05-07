Gary Cohn, former economic adviser to President Trump, said he's optimistic about the future of the US economy.

"We are going to recover. We are going to put people back to work. And we're going to do it rather quickly," Cohn told CNN's Erin Burnett. "I would not underestimate the strength and the recovery of this economy."

Cohn noted that the economy may look different in a post-coronavirus world, and may feature different types of employment.

"We will be very clever and very creative at creating new jobs and new opportunities in our economy," he said.

Despite his optimism, however, Cohn does not concur with the President's assessment that the United States is going "to have an incredible next year" economically.

"I think it's going to take longer than 12 months for us to evolve to where we're comfortable," Cohn said. "Unless something miraculously happens in the medical field and we get a vaccine... it's going to take some period of time."