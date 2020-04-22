Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pictured on October 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, said he wants to reopen the state in three phases beginning May 8.

The governor's office broke down the phases into three colors: red, yellow and green:

The red phase , which currently applies to the whole state, has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of Covid-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures, and building safety protocols.

, which currently applies to the whole state, has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of Covid-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures, and building safety protocols. As regions or counties move into the yellow phase , some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible. The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

By the numbers: Pennsylvania has a total of 35,684 Covid-19 cases and 1,622 deaths, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference today.

The state will not allow people to completely go back to work until there are less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for 14 days, the governor said.