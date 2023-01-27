Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks about the death of Tyre Nichols. (CNN)

Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN Friday some of the last words Tyre Nichols says on the video of his arrest are him calling out to his mother.

“He calls out for you three times,” Crump told Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, "gut-wrenching screams for his mom."

Wells has not watched the video of her son’s beating, but says she knows enough about the incident that she feels sorry for the officers.

"They have put their own families in harm's way. They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community," she said through tears. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. I really feel sorry for them, because they didn't have to do this."

Tyre weighed 150 pounds, his mother said. “And those men, if you combine their weights, they all — it was over 1,000 pounds, beating and beating a 150-pound person to death.”