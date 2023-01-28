US
Tyre Nichols arrest video released by city of Memphis

By Matt Meyer, Adrienne Vogt, Tori B. Powell and Michelle Krupa, CNN

Updated 8:29 a.m. ET, January 29, 2023
1 min ago

Nichols family demanded SCORPION unit be shuttered — and wants more, their lawyer says

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston

Footage of Memphis officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols reveals a culture of violence in the department's SCORPION unit — which Nichols' family's legal team insisted be scrapped — civil rights attorney Ben Crump told CNN hours after the squad was disbanded for good.

“We think that this was part of the culture of the SCORPION unit. And so we demanded that they disbanded immediately before we see anything like this happen again,” Crump told Pamela Brown on Saturday.

That critical step, though, is not enough, Crump continued.

“I think we need to know if there’s a patten and practice of excessive use of force. I know the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division is investigating this killing of Tyre Nichols. But our hope is that we’ll expand the pattern and practice (probe) because many citizens have questioned not just the SCORPION unit but the Memphis Police Department and their policing where this bias towards Black people," he said. "It is important to look into, and ... there are people reaching out and their complaints weren’t being heard before this Tyre Nichols death garnered national attention. That’s concerning."

As the nation absorbs the stunning video of Nichols' deadly encounter with police, there will be "more fallout," Crump added.

"Whether that's going to lead to criminal charges, we have to see, but we do think there was some other officers there that should have been charged, not just these five,” Crump said, noting new video that shows officers walking around Nichols as he lay on the ground.

“How heartbreaking was it when he was handcuffed there on the ground moaning and everybody was walking around so nonchalantly, as if this was just business as usual?" Crump asked. "That’s why we said the SCORPION unit has got to go."

13 hr 25 min ago

Scrapping the SCORPION unit isn't enough, Memphis council member says

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson speaks with CNN on Saturday.
Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson speaks with CNN on Saturday. (CNN)

Deactivating the SCORPION squad of the Memphis Police Department -- which all five former police officers indicted in Tyre Nichols' deadly beating had been members of -- doesn’t go far enough in addressing issues within the agency, Memphis City Council member Patrice Robinson told CNN’s Jim Acosta Saturday.

“The community has a lot more questions and a lot more demand. We’ve gotten emails from many citizens in our community. They’re all concerned and they (are) expressing exactly what they see and what they want to see in our police department. We really need to investigate and find out what’s going on,” she said. “The council is committed to making this right and ensuring that our community is safe.”
“Our community deserves better. We have to fight the bad players in our community, and now we’ve got to fight our own police officers. That is deplorable,” Robinson said. “We’re going to have to do something.”

Permanently deactivating the SCORPION unit was "absolutely necessary but essential to give the family peace," city council member JB Smiley Jr. told CNN affiliate WMC, adding it's time for more transparency and training within the Memphis Police Department.

"My concern going forward is to make sure we don't create another unit and just call it something else. We have to be intentional about making sure that we restructure everything as it relates to these types of units going into the communities and terrorizing people," Smiley said.
"What you would almost expect at the next council meeting, there will be a series of legislation addressing Memphis police, police transparency, excessive force, body cam and, more specifically as it relates to this, training. This council is hearing the community ... Hold us accountable, show up at every council meeting until we pass comprehensible legislation that change the way we police in the city of Memphis." 

13 hr 49 min ago

More cities should take action on police units like SCORPION, Tyre Nichols' family lawyers say

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Lawyers representing Tyre Nichols' family -- civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci -- released the following statement in response to the permanent deactivation of the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION unit, of which all five former police officers indicted in Nichols' deadly beating had been members.

"The Nichols family and their legal team find the decision to permanently disband this unit to be both appropriate and proportional to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, and also a decent and just decision for all citizens of Memphis. We hope that other cities take similar action with their saturation police units in the near future to begin to create greater trust in their communities. We must keep in mind that this is just the next step on this journey for justice and accountability, as clearly this misconduct is not restricted to these specialty units. It extends so much further."
14 hr 36 min ago

All 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death were members of SCORPION unit

From CNN’s Mark Morales in Memphis

All five former police officers indicted in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols were members of the now-scrapped SCORPION unit, a spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department confirmed to CNN.

“The officers who have been terminated were members of the SCORPION Unit,” Major Karen Rudolph said in a statement Saturday.

The former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression for their actions during the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. 

The Memphis Police Department announced earlier Saturday that it will permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.

The Memphis mayor’s office declined to comment on the move Saturday afternoon.

Some background: When it was launched in 2021, the SCORPION unit – Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods – was heralded as a direct response to some of the city’s worst crime, with a focus on homicides, robberies, assaults and other felonies.

The unit was used in targeted deployments, which put officers into areas where police were tracking upticks in violent crime.

It faced increased scrutiny after revelations that officers from the unit were involved in Nichols' death. The family's attorney, Antonio Romanucci, had called on Memphis police to permanently disband the unit immediately.

14 hr 35 min ago

Memphis residents gather in front of memorial on street where police beat and detained Tyre Nichols 

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn and Phin Percy

Darin Abston Jr. prays next to a makeshift memorial near the location where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers on Saturday in Memphis.
Darin Abston Jr. prays next to a makeshift memorial near the location where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers on Saturday in Memphis. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A makeshift memorial has been set up near the corner street sign where 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was seen being repeatedly beaten by Memphis police officers in surveillance video.

CNN spoke with Darin Abston Jr., who sat on the grass next to the memorial and played “Man in The Mirror” on his guitar. 

Abston said he believes hate and pride fueled the police officer’s actions. 

A makeshift memorial is seen where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police and later died, at Bear Creek Cove and Castlegate Lane in Memphis on Saturday.
A makeshift memorial is seen where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police and later died, at Bear Creek Cove and Castlegate Lane in Memphis on Saturday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Abston also said it was “God’s love” that brought him out to the street corner today. 

CNN also spoke with Kiara Hill, another resident of the area, who said the neighborhood was quiet and family-oriented. 

“To see the events unfold how they’ve unfolded with this Tyre Nichols situation is heartbreaking. I have a son,” Hill said. “And Tyre, out of the officers on the scene, he was the calmest.” 

“This SCORPION unit, they had no reason to do what he did to him. Moving forward,” Hill said, “I don’t know what can help this city.”

15 hr 43 min ago

Memphis police permanently scrap SCORPION unit tied to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston and Sharif Paget

The Memphis Police Department announced Saturday that it will permanently deactivate the department's SCORPION unit

Some of the five former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of the unit, which was tasked with tackling rising crime in the city.

“In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit," a statement from the police department reads. "The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step."

“While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process of all those impacted. The Memphis Police Department remains committed to serving our community and taking every measure possible to rebuild the trust that has been negatively affected by the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols,” the statement said.

More background: When it was launched in 2021, the SCORPION unit – which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods – was heralded by local leaders as a direct response to some of the city’s worst crime, including homicides.

The unit was used in targeted deployments, which put officers into areas where police were tracking upticks in violent crime.

In the wake of Nichols' death, and the revelation that some of the officers involved were from the unit, CNN reported that SCORPION had been inactivated during a review of all such special units in the force.

Nichols' family attorney Antonio Romanucci had called on Memphis police to permanently disband the unit immediately.

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed reporting to this post.

15 hr 12 min ago

Trump calls Nichols video "absolutely horrible"

From CNN’s Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the video released yesterday of Tyre Nichols' beating by police.

“When he started screaming for 'mom,' it was just a sad thing. I thought it was absolutely horrible,” Trump told reporters Saturday. 

When asked if it made him rethink police reform, Trump said it was an issue of judgment and use of force by law enforcement.

“You have to get the right people that know when you have to be tough and when not to be tough,” Trump said. “This was a case of being very, very tough, overly, overly crazy and it was sad to watch. He was begging for his mother. That was a sad thing to watch. And, you know, that's not a question of reform. That's a question of having people that understand what you have to do and understand life.”

16 hr 36 min ago

GoFundMe created in honor of Tyre Nichols has raised over $660,000

From CNN’s Sara Smart and Chuck Johnston

A verified GoFundMe campaign started in memory of Tyre Nichols has raised over $664,974 dollars as of Saturday afternoon. 

At around 8 p.m. Friday night, an hour after video of Tyre Nichols Jan. 7 arrest was released, the donations stood at just about $82,000. Around 10 p.m., more than $178,000 had been donated to the fund, more than doubling the amount since the bodycam footage was released. By 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, more than $230,000 had been donated.

The GoFundMe was created by Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and reads in part: “My baby was just trying to make it home to be safe in my arms. Tyre was unarmed, nonthreatening, and respectful to police during the entire encounter!”

The donations will go toward the cost of Wells and her husband’s mental health services as well as their time off from their jobs, according to the page. It adds that they want to build a memorial skate park in honor of Tyre and his love for skateboarding and sunsets.

17 hr 13 min ago

Obamas call on communities to "reimagine public safety" after Nichols' "vicious, unjustified beating"

From CNN's Sonnet Swire

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama called on Americans to "reimagine public safety" in response to Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with Memphis police.

"The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets," the Obamas said in a joint statement on Twitter, which included a selfie of Nichols.

"Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change,” the Obamas wrote Saturday, calling on communities to “reimagine public safety to prevent both crime and injustice.”