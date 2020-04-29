New York Times: FDA expected to issue emergency authorization for remdesivir

Chains separating the back half of a public bus from the driver's space hang to protect MTA bus drivers from COVID-19 exposure, on Friday, April 24, in the Bronx borough of New York. John Minchillo/AP

New York's Metropolitan Transit Association (MTA), which is responsible for public transportation in the state, said it will launch a new plan to clean more frequently. The plan will be delivered to the governor when it is complete.

Ken Lovett, the senior adviser to the MTA chairman and CEO, issued the following statement Wednesday:

“We fully agree that we must do everything we can to keep our system and trains and buses as clean and as safe as possible. Following on our aggressive plan of disinfecting our stations twice each day and our full fleet every 72 hours, we are completing a plan to further enhance and increase the frequency of our cleaning. We will deliver that plan to the governor as he requested.”

“Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before. We want them to show up. We don't want them to stay home. We owe it to them to be able to say the train you ride, the bus you ride, has been disinfected and is clean,” he said.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Cuomo called the state of subway cars "disrespectful.”

“To let homeless people stay on the trains in the middle of a global health pandemic with no masks, no protective equipment, you're not helping the homeless. Letting them endanger their own life and endanger lives of others is not helping anyone,” Cuomo added in today’s briefing.

When pressed further on a specific schedule for cleaning, Cuomo said the agency is responsible for that.

"I told the MTA, give me a plan whereby you will clean and disinfect every train every night so that I can say to the essential workers who are killing themselves for our state, we're keeping the subways open for you, and when you get on the subway in the morning or in the afternoon, know that that car was disinfected the night before," he said. "... I'm not going to do a cleaning schedule. I don't do that."