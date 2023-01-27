Protesters shut down bridge near downtown Memphis

The crowd could be heard chanting, "No justice, no peace."
1 hr 52 min ago
District attorney says video release is important to Nichols family because they want "world to be their witness"
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said video footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest was released “because it was important to the community and to Tyre’s family, as they want the world to be their witness and feel their pain.”
"But as we witness the tragic end of Tyre’s life, I also urge you to remember Tyre Nichols as his family does: with his big smile, skateboarding, and being a loving family member,” Mulroy said in a statement Friday night.
“It’s my hope that this tragedy can lead to a broader conversation on police reform. Memphis has a number of local community groups and I urge you to support them in their social justice efforts. We also commit to partnering with them and doing whatever we can with our resources to help our community heal.
“While nothing we do can bring Tyre back, we promise you that we are doing all we can to ensure that Tyre’s family, and our city of Memphis, see justice for Tyre Nichols,” he added.
1 hr 37 min ago
Video shows initial confrontation between Memphis Police and Tyre Nichols after traffic stop
From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield
Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.
During the initial encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police, an officer can be seen driving to the scene of a traffic stop. The officer gets out of the car with his gun drawn on the scene.
As the officer approaches the scene, an officer is yelling at Nichols to “Get the fuck out of the car.”
Officers pull Nichols out of the vehicle and you can hear someone saying, “Get the fuck on the ground and turn his ass around.” Nichols responds, saying, “I didn’t do anything,” and, “Alright, I’m on the ground.”
Officers yell at him to lie down and threaten to tase him. Another officer tells him, “Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I break them.”
Nichols can be heard telling them, “You guys are doing a lot right now. I am on the ground.”
A struggle ensues and Nichols gets up and runs, the officers begin to chase him.
The officer can be heard reporting in his radio that the suspect they had has run and gives a description of what Nichols was wearing.
The officer returns back to the scene where other officers are coughing and one says that he can’t see anything.
The officer find a bottle of water and they begin pouring it into their eyes.
The officer unloads his taser cartridge.
2 hr 1 min ago
Biden says he is "outraged and deeply pained" to see video of the beating of Tyre Nichols
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
President Joe Biden is “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” he said in a statement shortly after the city of Memphis released the footage Friday night.
“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day,” the president said.
The president's statement came as CNN and other news outlets played the video for the public for the first time.
“The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest,” Biden said.
2 hr 46 min ago
Memphis releases video footage of deadly police beating
The city of Memphis has released police body camera and surveillance video showing the traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.
CNN is reviewing the videos.
Five former Memphis officers are charged with second-degree murder and other counts, including assault and kidnapping.
Two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ initial care have been relieved of duty, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
2 hr 49 min ago
Here's what to expect to see in videos of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Memphis officials will release a little over an hour of footage of Tyre Nichols' deadly encounter with police, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy.
Mulroy, speaking to CNN ahead of the video being made public Friday night, said the material will include three body camera videos. One will be footage from "almost all" of officers' first encounter with Nichols.
This will show the moments shortly after Memphis officers pulled over Nichols' vehicle for suspected reckless driving, according to a statement from Memphis police. Mulroy said the video does include the initial traffic stop.
The other two body camera videos, plus a video showing an overhead view, will show the officers' second encounter with Nichols.
“A confrontation occurred” between officers and the vehicle’s driver — later identified as Nichols — who fled on foot after the initial traffic stop, according to Memphis police. Officers apprehended him and “another confrontation occurred,” resulting in Nichols’ arrest, police said.
Mulroy said people can expect to see "enough" of this second encounter, up until Nichols is taken away in an ambulance.
Five officer involved in the arrest have been charged with murder and kidnapping, Mulroy announced Thursday.
“But I suspect that the average viewer after watching the video will not have too much trouble understanding why all five officers are being held responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols and we are, in fact, confident that we have a strong case," he told CNN.
3 hr 10 min ago
Biden says Tyre Nichols' mother made "a very strong plea" for peace in wake of video's release
From CNN's Sam Fossum
President Joe Biden spoke to reporters as he left the White House Friday night, relaying more from his discussion with Tyre Nichols' parents.
"She's obviously in enormous pain," Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, referring to Nichols' mother.
"I told her I have some idea of what that loss was like," the president added.
Biden said he told RowVaughn Wells he would continue to urge Congress to pass legislation on policing in the wake of her son's deadly beating by officers in Memphis, Tennessee.
"I expressed my condolences and told her that I was going to be making the case to the Congress to pass the George Floyd (Justice in Policing) Act. We should get this under control. I can only do so much with executive order, at the federal level," Biden said.
The president also said he was "really pleased" that Wells called for "peaceful protest" and "no violence," adding they spoke for about 10 or 15 minutes.
Asked if he was concerned about the potential for civil unrest or violence in the wake of the video's release, the president said: "I am, I'm obviously very concerned about it, but I think she has made a very strong plea" for peace.
3 hr 20 min ago
Family attorney Ben Crump says officers' actions were "so unnecessary, so uncalled for"
Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols, said viewers can expect to see police officers display an "excessive use of force" along with "excessive profanity" in the video footage set to be released tonight of Nichols' arrest.
"It's just so unnecessary, so uncalled for that they continue to escalate the matter," Crump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday. "You were hoping and praying as you watch this video that just one officer would say, 'Hey everybody, this kid isn't a criminal. He's calm. Let us be calm. Let's just de-escalate. Let's just everybody calm down.' But that never happened the entire video."
He said cops "brutalized" Nichols, and that in the video, "nobody is trying to render aid to help this young man who's clearly in distress."
On Thursday, a grand jury returned indictments against each of the five ex-cops. Crump said Friday that the charges were brought within 20 days because "that video clearly showed that these five Black police officers committed a crime."
"This is the blueprint going forward for America whether the officers are Black or White that they can't tell us it's going to take six months to a year to investigate before they can take action," he said.
2 hr 57 min ago
Leaders to Memphis ahead of Tyre Nichols arrest video release: "let your voices be heard in a peaceful manner"
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Local leaders in Memphis are asking for calmness from the community as they prepare Friday night to release video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police.
“Let your voices be heard, but let your voices be heard in a peaceful manner,” Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said. “Let's be a model for the nation, because eyes are upon Memphis today.”
Lowery said he had seen the video ahead of its public release.
“Seeing the video firsthand is horrendous,” he said.
Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump said earlier in the day that the relatively quick firing and arrests of the police officers involved and release of video should be a “blueprint” for how police brutality allegations should be handled going forward.
In response, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that he wasn’t sure this level of speed will be possible in every case, but he was convinced it was necessary in the killing of Nichols.
“This particular case was extraordinary in terms of the public concern, the potential to undermine confidence in the fairness of the system,” said Mulroy. “I think those extraordinary circumstances justified expedited action."