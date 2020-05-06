Some retails stores in Los Angeles will be able to open starting Friday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a news conference Wednesday.

Garcetti said he plans to modify the safer at home order in the city of Los Angeles.

Florists, toy stores, music stores, book stores, clothing stores and sporting goods stores in Los Angeles may offer curbside pickup, he said. Car dealerships will also be able to open.

Some context: This is in line with what Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in an earlier news conference.

He clarified that stores will only able to offer curbside pickup and that people will not able to go inside the stores.

Starting Saturday, the city will open its trails, parks and golf courses.

Face coverings will be required at all city trails and golf courses, Garcetti said. Runyon canyon will remain closed.

Friday May 8 marks the beginning of phase two, a slow and gradual loosening of some of the restrictions, he said.