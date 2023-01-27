3 demonstrators arrested in New York City after mostly peaceful protests Friday night
From CNN’s Mark Morales
Three demonstrators were arrested Friday night in Times Square, one of whom was seen jumping on the hood of a police vehicle and breaking the windshield, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to CNN.
The person who allegedly broke the vehicles windshield was charged with criminal mischief. There were no further details related to the other two arrests.
Protests in New York City were largely peaceful despite the three arrests and some minor clashes between police and protesters in the city.
1 hr 31 min ago
Rep. Steve Cohen says Tyre Nichols video is "overwhelming to watch"
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
US Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents parts of Memphis, said the video of the beating of Tyre Nichols “is overwhelming to watch.”
Cohen posted a statement on Twitter Friday night after the video was released publicly saying, “It's clear that Tyre Nichols died because of the brutality and callous disregard, really an appalling lack of humanity, of the Memphis police officers.
He said, “They were not there to serve and protect, or even to apprehend; they were there to punish and dominate.”
Cohen said he was shown the video before it was shared publicly.
“The 'pack' mentality of these officers was about inflicting vengeance with no regard for Tyre as a human being," he said in the statement.
1 hr 47 min ago
How governors across the country are reacting to Nichols arrest video
From CNN’s Sara Smart
Governors across the country are reacting to video showing the deadly confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police. Many of them called for justice and accountability for the officers involved and urged peaceful protests.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the incident "inhumane and appalling," saying that “violence has no place in our country, state, and communities." Polis said, “Americans need to be able to trust those who have chosen to protect them and serve their communities."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter he was"horrified by the video footage released earlier today that showed Memphis police officers brutally and inhumanely beating Tyre Nichols. When those sworn to uphold the law violate the rights of those they serve, there must be accountability."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his family was "deeply saddened" by the newly released footage. He said he is praying for the community and Nichols' family, adding, "As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest."
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for peace in the next few days as more people speak out against police violence. "There must be a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation to ensure accountability, which is the first step toward justice, toward healing, and toward change," he said on Twitter.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, "The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions." Youngkin asked people to to come together and "treat one another with love and respect."
Delaware Gov. John Carney said the body camera footage showed that what happened to Nichols was a "obvious and excessive use of force, with the most tragic result." In a statement posted on Twitter, he pledged to "redouble our efforts to improve the relationships between police and the communities they serve" in Delaware.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it was "difficult not to fight back tears watching this video." He said he is thankful that the Department of Justice is involved in the investigation and called for the officers to be "held to account for their barbarism."
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, "As we grapple with the pain of another Black life lost at the hands of law enforcement, we must recommit to stopping this pattern of violence—both in Minnesota and across the country," in a post on Twitter.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he sends his "deepest condolences" to Nichols' family, saying he "should be alive today. He said the video shows "abhorrent behavior and these officers must be held accountable for their deadly actions and clear abuse of power."
1 hr 42 min ago
Medical experts: Tyre Nichols probably died from internal injuries from blunt force trauma
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Nichols probably died from internal injuries sustained from blunt force trauma, medical experts told CNN after watching the newly released videos of his traffic stop arrestFriday.
They said the body camera footage includes moments where the assault could have damaged a number of organs – including the liver, lungs or brain – and the damage to any of those could have been fatal.
Nichols died three days after the police encounter in the hospital.
Dr. Kendall Von Crowns, chief medical examiner in Tarrant County, Texas, noted that Nichols’ slim figure meant his organs were “millimeters under his skin surface,” without much padding or other protection from a physical assault.
“When these kicks come in, they're hitting on what looks like the right side of his body," he said. "So, you know, your liver is sitting on that side. So he could easily be taking almost direct blows to his liver, which could cause his liver to lacerate or rupture, and that would cause hemorrhage into his abdominal cavity. These could also cause fractures of his ribs on his right side that then could be displaced by subsequent kicks and cause tearing or lacerations of his lungs, which again, cause hemorrhage into his chest cavity.”
Internal hemorrhage could limit the amount of blood and oxygen that’s reaching the brain, he said, which could cause a person to become brain-dead before they die.
Dr. Victor Weedn, a forensic pathologist at George Washington University, said it is not typical for people to die from external blood loss after a beating.
He particularly noted the officers’ use of a baton, which would cause a more “focused” and powerful hit than a fist.
“Head trauma can cause death” from brain swelling and bleeding, Weedn said. “When the brain swells, it causes pressure, and it collapses the veins. When you collapse the veins, then you don't have blood circulation, and you can die."
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta told CNN’s Erin Burnett that “the brain is the one organ in the body that doesn’t really have any room to swell, because it’s encased by the skull."
"As a result, someone may slowly, increasingly lapse into unconsciousness, which seemed to be what was happening with Mr. Nichols,” he said.
Internal hemorrhaging can quickly become deadly.
Paramedics aren’t particularly equipped to help someone with internal injuries like these, Von Crowns said. The focus would have been getting him to the hospital for emergency surgery or transfusion as soon as possible.
“We're talking minutes,” he said. “He really needs to be treated right away.”
The videos show that medical help arrived several minutes later, after Nichols had been propped up beside a car with his hands cuffed behind his back.
“A lot of lost time there, which is so critically important, with somebody who is essentially critically ill, lying on the ground in handcuffs there, with nobody attending to him,” Gupta said.
2 hr 10 min ago
Sheriff launches investigation and puts 2 deputies on leave after seeing arrest video
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Mark Morales
Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have been put on leave pending an investigation after the sheriff viewed the video in the Tyre Nichols’ case.
In a statement, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said, “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols."
"I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated," Bonner said. "Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.”
Two Memphis fire personnel are also on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into their actions at the scene, CNN has previously reported.
1 hr 53 min ago
Videos show more than 20 minutes pass before a stretcher arrives for Tyre Nichols
From CNN’s Jon Bonifield and Shawn Nottingham
Videos released by the Shelby County District Attorney’s office show the medical response to Tyre Nichols in the moments after his beating.
In a body camera video, a first responder briefly appears to render aid to Nichols but then leaves him unattended on the ground.
Nichols appears to attempt to push himself up to a sitting position a few minutes later while first responders stand around not aiding him.
One person can be heard saying, “it’s going to be awhile for an ambulance”.
The pole cam shows that 23 minutes pass from the time Nichols appears to be subdued and on his back on the ground before a stretcher arrives on scene. Two minutes later, an ambulance pulls into frame.
2 hr 24 min ago
"Our hearts are broken, yet again": NBA teams react to Tyre Nichols video
From CNN's Jacob Lev
Basketball teams and groups are reacting to video footage released Friday of Tyre Nichols' fatal police encounter:
Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies called Nichols' death a "stark reminder" of the position the team is in to unify the city. Before the tipoff of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams held a moment of silence to honor Nichols at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
"The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols really hit us hard and it’s been tough being on the road, not being home," Jenkins told the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast. "I wish I could extend my arms through this camera right now. To the family - they’re going through a lot."
Minnesota Timberwolves. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Minnesota Timberwolves said the team is "deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols."
"We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Tyre's family, friends, loved ones, the Memphis community and communities across the country during this difficult time," the statement read.
Cleveland Cavaliers. On Twitter, the Cleveland Cavaliers said they "grieve with Tyre Nichols’ loved ones and offer them our deepest sympathies as they grapple with the pain of his heinous and brutal murder."
"We want to continue to be part of the solution. Through our organization’s ongoing partnership witih Law Enforcement in Northeast Ohio, we will continue doing the work to build bridges between communities of color and the region’s police departments," the team said in a statement.
Atlanta Hawks. The Atlanta Hawks said on Twitter Friday that they "stand with Memphis," and shared the hashtag "#JusticeForTyre."
Miami Heat. The Miami Heat called on fans and people in South Florida to protest peacefully.
"Our hearts are broken, yet again, with the killing of Tyre Nichols: a son, a brother, a father and a friend," the team said in a statement on Twitter. "Humanity is a right and not a privilege—one he was denied by five rogue law enforcement officers. While we are encouraged by the dual efforts of the Memphis Chief of Police and the District Attorney’s Office to take swift action, this tragic case underscores that demanding accountability from those who abuse their power is the first step to ending the abuse of power."
National Basketball Players Association. The NBPA said on Twitter that its players "mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Nichols family during this difficult time." The association also said it stands by "the rightful arrest of all officers involved."
"Such aggressive policing and excessive force illustrate the continued need for accountability in the justice system," the NBPA said.
2 hr 48 min ago
Video appears to show Nichols being repeatedly left twisting on the ground without assistance
From CNN's Andy Rose
The first responders at the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police repeatedly walked away from him as he twisted on the pavement with his hands restrained, video taken from a pole-mounted camera showed.
About two minutes after paramedics started attending to Nichols, he is seen falling over to the side and seeming to hit his head against a piece of equipment after a bright light was shone in his face. No one appears to help Nichols as he tries to sit up, only to fall over again. About a minute later, officers are seen crowding around Nichols, only to step away as he again falls onto his side.
After nearly five minutes of standing over Nichols and occasionally shining a light toward his face, first responders walk away, and Nichols twists on the ground unhelped. Medical equipment is finally brought back to Nichols’ side about three minutes later.
An ambulance gurney arrives 28 minutes into the video, shortly after 9 p.m. CT, according to the video’s time stamp.
2 hr 52 min ago
Nichols' family attorney says he anticipates more charges as investigation continues
Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family, said he anticipates more charges for those involved in Nichols' death.
“I do anticipate more charges. I'm not going to say what the state's attorney is going to do, but I will say that in that room, that was absolutely discussed. It has not been ruled out," he told CNN Friday.
Five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions during the arrest of Nichols were indicted on charges including murder and kidnapping Thursday.
The former officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression, Mulroy said.
Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy also previously said the investigation is ongoing and there could be further charges.
"I can't guess what they're going to do, but is there any question that more charges should be brought? In my opinion, in this person's opinion, there is no doubt that failure to intervene, that failure to render medical aid, to assist a dying person, is unconscionable. There is no doubt that further charges should be brought, in my opinion," Romanucci said.