Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the US has ended for the day. Follow the latest developments from around the globe here.
US health official says federal government will continue to distribute supplies to states for now
Admiral Brett Giroir, director of US coronavirus testing, said the federal government will continue to help states procure supplies for testing, despite new guidelines that describe it as a “supplier of last resort” in obtaining tests.
“It’s very important that I think we don’t interrupt our commercial channels, because they’re very efficient and this is what they do, but we do have to prioritize them,” Giroir told reporters at the White House on Monday.
“Some of the larger companies, the testing companies, we need to make sure that the states that have a certain machine or a certain test are adequately supplied until we get 10 times the amount that we need," he added.
Giroir described supplies like swabs as a “small, fragile ecosystem right now.”
“For the next couple of months, we’re going to procure them at the federal level to make sure they’re distributed to the states,” he said, “but towards the middle or the end of the summer that supply chain will be very robust.”
Starting as early as late next week, Giroir said, “for say, swabs and media, we know what the plan is.
"We’re going to be sending the states what they need every week without them asking,” he said.
There are more than 985,000 coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 985,443 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 55,952 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
On Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 19,658 new cases and 1,071 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
The Javits Center has treated more than 1,000 patients
The Javits Convention Center field hospital in New York City has treated 1,093 patients so far, according to Northwell Health spokesperson Terry Lynam.
The center was treating 74 patients as of Monday night.
The USNS Comfort, a hospital ship that was docked in the New York City harbor, discharged its last patient Sunday, Lynam previously confirmed to CNN. The Comfort treated both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.
CNN’s Ryan Brown previously reported the USNS Comfort will depart New York as early as the end of the month, according to a US Navy official.
Indiana launches free online mental health resources
Indiana residents can now access free mental health resources online that have been vetted by experts, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today.
The resources will be on a new website, BeWellIndiana.org, launched by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, and are designed to help with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic. It includes information for people experiencing first-time issues as well as existing mental health concerns.
Initially, BeWellIndiana.org will focus on the various mental health challenges due to Covid-19, but will continue to evolve as a resource beyond the current crisis.
“It is imperative that we recognize how our mental health is affected by this pandemic,” Holcomb said. “I am proud of the public/private collaboration and expertise from so many of our partners captured in this single resource."
The site will have information ranging from coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, how to self-monitor for signs of stress, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery and tips for helping children, youth and teens.
Videos featuring medical experts, people in recovery and other practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics are also available on the site.
San Francisco needs to increase testing before it loosens restrictions, official says
San Francisco needs to increase testing by two to three times the current rate before the city can relax the current health orders, Public Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax said at a news conference Monday.
San Francisco has tested a total of 15,610 people, according to the city's Covid-19 data tracker. At least 1,424 people tested positive.
"There are a couple metrics we are looking at both within San Francisco regionally, and there are metrics that have also been suggested by public health experts and scientists across the country," Colfax said. "We need to increase testing two or three times what is currently is and that's a key piece."
Colfax also said the city cannot return to normalcy until there is a sustained decline in the number of people hospitalized.
"We need numbers to start dropping significantly and just stay down for several weeks," Colfax said. "That could happen if we continue on our current course."
Georgia's shelter-in-place order to remain in effect until April 30, although some businesses reopened
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday the state's shelter-in-place remains in effect until April 30.
"Bars, night clubs, operators of amusement park rides and live performance venues will remain closed, and the shelter-in-place order remains in effect through April the 30th, 2020," Kemp said at a news conference.
Some businesses, including hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys, were allowed to reopen on last Friday. Restaurants and movie theaters were allowed to open Monday.
The governor said a team continues to monitor state data and guidance from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're going to be making some decisions, most likely in the next couple of days, of what the next week, two weeks or month looks like based on that data," Kemp said.
Trump says he "never even thought" of changing date of election
President Trump said he “never even thought” of changing the date of the upcoming presidential election on November 3, despite former Vice President Biden suggesting Trump would attempt a delay.
“I never thought of changing the date of the election. November 3. Good number,” Trump told reporters at a press briefing when asked whether he has considered such a move.
Trump also added that Biden never said he would try to delay the election — despite Biden saying those words exactly during a virtual fundraiser last week, according to a pool report.
"Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said on the call.
Trump cannot unilaterally change the date of the election in November, as it has been set into law by federal statute and Congress would have to approve such a move.
However, that has not stopped some Democrats from worrying that he will try to do so, and voters asked the previously large field of Democratic presidential candidates if they had concerns that Trump would try to delay the election or refuse to leave office if he were defeated in November.
Watch:
American Airlines requires masks for attendants flight attendants
Face masks will be required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight starting May 1, American Airlines said in a statement Monday.
The airline will also begin distributing personal protective equipment, including sanitizing wipes or gels and a face mask to customers in early May “as supplies and operational conditions allow.”