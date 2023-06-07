US
Live Updates

Millions in US under air quality alerts as Canada wildfires rage

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, June 7, 2023
29 min ago

Here's today's forecast for different parts of the US impacted by the wildfire smoke

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

As the fires in Quebec continue to burn, the heaviest smoke is forecast to impact the Northeast through the mid-Atlantic and down to the Carolinas on Wednesday. Smoke conditions in those regions could also persist through at least Thursday.

Cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, are expected to see their air quality improve throughout the day.

But the air over Boston, Pittsburgh and Raleigh, North Carolina, is forecast to worsen Wednesday.

  • Heaviest smoke is forecast to impact the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, down through the Carolinas.
  • New York is currently at "unhealthy" levels and expected to drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups," level 3 of 6. 
  • Philadelphia is at "very unhealthy" levels and is expected to drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" through the day.
  • Boston is at "moderate" levels, level 2 of 6, and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." 
  • Baltimore is at "unhealthy" level and is expected to remain at a level 4 of 6 through the day. 
  • Pittsburgh is at "moderate" levels and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
  • Washington, DC, is at "unhealthy" levels and is expected to improve slightly to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
  • Richmond, Virginia, is at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and is expected remain at this level through the day.
  • Raleigh, North Carolina, is at "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level and is expected to worsen to "unhealthy" through the day. 

35 min ago

New York City’s air pollution among the world’s worst due to Canada wildfires

From CNN's Derek Van Dam and Rachel Ramirez

New York City topped the list of the world’s worst air pollution for parts of Tuesday as harmful smoke wafted south from more than a hundred wildfires burning in Quebec.

The city's air quality index was above 200 at one point Tuesday night – a level that is “very unhealthy,” according to IQAir. The city had the worst quality of air of any major metropolitan area Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, according to IQAir.

Later Tuesday night, New York City had the second-worst levels of air pollution in the world after New Delhi, India, IQair reported. Other cities on the list were Doha, Qatar; Baghdad, Iraq; and Lahore, Pakistan.

New York City also briefly topped the list on Tuesday morning.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Jennifer Gray and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.

36 min ago

Canada wildfire smoke shrouds Northeast

From CNN's Derek Van Dam and Rachel Ramirez

Smoke from Canada’s fires has periodically engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic for more than a week, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality.

There are more than 150 active wildfires burning in Quebec this week, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center – more than double the number of fires burning in any other Canadian province.

More than 400 wildfires have ignited across Quebec so far in 2023, twice the average for this time of year. Nearly 9 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far this year, with nearly half a million acres burned across Quebec alone.

Air quality alerts were in effect across parts of the Northeast and the Midwest on Tuesday as wildfire smoke spread west into Detroit and Chicago.

Wildfire smoke contains very tiny particulate matter, or PM2.5 —the tiniest pollutant — yet also the most dangerous. When inhaled, it can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream. It comes from sources like the combustion of fossil fuels, dust storms and wildfires, and has been linked to a number of health problems including asthmaheart disease and other respiratory illnesses.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Jennifer Gray and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.