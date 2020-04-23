Coronavirus pandemic in the US
What it's like inside the US House ahead of today's coronavirus relief vote
The House is expected to vote on a new coronavirus relief package today.
Members will begin debating that bill after they finish debate on hour of debate on establishing a select committee on the coronavirus crisis.
Now, inside the chamber, there are about two dozen lawmakers seated. Most of them are wearing masks and face coverings, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is wearing a white face covering while sitting at the back of the chamber.
She removed it to speak on the floor, then wiped down the lectern after she spoke.
While most members and aides on both sides are wearing masks, there are some exceptions, including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, who aren’t wearing masks.
There are signs on the chairs where members are allowed to sit, ensuring they are spread out on the floor.
The galleries are empty and remain closed to visitors.
NYC Health commissioner: Coronavirus cases so far are "the tip of the iceberg"
New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said she thinks the city’s 138,000 positive cases so far is just “the tip of the iceberg.”
“It wouldn’t surprise me if at this point in time we had close to a million New Yorkers who had been exposed to Covid-19,” she said in a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning.
“I don’t think any of us have any misconceptions of how wide spread this virus is,” Barbot added.
De Blasio criticized the "liberate" states movement, saying that opening a city too early, “could set us back months and months.”
“If we don’t protect people’s health, we’re not going to be liberated,” de Blasio said. “They’re actually going to be chaining their people to a painful reality," he added.
Hospitalizations and ICU patients have decreased in New York City, mayor's office says
The number of hospital admissions for suspected coronavirus cases in New York City are down, the mayor's office said in a press conference Thursday.
On Tuesday, 227 people were admitted to the hospital, down from 252 the day before.
The number of ICU patients in public hospitals has also decreased to 796 on Tuesday, compared to 821 the day before.
The mayor's office also gave a breakdown of the percentage of positive coronavirus tests: The percentage of positive cases citywide decreased from 33% to 32% on Monday, but increased at Public Health Lab to 57%.
House begins debate on establishing coronavirus select committee
Moments ago, the House began an hour of debate on establishing a select committee on the coronavirus crisis.Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern and Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole are leading debate for their parties.
About the committee: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially signaled that the committee would focus its oversight on the historic trillions of dollars in spending that Congress has approved to address the pandemic. But the text of the resolution to establish the committee — released by House Democrats on last night — shows that it would have far-reaching power to investigate how money is being spent as well as to examine US preparedness for the crisis, including deliberations within the Trump administration.
After this, the House will have two hours of debate on the small business loans funding bill.
Votes are expected around 1:30 p.m. ET.
More than 300 people died from coronavirus in New York City yesterday
At least 320 people in New York City died from coronavirus yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference this morning.
The city has confirmed an additional 2,519 new positive cases of the virus, he added.
Michigan governor: Opening businesses that "pose very little risk" may be appropriate
Reopening businesses that “pose very little risk” may be appropriate, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.
“[It’s] appropriate to keep doing that assessment. We may have some announcements in the coming days," she said.
Yesterday, Whitmer announced that she is evaluating the state’s stay-at-home order after receiving the latest data on coronavirus in Michigan.
She did not offer any details on which businesses could be reopened, but said she’s keeping certain questions in mind as she makes the assessment.
“Is it public-facing? Does the majority of the work happen indoors or outdoors? Does it require more than one person using a set of instruments or machinery? These are three of many questions that we're asking to assess risk inherent in different sectors of our economy.”
Myrtle Beach mayor wants to open economy, but "it just is not a cookie cutter approach"
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she agrees with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to reopen some non-essential businesses and lift restrictions on beach access.
The process must be done carefully and methodically, however, Bethune told CNN.
Bethune said her city sees between 18 million and 20 million visitors a year, and businesses cannot afford to stay closed long-term.
"They are hurting so badly right now. And that is exactly why we are taking this approach of a very well thought out plan, one that does include the businesses, and, you know, it just is not a cookie cutter approach." Bethune said.
Despite South Carolina not meeting the White House's reopening guidelines, McMaster announced that some stores would be allowed to open at 20% capacity or five people per 1,000 square feet. Beaches were allowed to reopen on Tuesday.
Bethune did not directly address the guidelines, but said in order to balance reopening the economy with public health, each community needs to access their situation individually.
"I think that we have to look at our individual communities and not the state as a whole because every community, every county is different," Bethune said. "We're looking at what is right for our area, our businesses, and we want to welcome our visitors back, but we want it to be safe when we do," she added.
Former health secretary says putting politics before science is "dangerous"
Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius criticized President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has had confusing and even dangerous effects.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said he was suddenly dismissed from his post in part because he resisted efforts to widen the availability of hydroxychloroquine, a drug pushed by the Trump administration.
“It is a very dangerous place to be, if science is going to be overridden by politics or favoritism or I have no idea why this drug is being promoted, but it isn't about science,” Sebelius said in an interview on CNN’s New Day.
The Trump administration’s relationship with science “seems to be rocky at best,” Sebelius said.
She said that US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials should be at the forefront of daily briefings and that the American public has been “whipsawed” by competing messages from Trump and science leaders.
“The more those messages get mixed is really about putting lives at risk. … Everybody wants to get back to work. Everybody wants life to be the way it was. It is a scary time both in terms of health and in terms of the economy, but what people need is a consistent, positive message about we're all in this together, and guidelines that make sense and driven by the science so that we save lives and we get people back to work in a safe fashion,” she said.
American Red Cross will use antibody testing to help screen for Covid-19 plasma donors
The American Red Cross is working to implement antibody testing to help screen for recovered Covid-19 patients who could donate blood plasma to help patients fight the disease, the organization said in a statement yesterday.
The idea is that convalescent plasma, the liquid part of blood, from recovered patients contains antibodies that could help strengthen the immune response of other patients still battling infection.
Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that patients who are fully recovered from Covid-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma.
While "thousands of potential donors" responded to that call, less than 10% initially met the FDA's eligibility criteria to donate, according to the American Red Cross statement.
The criteria include having a verified Covid-19 diagnosis and either being symptom free for at least 28 days prior to donation or symptom free for at least 14 days prior to donation while also having a negative Covid-19 test result.
"The Red Cross is currently reviewing and requesting additional information from individuals who have submitted donor information. However, this is a complex process as we work to ensure each potential donor is appropriately screened and has the proper documentation to ensure verify every convalescent plasma product collected is safe for a patient battling COVID-19,” the American Red Cross said in its statement on Wednesday.