As the fires in Quebec continue to burn, the heaviest smoke is forecast to impact the Northeast through the mid-Atlantic and down to the Carolinas on Wednesday. Smoke conditions in those regions could also persist through at least Thursday.
Cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, are expected to see their air quality improve throughout the day.
But the air over Boston, Pittsburgh and Raleigh, North Carolina, is forecast to worsen Wednesday.
- New York is currently at "unhealthy" levels and expected to drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups," level 3 of 6.
- Philadelphia is at "very unhealthy" levels and is expected to drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" through the day.
- Boston is at "moderate" levels, level 2 of 6, and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
- Baltimore is at "unhealthy" level and is expected to remain at a level 4 of 6 through the day.
- Pittsburgh is at "moderate" levels and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
- Washington, DC, is at "unhealthy" levels and is expected to improve slightly to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
- Richmond, Virginia, is at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and is expected remain at this level through the day.
- Raleigh, North Carolina, is at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy" through the day.