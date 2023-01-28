US
Tyre Nichols arrest video released by city of Memphis

By Matt Meyer, Adrienne Vogt, Tori B. Powell and Michelle Krupa, CNN

Updated 6:41 p.m. ET, January 28, 2023
47 min ago

Memphis residents gather in front of memorial on street where police beat and detained Tyre Nichols 

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn and Phin Percy

Darin Abston Jr. prays next to a makeshift memorial near the location where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers on Saturday in Memphis.
A makeshift memorial has been set up near the corner street sign where 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was seen being repeatedly beaten by Memphis police officers in surveillance video.

CNN spoke with Darin Abston Jr., who sat on the grass next to the memorial and played “Man in The Mirror” on his guitar. 

Abston said he believes hate and pride fueled the police officer’s actions. 

A makeshift memorial is seen where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police and later died, at Bear Creek Cove and Castlegate Lane in Memphis on Saturday.
Abston also said it was “God’s love” that brought him out to the street corner today. 

CNN also spoke with Kiara Hill, another resident of the area, who said the neighborhood was quiet and family-oriented. 

“To see the events unfold how they’ve unfolded with this Tyre Nichols situation is heartbreaking. I have a son,” Hill said. “And Tyre, out of the officers on the scene, he was the calmest.” 

“This SCORPION unit, they had no reason to do what he did to him. Moving forward,” Hill said, “I don’t know what can help this city.”

1 hr 55 min ago

Memphis police permanently scrap SCORPION unit tied to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston and Sharif Paget

The Memphis Police Department announced Saturday that it will permanently deactivate the department's SCORPION unit

Some of the five former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were members of the unit, which was tasked with tackling rising crime in the city.

“In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit," a statement from the police department reads. "The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step."

“While the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process of all those impacted. The Memphis Police Department remains committed to serving our community and taking every measure possible to rebuild the trust that has been negatively affected by the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols,” the statement said.

More background: When it was launched in 2021, the SCORPION unit – which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods – was heralded by local leaders as a direct response to some of the city’s worst crime, including homicides.

The unit was used in targeted deployments, which put officers into areas where police were tracking upticks in violent crime.

In the wake of Nichols' death, and the revelation that some of the officers involved were from the unit, CNN reported that SCORPION had been inactivated during a review of all such special units in the force.

Nichols' family attorney Antonio Romanucci had called on Memphis police to permanently disband the unit immediately.

You can read more about the Memphis SCORPION unit here.

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 24 min ago

Trump calls Nichols video "absolutely horrible"

From CNN’s Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the video released yesterday of Tyre Nichols' beating by police.

“When he started screaming for 'mom,' it was just a sad thing. I thought it was absolutely horrible,” Trump told reporters Saturday. 

When asked if it made him rethink police reform, Trump said it was an issue of judgment and use of force by law enforcement.

“You have to get the right people that know when you have to be tough and when not to be tough,” Trump said. “This was a case of being very, very tough, overly, overly crazy and it was sad to watch. He was begging for his mother. That was a sad thing to watch. And, you know, that's not a question of reform. That's a question of having people that understand what you have to do and understand life.”

2 hr 48 min ago

GoFundMe created in honor of Tyre Nichols has raised over $660,000

From CNN’s Sara Smart and Chuck Johnston

A verified GoFundMe campaign started in memory of Tyre Nichols has raised over $664,974 dollars as of Saturday afternoon. 

At around 8 p.m. Friday night, an hour after video of Tyre Nichols Jan. 7 arrest was released, the donations stood at just about $82,000. Around 10 p.m., more than $178,000 had been donated to the fund, more than doubling the amount since the bodycam footage was released. By 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, more than $230,000 had been donated.

The GoFundMe was created by Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and reads in part: “My baby was just trying to make it home to be safe in my arms. Tyre was unarmed, nonthreatening, and respectful to police during the entire encounter!”

The donations will go toward the cost of Wells and her husband’s mental health services as well as their time off from their jobs, according to the page. It adds that they want to build a memorial skate park in honor of Tyre and his love for skateboarding and sunsets.

3 hr 25 min ago

Obamas call on communities to "reimagine public safety" after Nichols' "vicious, unjustified beating"

From CNN's Sonnet Swire

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama called on Americans to "reimagine public safety" in response to Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with Memphis police.

"The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets," the Obamas said in a joint statement on Twitter, which included a selfie of Nichols.

"Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change,” the Obamas wrote Saturday, calling on communities to “reimagine public safety to prevent both crime and injustice.”

3 hr 7 min ago

NFL pledges to combat injustice and inequity after "senseless" death of Nichols

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Following the death of Tyre Nichols and the release Friday of the arrest video showing his beating at the hands of Memphis Police Department officers, the NFL issued a statement Saturday.

“We remain deeply committed to combating the injustices and inequities that plague our society,” it said.

See the tweet:

4 hr 16 min ago

Nichols' family was unaware sheriff's deputies were present during police encounter, attorney says

From CNN’s Mark Morales and Shimon Prokupecz in Memphis

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said the family of Tyre Nichols did not know there were two members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at the scene where the beating took place earlier this month.

“This was the first they heard of it,” Crump told CNN Saturday.

Two deputies with the sheriff's office were put on leave pending an investigation, CNN previously reported. Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. released a statement Friday night saying he made the decision after viewing the video for the first time.

4 hr 21 min ago

Democratic state lawmakers representing Memphis area plan to file police reform bills

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn 

Rep. Joe Towns Jr. speaks during a news conference at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees headquarters in Memphis on Saturday morning.
Rep. Joe Towns Jr. speaks during a news conference at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees headquarters in Memphis on Saturday morning. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)

A pair of Democratic state lawmakers intend to file police reform legislation ahead of the Tennessee General Assembly’s Tuesday filing deadline, the lawmakers said Saturday.

The announcement comes the morning after officials released video of Tyre Nichols' deadly police encounter.

The bills will seek to address mental health care for law enforcement officers, hiring, training, discipline practices and other topics, Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who represents a portion of Memphis and Shelby County, said. 

Rep. Joe Towns Jr., who also represents a portion of Memphis, said legislation could pass through the state house as early as April or May. 

While Democrats hold the minority with 24 representatives compared to the Republican majority of 99 representatives, Towns said this legislation is not partisan and should pass on both sides of the legislature.

“You would be hard-pressed to look at this footage (of Tyre Nichols) and see what happened to that young man, OK, and not want to do something. If a dog in this county was beaten like that, what the hell would happen?” Towns said. 

Hardaway addressed some of the unanswered questions remaining after watching the video of Nichols’ violent traffic stop and beating. 

“It makes no sense to have an elite, supposedly elite unit, on the streets, and yet we can’t figure out who that (SCORPION) unit answers to. How was a car chase initiated when the protocols in nearly every law enforcement agency in the nation demands that you go up the ranks and notify your superior that you’re participating, or about to participate in a car chase?” Hardaway said. 

The lawmaker said he thinks there’s more to the story, and that the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County deserve to know the “whole story as soon as possible.”

“You can’t have an effective law enforcement agency operating in Memphis, Tennessee, and Shelby County, unless you have the trust of Memphians and Shelby Countians,” Hardaway said. “You can’t gain the trust of Memphians and Shelby Countians unless you’re truthful, and you can’t be truthful if you’re not transparent.” 

Both Hardaway and Towns praised the peaceful nature of local protests Friday night, which is what Nichols’ mother asked for ahead of the video release. 

4 hr ago

More protests scheduled today after officials release video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Elizabeth Hartfield

Protesters across the US are preparing to march and rally Saturday, one day after the release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

The graphic video of Nichols' violent arrest drew outrage from across the country. Protests formed Friday night, with people in several cities taking to the streets and raising signs bearing Nichols’ name.

Saturday’s marches and rallies are expected in Memphis; Boston; Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Athens, Georgia; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento; Portland and Columbus, Ohio, among other cities. Most will occur in the afternoon or evening.

Friday's demonstrations: In Memphis, protesters shut down the Interstate 55 bridge near downtown, chanting, “no justice, no peace,” according to a CNN team on the scene. There were no arrests stemming from the night's demonstration, police said.

Protesters near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta repeated Nichols’ name and demanded justice.

In New York, skirmishes broke out between several protesters and police officers as demonstrators crowded Times Square, video posted to social media shows. Three demonstrators were arrested, one of whom was seen jumping on the hood of a police vehicle and breaking the windshield, the New York Police Department said.

Protesters also gathered in Washington, DC, at Lafayette Square to demand justice for Nichols, according to social media video.

Along the West Coast, protesters marched in Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, California, carrying signs that read, “Justice for Tyre Nichols” and “jail killer cops.” Demonstrations were also held in downtown Los Angeles.