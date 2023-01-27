US
Memphis to release Tyre Nichols arrest video

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 9:00 a.m. ET, January 27, 2023
1 min ago

Some of Tyre Nichols' final words on video were "gut-wrenching screams for his mom," family attorney says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks about the death of Tyre Nichols.
Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks about the death of Tyre Nichols. (CNN)

Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN Friday some of the last words Tyre Nichols says on the video of his arrest are him calling out to his mother. 

“He calls out for you three times,” Crump told Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, "gut-wrenching screams for his mom." 

Wells has not watched the video of her son’s beating, but says she knows enough about the incident that she feels sorry for the officers.

"They have put their own families in harm's way. They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community," she said through tears. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. I really feel sorry for them, because they didn't have to do this."

Tyre weighed 150 pounds, his mother said. “And those men, if you combine their weights, they all — it was over 1,000 pounds, beating and beating a 150-pound person to death.”

13 min ago

Tyre Nichols' mother says she'll miss his "beautiful smile"

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

The mother of Tyre Nichols said she’ll miss his “beautiful smile" the most.

Speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon, RowVaughn Wells said, “My son had a beautiful soul and he touched a lot of people.”

“I always joke — because he'll come in the house and he'll come in and say ‘hello parents’ — and I’ll never hear that again,” Wells said. “I'll never cook for my son again. I'll never get a hug from my son again. I won’t get anything from my son again, just because some officers decided they wanted to do harm to my son.”

“No mother should have to go through this,” she added.

5 min ago

"They had beat him to a pulp": Tyre Nichols' mother describes seeing her son in the hospital

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

RowVaugh Wells speaks about her conversation with doctors at St. Francis regarding the condition of her son, Tyre Nichols.
RowVaugh Wells speaks about her conversation with doctors at St. Francis regarding the condition of her son, Tyre Nichols. (CNN)

Tyre Nichols' mother spoke to CNN about seeing her son in the hospital after his traffic stop.

"Around 4:00 in the morning, the doctors called from St. Francis and said, 'Mrs. Wells, do you know your son's in the hospital?' And I said, 'yes, I was advised by the police officers.' He said, 'why aren't you here?' And I said, 'the police officers said that I couldn't come, because he was under arrest.' The doctor proceeded to tell me that my son had went into cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing," RowVaughn Wells told CNN about why she was delayed in getting to her son.

She said her son was "already gone" by the time she and her husband got to the hospital.

"They had beat him to a pulp. He had bruises all over him. His head was swollen like a watermelon. His neck was busting because of the swelling — they broke his neck. My son's nose looked like an 'S.' They actually just beat the crap out of him," she said in an emotional interview with CNN.

"Even if he did live, he would have been a vegetable," she added.

By the time she got to the hospital, she said the police officers has been "whisked away" and heard that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation " had taken over the investigation."

Watch here:

23 min ago

"It's still like a nightmare," Tyre Nichols' mother says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols.
Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols. (CNN)

In their first interview since charges were announced for the officer involved, Tyre Nichol’s parents told CNN’s Don Lemon in an exclusive interview that they are living in a nightmare. 

“I'm still trying to understand all of this and trying to wrap my head around all of this,” RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother said. “It's still like a nightmare right now.”  

It’s been less than a month since her son died.

“I don't have my baby. I'll never have my baby again,” she said. “I do know that he was a good person. And that all this — all the good in Tyre will come out and so that's what keeps me going, because I just feel like my son was sent here on assignment.”

“His assignment [is] over. It's over. And he was sent back home. And God is not gonna let any of his children's names go in vain. So, when this is all over, it's gonna be some good and some positive because my son was a good and positive person,” she added.

38 min ago

Memphis police chief says department has not been able to substantiate reckless driving stop of Tyre Nichols

From CNN’s Amanda Watts and Andi Babineau

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis speaks during a press conference in 2022.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis speaks during a press conference in 2022. (Christine Tannous/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network)

In her first interview since the death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said the police department has been unable to find anything that's substantiated the probable cause for reckless driving. 

Speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday, Davis said, “We've looked at cameras, we've looked at body worn cameras, and even if something occurred prior to this stop, we've been unable to substantiate that. At this time.”

“So of course in an investigation, we begin to look at what was the probable cause for the stop? Where were the cameras? Was there some evidence on the body camera, on other cameras along those thoroughfares and we've taken a pretty extensive look to determine, you know, what that probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that — it doesn't mean that something didn't happen, but there's no proof,” she said.

The city of Memphis plans to release video of Nichols' arrest sometime after 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET) Friday, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

47 min ago

Paramedics failed to render Nichols "proper care," Memphis police chief says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said paramedics who were at the scene at some point during the Tyre Nichols traffic stop “failed to render proper care.”

“Based on the video, they failed to render proper care, and it's just based on my assessment,” she told CNN Friday in her first interview since the incident.

The care came "several minutes" after, she said, adding that it was “concerning for all of us, that we see a number of failures where individuals did not exercise the amount of care that we are responsible for — no matter what the cause is we are responsible for exercising care.”  

Davis noted that the fire chief also quickly began an investigation into their actions on scene.

Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.

“We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

CNN has asked Crump for a copy of the autopsy commissioned by the family, but he said the full report is not yet ready. Officials have also not released Nichols’ autopsy.

CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this post.

49 min ago

Tyre Nichols' arrest video will be released on YouTube in four parts, Memphis police chief says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the department will release the video of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop in four parts on YouTube.

“The video is broken into four different sort of fragmented pieces,” that are all relative to the incident, she told CNN Friday.

The department plans “to post it on a YouTube link so that it can be accessible to just about anybody who wants to access that video,” Davis said.

The video will show the initial stop, the stop near Nichols' home, and also body-worn camera of individual officers, she noted.

Davis said the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols is as bad, if not worse than Rodney King in 1992. “I was in law enforcement during the Rodney King incident, and it's very much aligned with that same type of behavior.”

“I would say it's about the same if not worse,” she added.

57 min ago

Tyre Nichols' arrest video will show "acts that defy humanity," Memphis police chief says 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis speaks about her reaction to the video on Friday morning.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis speaks about her reaction to the video on Friday morning. (CNN)

In her first interview since the death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she learned of the incident around 4 a.m. local time the next morning after, and she saw the video of his arrest the following Sunday.

She told CNN she was “outraged" when she first saw the video. 

“I was it was incomprehensible to me, it was unconscionable. And I felt that I needed to do something and do something quickly,” she said Friday. “I don't think I've witnessed anything of that nature my entire career.”

The video shows “acts that defy humanity,” she said. “You're going to see a disregard for life a duty of care that we're all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement.”

The officers from the start of the traffic stop were “riled up,” Davis said. “There was an amount of aggression that is unexplainable.”

Davis pointed to a “group think mentality" she says she saw on the video. 

“What I saw on this video was more of a group sort of mentality, you know, a group and no one took a step to intercept or intervene and that's why the charges are so severe,” she added.

57 min ago

All 5 officers indicted are responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols, district attorney says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

From top left, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley. From bottom left, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean.
From top left, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley. From bottom left, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean. (Shelby County Criminal Justice System)

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that the five officers indicted are all responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols.

A grand jury returned indictments against Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills, charging each with:

  • One charge of second-degree murder
  • One charge of aggravated assault
  • Two charges of aggravated kidnapping
  • Two charges of official misconduct
  • One charge of official oppression
"While each of the five individuals played a different role in the incident in question, the actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and they are all responsible," Mulroy said during a news conference Thursday.

The officers are currently in custody, he added.  

Mulroy went on to explain why there are charges of aggravated kidnapping in Nichols' case.

"Kidnapping is any unlawful confinement of another which substantially restrains someone's liberty. At a certain point in the sequence of events, it is our view that this, if it was a legal detention to begin with — it certainly became illegal at a certain point and it was unlawful detention. The aggravated nature of the charge is because if that kidnapping resulted in bodily injury, that's one grounds for saying that it is aggravated kidnapping. If the persons involved in that unlawful restraint of liberty possessed weapons, that is another ground for saying that the kidnapping was aggravated," he said.

Nichols died three days after he was pulled over for alleged reckless driving by Memphis Police Department officers, as CNN previously reported.

In a statement, police claimed confrontations ensued between Nichols and the officers. After he was taken into custody, police said, Nichols complained he was having shortness of breath and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 