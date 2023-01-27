Protesters shut down bridge near downtown Memphis

Tyre Nichols is seen during the initial traffic stop. (City of Memphis)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

During the initial encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police, an officer can be seen driving to the scene of a traffic stop. The officer gets out of the car with his gun drawn on the scene.

As the officer approaches the scene, an officer is yelling at Nichols to “Get the fuck out of the car.”

Officers pull Nichols out of the vehicle and you can hear someone saying, “Get the fuck on the ground and turn his ass around.” Nichols responds, saying, “I didn’t do anything,” and, “Alright, I’m on the ground.”

Officers yell at him to lie down and threaten to tase him. Another officer tells him, “Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I break them.”

Nichols can be heard telling them, “You guys are doing a lot right now. I am on the ground.”

A struggle ensues and Nichols gets up and runs, the officers begin to chase him.

The officer can be heard reporting in his radio that the suspect they had has run and gives a description of what Nichols was wearing.

The officer returns back to the scene where other officers are coughing and one says that he can’t see anything.

The officer find a bottle of water and they begin pouring it into their eyes.

The officer unloads his taser cartridge.