Chicago medical examiner to probe deaths as far back as November for evidence of Covid-19
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago plans to review previous deaths involving heart attacks and pneumonia for indications of Covid-19 as far back as November, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
The first known coronavirus death in the Chicago area occurred March 16, but the medical examiner’s office now plans to review case records from much earlier deaths for signs of Covid-19, Cook County spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny tells CNN.
The medical examiner's office says viral pneumonia cases along with heart attacks caused by arteries being blocked will be examined.
“The goal is to see if this virus was present before we knew of it,” Derevyanny said.
The medical examiner's office expects this testing phase to last about a month but that timetable will ultimately depend on their caseload.
While Derevyanny called the decision to look back to November an arbitrary timeframe, if a positive case is discovered it will prompt the office to look back even further.
As of Monday, Cook County reported a total of 54,223 cases and 1,948 COVID-19-related deaths.
There are more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 1,201,337 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 70,847 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
Johns Hopkins reported 21,049 new cases and 1,925 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Texas governor provides guidance for reopening businesses
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will allow certain business sectors to begin reopening in the coming weeks, with stipulations for each.
He also provided clarity on a previous executive order that allowed certain congregations, which now will include weddings.
Cosmetology salons, barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and tanning salons are allowed to open beginning May 8.
Gyms and exercise facilities, nonessential manufacturing plants and businesses operating inside office buildings are allowed to reopen beginning May 18, with certain guidelines.
Funerals, memorials, burials and weddings are allowed to commence. Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation, or house of worship must limit occupancy to 25%, according to Abbott.
Wedding reception services may also resume, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25% of the total listed occupancy, according to Abbott, but these occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.
Graduation ceremonies at “every level of education” are allowed “subject to certain constraints," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.
Malls in Hawaii will reopen on Thursday
Shopping malls in Hawaii will be allowed to reopen on Thursday, Gov. David Ige announced today.
The governor said it will be "the first step in reopening businesses and getting people back to work."
The first phase of Ige's “safer-at-home” plan includes removing restrictions on car washes, pet grooming, elective surgery, non-profit organizations, and in-person retail businesses as long as social distancing is maintained.
Ige said the state has enough testing materials to keep track of any future outbreaks.
“Everyone in Hawaii has the ability to get tested for Covid if they have a reason to,” the governor said.
He said the state is continuing to discourage visitors to the islands for now, as anyone arriving from out of state must immediately quarantine for 14 days.
Trump says he would get a coronavirus vaccine: "Whatever is best for the country”
President Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he would get a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.
Trump said he would, but it depends on what is best for the country.
“I would absolutely Jim, and if they wanted me to be first on line, I’d be first on line or I’d be last on line or I wouldn’t take it at all. Whatever is best for the country,” he said.
The President added he “doesn’t want to waste” a vaccine.
Here's the latest coronavirus update from Kansas
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that there are 625 new cases of Covid-19 in the state following mass testing at the Green River Correctional Facility.
He said 309 cases are from the Green River Correctional facility. Two staff members and two inmates have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported, according to Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown.
In addition to thermometer checks and ongoing sanitation, the facility will now be able to separate inmates into three groups: those who have tested positive, those who tested negative but had exposure, and those who tested negative with no exposure, Brown said.
Small, recreational businesses in Tennessee will reopen on Friday
Small, recreational businesses in Tennessee will be allowed to open on May 8, Gov. Bill Lee said at a news conference.
The state will be releasing guidance on Wednesday for bowling alleys, miniature golf and other recreational businesses that fall under that category.
The state’s economic recovery group is also working to help secure thermometers for businesses. Residents will be able to receive a free mask at any local health department, he said.
At least 13,690 cases of coronavirus have been reported and at least 226 people have died in the state.
Illinois governor unveils five-phase plan to reopen
As Illinois reports its highest single-day death toll, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a five-phase regional plan to reopen the state.
"Moving forward with 'Restore Illinois,' we are looking at the state as four regions, each of which can move through phases at different times. Northeast Illinois, North Central Illinois, Central Illinois, and Southern Illinois," Pritzker said in a news conference today.
Illinois Department of Public Health will be tracking each region's metrics, and the state will make the data available online for the public, the governor said.
He also said the earliest a region can move to phase three is May 29. He added schools could only open in phase four.
"The only way that we can cross into phase five 'Illinois Restored' with all the sectors of the economy running with completely normal operations is with a vaccine, or a widely available and highly effective treatment or with the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period of time," he said.
Businesses in North Carolina will open on Friday
Many business in North Carolina will be allowed to open Friday as the state moves into phase one, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.
“Phase one is a limited easing of restrictions,” he said.
Under this first phase, retail stores will be able to operate at 50% capacity with cleaning and social distancing, parks and trails can reopen and restaurants can continue takeout and delivery with no in-room dining.
Gyms, bars, salons, theaters, playgrounds and pools will remain closed.
The state is asking people to remember to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The stay-at-home order remains in effect for the state with modifications.
Phase one is set to expire on May 22, but can be extended depending on the state's progress with mitigation efforts.