Memphis residents gather in front of memorial on street where police beat and detained Tyre Nichols 

Darin Abston Jr. prays next to a makeshift memorial near the location where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers on Saturday in Memphis. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A makeshift memorial has been set up near the corner street sign where 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was seen being repeatedly beaten by Memphis police officers in surveillance video.

CNN spoke with Darin Abston Jr., who sat on the grass next to the memorial and played “Man in The Mirror” on his guitar.

Abston said he believes hate and pride fueled the police officer’s actions.

A makeshift memorial is seen where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police and later died, at Bear Creek Cove and Castlegate Lane in Memphis on Saturday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Abston also said it was “God’s love” that brought him out to the street corner today.

CNN also spoke with Kiara Hill, another resident of the area, who said the neighborhood was quiet and family-oriented.

“To see the events unfold how they’ve unfolded with this Tyre Nichols situation is heartbreaking. I have a son,” Hill said. “And Tyre, out of the officers on the scene, he was the calmest.”

“This SCORPION unit, they had no reason to do what he did to him. Moving forward,” Hill said, “I don’t know what can help this city.”