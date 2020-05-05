CNN

As Georgia begins to reopen under orders from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta's Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she believed he was testing the "willingness to sacrifice lives" for the sake of economic recovery.

“Nothing has changed about Covid-19. This is still a highly contagious virus that is hitting our community extremely hard and especially communities of color," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer this afternoon.

She added: "What it really feels like to me, anyway, is that there is this testing of the waters and willingness to sacrifice people for the sake of our economy.”

Bottoms went on to say people should try to consider the risk in terms of their own loved ones.

"I am not willing to sacrifice my mother who is a senior and certainly not my children, all of who are asthmatic," she said.

Bottoms' comments came as Kemp has been among the most aggressive governors in the nation in rolling back social distancing rules for businesses in the state, allowing restaurants to offer dine-in service starting April 27, as long as eateries put in place measures to mitigate staff and guest exposure to coronavirus.

