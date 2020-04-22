Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Georgia governor says state will continue with business reopenings
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responded on Twitter to President Trump's comments that he disagreed “strongly” with the decision to reopen some businesses in the state.
"Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers," Kemp tweeted.
More on this: Trump, speaking at the coronavirus press briefing, said he thought it was "too soon" to reopen certain businesses in Georgia
"I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities, which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia," Trump said during his coronavirus task force briefing this afternoon.
Kemp, a Republican and staunch ally of Trump, on Monday announced Georgia would allow nail salons, massage therapists, bowling alleys and gyms to open Friday.
Casino workers union calls Las Vegas mayor's push to reopen "outrageous"
The largest union representing Las Vegas casino workers is condemning the mayor’s call for those businesses to reopen immediately.
“The mayor’s statements are outrageous considering essential frontline workers have been dealing with the consequences of this crisis firsthand," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, who is with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, said in a written statement.
Some context: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on CNN today that businesses — including casinos — should reopen, but offered no guidance on how to do it safely.
“They better figure it out. That’s their job,” Goodman said. “That’s not the mayor’s job.”
The Culinary Union says it supports Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision to keep casinos closed, adding, “The Culinary Union is majority women and people of color, and we are not expendable.”
Goodman does not have jurisdiction over the major casinos on The Strip, which are located outside of the Las Vegas city limits and are governed by Clark County.
Commissioner Michael Naft wrote on Twitter that “[Mayor Goodman’s] defiance of Gov. Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is reckless and dangerous.”
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it is not yet safe for the state’s casinos to reopen.
“According to Governor Sisolak’s medical advisory team, the data related to the spread of COVID-19 does not support the reopening of gaming establishments in Nevada at this time,” the board says in a written statement.
Trump tasks council to assist minority communities affected by coronavirus
President Trump said Wednesday that he would be tasking an existing White House council, led by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, with determining how to assist minority communities impacted by coronavirus.
“I’m directing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council led by Sec. Ben Carson to focus its effort on supporting underserved communities impacted by the coronavirus,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.
The President also said he would be asking South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to assist in the effort.
“The council will seek input from the private sector and community leaders on how we can best support minority and distressed communities," Trump said.
According to an executive order establishing the council, it was originally created “ to carry out my Administration’s plan to encourage public and private investment in urban and economically distressed areas, including qualified opportunity zones.”
Trump says July 4th celebrations on the National Mall will still take place
Fourth of July celebrations will be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this year, President Trump announced today at his coronavirus briefing.
“On July 4th, we’ll be doing what we had on the mall, as you know. We’re going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success,” he said.
Last year, Trump held a Fourth of July celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in what was called a “Salute to America.” The event included remarks from the President, military tank displays, music from military bands and military flyovers.
Trump said that attendance for the Washington event will likely be limited to “25% of what we had last year.”
“This year, most likely, we’ll be standing 6 feet apart,” he added.
The President also compared his Fourth of July celebration turnout at the Lincoln Memorial with Martin Luther King Jr.’s.
“I saw a magnificent picture of Dr. Martin Luther King and I saw a magnificent picture of our event last year and both of them were maxed out. It was beautiful to see. Beautiful — very similar,” Trump said.
Fauci says the US must "carefully consider how we get back to normal"
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci championed the mitigation efforts implemented across the US and considers them the "basis for our being able to say that we can now think seriously about reopening America."
Fauci's comments come after numerous states, including Georgia and Tennessee, have said they would reopen parts of their economies soon.
"So what has happened is that the mitigation that we put in with the first 15 days and then the 30-day mitigation program of physical distancing worked. So it got us to where we are today. It is a successful formula. It is the basis for our being able to say that we can now think seriously about reopening America," Fauci said at the White House's coronavirus task force briefing today.
Fauci concluded his remarks with a request for lawmakers around the country to be careful to avoid a "rebound" of coronavirus cases.
"I plead with the American public, with the governors, with the mayors for the people with the responsibility, although I know one has the lead to leapfrog over things, don't do that. Do it in a measured way. This is a successful formula. The problem is if we don't do that, there is a likelihood that we'll have a rebound. And the one way not to reopen the economy is to have a rebound that we can't take care of," he said.
Oklahoma governor says "personal care businesses" can open on Friday
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said today businesses in his state can start reopening this week.
His plan involves three phases and "will not move to the next phase until the data tells us that it's safe to do so," Stitt said.
Starting on Friday, Stitt said "personal care businesses" can reopen for appointments "only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols" and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place. Those businesses include hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas, and pet groomers.
Stitt said restaurants, dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms can open on May 1 if they maintain "strict social distancing and sanitation protocols."
He also said that places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship on May 1 but noted that staff and volunteers will need to wear masks when interacting with the public.
Bars, however, will remain closed
He stressed "even as things begin to open, it is so important that we continue to practice social distancing."
"This is a careful and measured approach designed to protect our most vulnerable will safely easing Oklahomans back to work," he said.
Trump says he signed immigration executive order before briefing
President Trump said he signed his immigration executive order before the coronavirus press briefing.
The order is expected to temporarily halt the issuance of new green cards and work visas — steps that had already effectively been in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens. Crucially, it will also preserve our health care resources for American patients," he said.
Trump continued: "We have to take care of our patients, we have to take care of our great American workers and that's what we're doing. So I just signed it just before coming into the room, and very important."
Arkansas governor says elective surgeries will be allowed starting April 27
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an incremental plan to open specific businesses over the next few weeks.
If the openings go well, he said, the state will open up even more businesses on May 4.
On April 27, elective surgeries will be allowed in clinics and hospitals, but they have to be simple procedures that don’t require an overnight stay. The patient has to have been tested for exposure to COVID-19 before the procedure and must not have any underlying health conditions.
Here's a timeline of the reopenings:
- Restaurants will open on April 29
- Gyms and workout facilities on April 30
- Beauty salons and barbers on May 1
- Places of worship and larger venues on May 4
Hutchinson said he is very comfortable with these target dates and that they must continue to operate in a sequential fashion so that they can measure results.