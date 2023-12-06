One University of Nevada student described sheltering in place in the student union building after hearing there was an active shooter on the Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.

"We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated," the student, Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.

According to a campus map, the student union is located across the street from the business school, Beam Hall, where she said they heard the active shooting took place.

“They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up,” another student who did not give her name told KVVU. “They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”

That student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.

"About 200 kids all in one space," she said, referring to the students sheltering in the building. "A lot of people were panicking."