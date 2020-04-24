In an attempt to keep people social distancing due to COVID-19, a temporary closed sign is posted at the beach near the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on April 23. Richard Vogel/AP

Beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego counties will remain closed this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus as a heatwave brings record warm temperatures to Southern California.

The continued closures have prompted local officials to remind the public to continue to stay home despite the temptation to hit the sand during the summer-like weather.

In Los Angeles county, the stay at home order states that all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, and beach access points remain shuttered.

The closures could prompt Southern Californians to head to Ventura and Orange counties where most beaches are open, but parking lots and piers are closed to curb visits from out-of-towners.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff are increasing patrols to enforce social distancing rules at beaches. Two lifeguard chiefs and representatives with three law enforcement agencies praised Southern California residents for adhering to social distancing guidelines and for their cooperation.