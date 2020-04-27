There are now at least 980,000 coronavirus cases in the US

Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse to protest the 'Stay at Home' order on April 20, in Columbus, Ohio. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

When talking about the reopening plans laid out for the state today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, "ultimately, the decision is my decision, and I take full responsibility for the decision.”

DeWine announced earlier today that Ohio will be reopening some health care services on May 1, saying all health procedures or operations that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital can move forward.

Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies, as well as general offices will be allowed to open on May 4.

In a third step, consumer, retail and other services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, DeWine said.

“With a decision like this, there is no easy decision – we have to balance. We will be criticized by those who think we shouldn't open up. We'll be criticized by those who think we didn't open up enough," he added.

When asked about other Republicans, who had called for him to open up everything immediately, DeWine said “these are a balance, and to throw the doors open on May 1 and say, get rid of the stay at home order, or get rid of the distancing, and get rid of everything, would be totally irresponsible.”