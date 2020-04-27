Los Angeles mayor calls states competing for supplies "an embarrassment"

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a press conference on the novel coronavirus, on March 4, in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said it is “an embarrassment" that the city has to find its own kits and processing facilities and laboratories.

Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he believes the federal government should be securing supplies and spaces to test for coronavirus.

“I do believe that a strong national government should be the one securing things so we’re not competing against each other,” Garcetti said.

“We need probably double the amount of testing before we can begin to think about reopening,” Garcetti said.

He said some spaces and places in Los Angeles will begin to reopen once the current stay-at-home order ends on May 15.

Garcetti said three elements will be key to reopening: the economic and psychological need, the risk of reopening and how to reopen safely.

