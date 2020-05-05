Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Coronavirus quickly spread around the world starting late last year, new genetic analysis shows
A new genetic analysis of the virus that causes Covid-19 taken from more than 7,600 patients around the world shows the virus has been circulating in people since late last year, and must have spread extremely quickly after the first infection.
Researchers in Britain looked at mutations in the virus and found evidence of quick spread, but not evidence the virus is becoming more easily transmitted or more likely to cause serious disease.
“The virus is changing, but this in itself does not mean it’s getting worse,” genetics researcher Francois Balloux of the University College London Genetics Institute told CNN.
Balloux and colleagues pulled viral sequences from a giant global database that scientists around the world are using to share data. They looked at samples taken at different times and from different places, and said they indicate that the virus first started infecting people at the end of last year.
“This rules out any scenario that assumes SARSCoV-2 may have been in circulation long before it was identified, and hence have already infected large proportions of the population,” Balloux’s team wrote in their report, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution.
“Our results are in line with previous estimates and point to all sequences sharing a common ancestor towards the end of 2019, supporting this as the period when SARS-CoV-2 jumped into its human host,” the team wrote in the report, published Tuesday.
“It’s very recent,” Balloux said. “We are really, really, really confident that the host jump happened late last year.”
They also found genetic evidence that supports suspicions the virus was infecting people in Europe, the US and elsewhere weeks or even months before the first official cases were reported in January and February.
Balloux’s team had their findings reviewed by other experts, a process called peer review, before they were published in the journal. He said some reports by other teams, published online in on what are called pre-print websites, may have drawn incorrect conclusions.
“All viruses naturally mutate. Mutations in themselves are not a bad thing and there is nothing to suggest SARS-CoV-2 is mutating faster or slower than expected. So far we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 is becoming more or less lethal and contagious,” Balloux said.
Coronavirus is killing more African Americans in US than any other group, study finds
More African Americans are dying from coronavirus in the United States than whites or other ethnic groups, according to a new study.
Black Americans represent just 13.4% of the American population, according to the US Census Bureau, but account for more than half of all Covid-19 cases and almost 60% of deaths, the study found.
Disparities, including access to health care, are likely to blame, researchers concluded in a report released Tuesday.
The team of epidemiologists and clinicians at four universities worked with amfAR, the AIDS research non-profit, and Seattle’s Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, PATH, to analyze Covid-19 cases and deaths using county-level comparisons.
Racial data is still lacking in many areas, and their analysis uses what data was available as of mid-April.
The results: They compared counties with a disproportionate number of black residents — those with a population of 13% or more — with those with lower numbers of African American residents.
Counties with higher populations of black residents accounted for 52% of coronavirus diagnoses and 58% of Covid-19 deaths nationally, they said.
“Social conditions, structural racism, and other factors elevate risk for COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths in black communities,” wrote the scientists from the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.
“Collectively, these data demonstrate significantly higher rates of COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths in disproportionately black counties compared to other counties, as well as greater diabetes diagnoses, heart disease deaths, and cerebrovascular disease deaths in unadjusted analyses,” the authors concluded.
The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, is currently under consideration by a medical journal and has not yet been published.
US has "an efficiency issue" when it comes to food shortages, union president says
Americans will likely feel some food shortages depending on where they live as meat processing plants across the US struggle to stay open due to coronavirus concerns, Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, told CNN.
But, he insisted the country did not have a food shortage. Instead he said the challenges the United States is dealing with are "an efficiency issue."
"The supply chain is tested not because we’re not efficient…it’s tested because the system has been tested in a way that it’s not used to," Perrone said. “Our system is based on efficiency and that's the challenge that we're having right now. Do I think that we have a food shortage? No. I think we have an efficiency issue."
He explained how the closures and absenteeism at meat processing plants are now showing up on grocery store shelves.
"Twenty percent of workers are not there, and therefore, the plant slows down to a point that it can’t produce as much as it was producing at maximum efficiency. Our entire system is based on efficiency. That’s one of the reasons we’ve had shortages inside the store," he said.
Perrone called processing plants "stationary cruise ships" due to the way the virus has spread within them but said it wasn't always about a delay in closing a plant with an outbreak.
"The failure that we had was not necessarily because the processors weren’t willing to do something earlier. The failure we had was because we couldn’t get the personal protective equipment and the testing that we needed on the front side to get ahead of this," Perrone explained.
He added: “I do think the federal government could take a more active role in safety standards inside the plant that were enforceable. I think the government could mandate the highest form of PPE for those workers in those plants because they’re standing so close to each other. I think that testing and tracing is significant to be able to make sure we can root out the virus out of the plant. And make sure they provide layers of PPE in those plants."
Chicago medical examiner to probe deaths as far back as November for evidence of Covid-19
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago plans to review previous deaths involving heart attacks and pneumonia for indications of Covid-19 as far back as November, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
The first known coronavirus death in the Chicago area occurred March 16, but the medical examiner’s office now plans to review case records from much earlier deaths for signs of Covid-19, Cook County spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny tells CNN.
The medical examiner's office says viral pneumonia cases along with heart attacks caused by arteries being blocked will be examined.
“The goal is to see if this virus was present before we knew of it,” Derevyanny said.
The medical examiner's office expects this testing phase to last about a month but that timetable will ultimately depend on their caseload.
While Derevyanny called the decision to look back to November an arbitrary timeframe, if a positive case is discovered it will prompt the office to look back even further.
As of Monday, Cook County reported a total of 54,223 cases and 1,948 COVID-19-related deaths.
There are more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 1,201,337 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 70,847 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
Johns Hopkins reported 21,049 new cases and 1,925 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Texas governor provides guidance for reopening businesses
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will allow certain business sectors to begin reopening in the coming weeks, with stipulations for each.
He also provided clarity on a previous executive order that allowed certain congregations, which now will include weddings.
Cosmetology salons, barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and tanning salons are allowed to open beginning May 8.
Gyms and exercise facilities, nonessential manufacturing plants and businesses operating inside office buildings are allowed to reopen beginning May 18, with certain guidelines.
Funerals, memorials, burials and weddings are allowed to commence. Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation, or house of worship must limit occupancy to 25%, according to Abbott.
Wedding reception services may also resume, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25% of the total listed occupancy, according to Abbott, but these occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.
Graduation ceremonies at “every level of education” are allowed “subject to certain constraints," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.
Malls in Hawaii will reopen on Thursday
Shopping malls in Hawaii will be allowed to reopen on Thursday, Gov. David Ige announced today.
The governor said it will be "the first step in reopening businesses and getting people back to work."
The first phase of Ige's “safer-at-home” plan includes removing restrictions on car washes, pet grooming, elective surgery, non-profit organizations, and in-person retail businesses as long as social distancing is maintained.
Ige said the state has enough testing materials to keep track of any future outbreaks.
“Everyone in Hawaii has the ability to get tested for Covid if they have a reason to,” the governor said.
He said the state is continuing to discourage visitors to the islands for now, as anyone arriving from out of state must immediately quarantine for 14 days.
Trump says he would get a coronavirus vaccine: "Whatever is best for the country”
President Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he would get a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.
Trump said he would, but it depends on what is best for the country.
“I would absolutely Jim, and if they wanted me to be first on line, I’d be first on line or I’d be last on line or I wouldn’t take it at all. Whatever is best for the country,” he said.
The President added he “doesn’t want to waste” a vaccine.
Here's the latest coronavirus update from Kansas
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that there are 625 new cases of Covid-19 in the state following mass testing at the Green River Correctional Facility.
He said 309 cases are from the Green River Correctional facility. Two staff members and two inmates have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported, according to Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown.
In addition to thermometer checks and ongoing sanitation, the facility will now be able to separate inmates into three groups: those who have tested positive, those who tested negative but had exposure, and those who tested negative with no exposure, Brown said.