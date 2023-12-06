The suspect in the shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas “has been located and is deceased,” Las Vegas Metro Police said in an update on social media.
One University of Nevada student described sheltering in place in the student union building after hearing there was an active shooter on the Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.
"We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated," the student, Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.
According to a campus map, the student union is located across the street from the business school, Beam Hall, where she said they heard the active shooting took place.
“They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up,” another student who did not give her name told KVVU. “They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”
That student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.
"About 200 kids all in one space," she said, referring to the students sheltering in the building. "A lot of people were panicking."
The suspect in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting has been contained, Las Vegas Metro Police said on social media.
University of Nevada, Las Vegas police are responding to reports of additional shots fired at the Student Union building, which is right next to Beam Hall on campus, according to a university alert.
Students and staff were warned to shelter in place.
The White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) “very closely.”
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was “just” told about the shooting as Wednesday's press briefing was going on.
“I just was told about the shooting. Obviously, we're going to continue to monitor what's currently occurring I don't want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at the briefing.
The White House added that the second gentleman is already scheduled to deliver remarks tonight at the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation’s 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.
The president was previously scheduled to visit Las Vegas this Friday to deliver remarks.
Authorities from the University of Nevada Las Vegas issued an alert, warning students and staff of reports of shots fired and telling them to evacuate to a safe area.
A secretary in the university’s medical school tells CNN they have been told to shelter in place.
Las Vegas Metro Police are responding to preliminary reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.