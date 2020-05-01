Carlos Gimenez, mayor of Miami-Dade County, speaks during a news conference in Miami, Florida on April 27. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

There will be zero tolerance for people who do not practice social distancing or for those who do not wear masks at our parks and golf courses, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a news conference on Friday.

Parks, boating and waterways, and golf courses are open to the public for limited use by individuals and families as long as they follow current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health, according to the Miami-Dade County's website.

Gimenez said it will not be "business as usual." He said gatherings of 10 or more people will be prohibited and face coverings will be required in most cases. Boats must remain 50 feet apart.

"There is light at the end of this Covid-19 tunnel, working differently and that's why this is a new normal working groups are focused on," Gimenez said.

Some background: Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are not participating in the first phase of Florida’s reopening, which begins Monday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said certain businesses throughout much of the state will reopen.

He said restaurants and retail spaces could let customers inside, but only at 25% capacity, and people must adhere to social distancing guidelines from the CDC.