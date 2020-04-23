What it's like inside the US House ahead of today's coronavirus relief vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in white, arrives at the US Capitol on April 23. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House is expected to vote on a new coronavirus relief package today.

Members will begin debating that bill after they finish debate on hour of debate on establishing a select committee on the coronavirus crisis.

Now, inside the chamber, there are about two dozen lawmakers seated. Most of them are wearing masks and face coverings, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is wearing a white face covering while sitting at the back of the chamber.

She removed it to speak on the floor, then wiped down the lectern after she spoke.

While most members and aides on both sides are wearing masks, there are some exceptions, including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, who aren’t wearing masks.

There are signs on the chairs where members are allowed to sit, ensuring they are spread out on the floor.

The galleries are empty and remain closed to visitors.