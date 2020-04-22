Georgia governor says state will continue with business reopenings

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman pictured on January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The largest union representing Las Vegas casino workers is condemning the mayor’s call for those businesses to reopen immediately.

“The mayor’s statements are outrageous considering essential frontline workers have been dealing with the consequences of this crisis firsthand," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, who is with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, said in a written statement.

Some context: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on CNN today that businesses — including casinos — should reopen, but offered no guidance on how to do it safely.

“They better figure it out. That’s their job,” Goodman said. “That’s not the mayor’s job.”

The Culinary Union says it supports Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision to keep casinos closed, adding, “The Culinary Union is majority women and people of color, and we are not expendable.”

Goodman does not have jurisdiction over the major casinos on The Strip, which are located outside of the Las Vegas city limits and are governed by Clark County.

Commissioner Michael Naft wrote on Twitter that “[Mayor Goodman’s] defiance of Gov. Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is reckless and dangerous.”

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it is not yet safe for the state’s casinos to reopen.

“According to Governor Sisolak’s medical advisory team, the data related to the spread of COVID-19 does not support the reopening of gaming establishments in Nevada at this time,” the board says in a written statement.