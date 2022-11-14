US
By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 10:36 a.m. ET, November 14, 2022
27 min ago

Virginia's US senators respond to shooting

From CNN's Michelle Watson

US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, responded Monday morning to the UVA shooting by offering their thoughts and support to those affected.

"Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator," Warner said.

Kaine said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting.

"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation," Kaine said on Twitter. "We must take further action to make our communities safer."

31 min ago

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin “praying for the UVA community”

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted he and his wife “are praying for the UVA community,” following a shooting that left three dead and two others wounded at the University of Virginia.

Youngkin tweeted in full, “This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.”

“For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836,” he added.

53 min ago

UVA classes and Charlottesville schools canceled, and city offices closed amid manhunt

From CNN's Michelle Watson

A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is set up at the University of Virginia on Monday.
A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is set up at the University of Virginia on Monday. (Steve Helber/AP)

Much of Charlottesville shut down Monday morning as police searched for the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting.

UVA canceled classes Monday and told residents to remain sheltered in place.

Charlottesville City Schools, which includes more than 4,000 students, canceled classes Monday, "in order to give police time to investigate while they search for the suspect in our community," the school system said on its website.

Further, Charlottesville City Offices are closed, the city said in a news alert posted online.

"Following a tragedy at the University of Virginia last night, UVA has canceled classes today and remains under advisement to 'shelter in place,' " the city said. "Charlottesville City Offices will be closed today, November 14th, in order to provide police time to investigate while the suspect remains at large. Safety is our top priority."

31 min ago

UVA shooting suspect was on football team in 2018

From CNN's Shawn Nottingham and Michelle Watson

Police secure the scene of the shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Monday.
Police secure the scene of the shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Monday. (Steve Helber/AP)

Chris Jones, the suspect in the shooting on the UVA's campus, is listed on the university’s athletics website as a running back for the football team in 2018, who as a freshman did not participate in any games.

It is unclear if the site has been updated recently. UVA President Jim Ryan identified him as a student at UVA.

Jones was also a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society while in high school, according to his university athletics bio.

He went to Varina High School and Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia, where he played linebacker and running back, his bio said.

Jones attended Varina High School for three years, "where he earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior … member of the National Honor Society … National Technical Honor Society … president of Key Club … president of Jobs for Virginia Grads Program … named Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore at Varina … " his bio says.

CNN has reached out to UVA Athletics for comment.

1 hr 18 min ago

Police are searching for an ex-football player suspected in the University of Virginia shooting

From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Tina Burnside

A manhunt is underway for a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others late Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville, where students and others remain on lockdown, police and the university’s president said.

Police teams on the ground and by helicopter Monday morning are searching for ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous, university president Jim Ryan and police said Monday. Darnell is described as wearing a burgundy jacket with bluejeans and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with license plate TWX3580, police said.

“The law enforcement search on and around UVA grounds continues. Remain sheltered in place. Expect increased law enforcement presence,” UVA Police tweeted around 7:30 a.m. ET. Monday's classes are canceled.