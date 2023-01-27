Sheriff launches investigation and puts 2 deputies on leave after seeing arrest video  

Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have been put on leave pending an investigation after the sheriff viewed the video in the Tyre Nichols’ case.
In a statement, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said, “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols."
"I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated," Bonner said. "Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.”
Two Memphis fire personnel are also on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into their actions at the scene, CNN has previously reported.