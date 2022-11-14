US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, responded Monday morning to the UVA shooting by offering their thoughts and support to those affected.

"Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator," Warner said.

Kaine said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting.

"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation," Kaine said on Twitter. "We must take further action to make our communities safer."