Protesters in Michigan demonstrate against stay-at-home order
Michigan State Police says claims that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was trapped inside the Capitol building by demonstrators protesting against her stay-at-home order are false.
Roughly 400 to 700 people descended on the state Capitol today, according to Michigan State Police.
The capitol was open to the public today, but due to social distancing rules in place, only 275 individuals were allowed inside at a time, with certain sections of the building being closed off, according to Lt. Brian Oleksyk.
Oleksyk said it was a very peaceful protest, “they were chanting peacefully and that was it.”
State Police made one arrest, which took place outside of the Capitol, where one protester had assaulted another, Oleksyk said.
All protesters had dispersed by 5 p.m., as had most of the police detail that was there to assist with the crowd.
Both the House and Senate were in session Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Michigan Sen. Dayna Polehanki had tweeted this afternoon, saying that protesters were directly above her, “men with rifles yelling at us.”
“Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today,” Polehanki’s tweeted.
Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich’s said while he encourages "people to voice their disagreements with their government," this is not what happened today.
"This protest wasn’t about the stay-at-home order, it was an opportunity for a small group of folks – very few of whom were engaging in social distancing or wearing masks – to show off their swastika posters, confederate flags, nooses hanging from cars and signs calling for murder. Threatening Capitol police, staff, press, and elected members is not how we do business here in Michigan," Ananich said in a statement. "We support robust debate and we support both the first and second amendments. We will not condone physical intimidation or causing chaos in the middle of a global pandemic.”
Trump says he has no problem wearing a face mask
President Trump said he would have no problem wearing a face mask when he travels to Arizona next week, adding it will depend on the conditions on the ground.
“As far as where I am going in Arizona, I’m gonna have to look at the climate. I’d have no problem wearing a mask.” Trump said. “I'm supposed to make a speech, I just don't know, should I speak in a mask? You are going to have to tell me if that is politically correct, I don’t know. If it is, I’ll speak in a mask."
Trump said he doesn’t wear a face mask in the White House because he is in large rooms and is socially distanced from others.
However, Trump has repeatedly been surrounded by large groups of people in close proximity, at his multiple press briefings in the small White House briefing room and at Thursday's event when he signed the proclamation declaring Older Americans Month.
This is a reversal from Trump's previous comments, when he said last month he wouldn't wear a face mask himself, saying it was impossible to imagine greeting world leaders in the Oval Office with his face covered.
"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said, suggesting it was hard to envision such a thing in the Oval Office: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don't see it."
Some casinos in Mississippi could reopen before Memorial Day weekend, governor says
Some Mississippi casinos could reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Tate Reeves said during a news conference on Thursday.
The state’s casinos have been closed since mid-March.
Reeves said he was confident that by Memorial Day some of the facilities would be open, but it would not be the exact same way it was before the pandemic.
Reeves said that he is working with the venues to ensure social distancing in a way that is safe for Mississippi.
Orange County officials lash out at decision to close beaches after weekend crowds
Orange County officials are lashing out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close beaches in the area.
"(It's) a clear example of unnecessary government overreach. His actions are arbitrary and capricious and is an act of retribution against Orange County," said Michelle Steele, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “This is not acceptable and there is no rational basis for this action.
Orange County officials learned about the order just 15 minutes before the governor’s announcement, said Don Wagner, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Both Wagner and Steele blamed "misleading photographs" for the decision.
“The telephoto lens distorted what was going on on the beach," Wagner said. “We know that because we’ve seen photos from other angles.”
“The photographs I saw, quite honestly, are a stark contrast to what I believe the governor is acting on,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said, adding “I have no desire to enforce any aspect of that through arrest.”
“I would urge the governor to trust the locals,” Wagner said.
Mississippi governor says there is no food shortage and no need to hoard
There is no food shortage in Mississippi due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news conference Thursday.
“I want to be clear. Very, very clear: We are not at immediate risk of any shortage,” Reeves said. “You do not need to hoard. You do not need to empty the shelves of your local grocery store. That will do more harm than good. You will get what you need.”
Mississippi farmers, ranchers, truckers and those working at meat processing plants are making sure the food supply chain is intact, he said.
"No one should ever have to worry about keeping food on the table," Reeves tweeted.
Mississippi has reported 6,815 positive cases and 261 deaths due to the coronavirus, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs with the Mississippi State Health Department.
More than 120 employees test positive for Covid-19 at Missouri pork processing plant
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said more than 120 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 at Triumph Foods pork processing plant in St. Joseph.
The announcement comes after the state health department partnered with local health officials to offer testing to more than 2,000 employees at the plant earlier this week.
“We appreciate the willingness from employees of Triumph Foods to be tested and the collaboration with local health care providers to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in this community,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said in a statement. “Partnering with providers and local health departments to test people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, is part of our “box-in” strategy with this virus moving forward.”
Employees with positive results are being notified by the city's Health Department and will be told to isolate.
At the request of the city's Health Department, the state is sending support staff to assist with contact tracing efforts and more testing is to be expected as close contacts of patients are notified.
Former CDC director says being outdoors is "a great way to reduce risk"
Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Thomas Frieden, said Thursday that some activities can resume around the country because "we’re basically over the worst of this phase of the pandemic."
“Things are getting better and we can gradually resume some activities,” Frieden said at a coronavirus media briefing sponsored by the Aspen Institute. “On the other hand, we’re getting back, not to normal, we’re going to get back to a new normal. And that’s going to include physical distancing, hand sanitizer, face masks and avoidance … of large gatherings where many people come together in one place."
When it comes to summer vacations, beach trips are still a go, Frieden said. Social distancing is still necessary, though, he said.
“Yes, in fact, outdoors places are much safer than indoor places. Beaches, parks, bicycling, hiking. These are great things to do. They’re great for the spirit, and outdoors is a great way to reduce risk," he added. “Now to have a 100,000 people on a crowded beach, that’s a little different, but with sensible precautions, the great outdoors is a great way forward.”
Connecticut officials looking into how to safely open businesses at the end of May
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont outlined the industries that could reopen on May 20.
He said at a news conference today that state officials were looking into how to safely open outdoor only restaurants, outdoor zoos and outdoor museums, university research programs, hair and nail services and the remaining retail businesses that are currently been deemed as nonessential.
Some offices would also open but individuals would be encouraged to continue to work from home when possible. Outdoor recreation such as camping and mountain biking would also reopen.
The recommendations are being made based on industry types that can be reopened safely and where social distancing can be maintained, Lamont said.
Ultimately it will be up to each individual business to decide if it feels comfortable reopening on May 20, Lamont stressed.
Lamont said he has not made a decision yet on schools – which are currently closed through May 20. He said he will provide an update on schools “early next week.”