Video of deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols released

By Elise Hammond, Tori B. Powell, Matt Meyer, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 11:10 p.m. ET, January 27, 2023
1 hr 15 min ago

Sheriff launches investigation and puts 2 deputies on leave after seeing arrest video  

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Mark Morales

Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have been put on leave pending an investigation after the sheriff viewed the video in the Tyre Nichols’ case. 

In a statement, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said, “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols."

"I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated," Bonner said. "Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.”

Two Memphis fire personnel are also on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into their actions at the scene, CNN has previously reported.

58 min ago

Videos show more than 20 minutes pass before a stretcher arrives for Tyre Nichols

From CNN’s Jon Bonifield and Shawn Nottingham

Paramedics check on Tyre Nichols as he lays handcuffed on the ground surrounded by police officers
Paramedics check on Tyre Nichols as he lays handcuffed on the ground surrounded by police officers (Memphis Police Department/AFP/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

Videos released by the Shelby County District Attorney’s office show the medical response to Tyre Nichols in the moments after his beating. 

In a body camera video, a first responder briefly appears to render aid to Nichols but then leaves him unattended on the ground. 

Nichols appears to attempt to push himself up to a sitting position a few minutes later while first responders stand around not aiding him. 

One person can be heard saying, “it’s going to be awhile for an ambulance”.

The pole cam shows that 23 minutes pass from the time Nichols appears to be subdued and on his back on the ground before a stretcher arrives on scene. Two minutes later, an ambulance pulls into frame.

1 hr 28 min ago

"Our hearts are broken, yet again": NBA teams react to Tyre Nichols video

From CNN's Jacob Lev

Basketball teams and groups are reacting to video footage released Friday of Tyre Nichols' fatal police encounter:

Memphis Grizzlies. Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies called Nichols' death a "stark reminder" of the position the team is in to unify the city. Before the tipoff of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams held a moment of silence to honor Nichols at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

"The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols really hit us hard and it’s been tough being on the road, not being home," Jenkins told the Bally Sports Southeast broadcast. "I wish I could extend my arms through this camera right now. To the family - they’re going through a lot."

Minnesota Timberwolves. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Minnesota Timberwolves said the team is "deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols."

"We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Tyre's family, friends, loved ones, the Memphis community and communities across the country during this difficult time," the statement read.

Cleveland Cavaliers. On Twitter, the Cleveland Cavaliers said they "grieve with Tyre Nichols’ loved ones and offer them our deepest sympathies as they grapple with the pain of his heinous and brutal murder."

"We want to continue to be part of the solution. Through our organization’s ongoing partnership witih Law Enforcement in Northeast Ohio, we will continue doing the work to build bridges between communities of color and the region’s police departments," the team said in a statement.

Atlanta Hawks. The Atlanta Hawks said on Twitter Friday that they "stand with Memphis," and shared the hashtag "#JusticeForTyre."

Miami Heat. The Miami Heat called on fans and people in South Florida to protest peacefully.

"Our hearts are broken, yet again, with the killing of Tyre Nichols: a son, a brother, a father and a friend," the team said in a statement on Twitter. "Humanity is a right and not a privilege—one he was denied by five rogue law enforcement officers. While we are encouraged by the dual efforts of the Memphis Chief of Police and the District Attorney’s Office to take swift action, this tragic case underscores that demanding accountability from those who abuse their power is the first step to ending the abuse of power."

National Basketball Players Association. The NBPA said on Twitter that its players "mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Nichols family during this difficult time." The association also said it stands by "the rightful arrest of all officers involved."

"Such aggressive policing and excessive force illustrate the continued need for accountability in the justice system," the NBPA said.
1 hr 52 min ago

Video appears to show Nichols being repeatedly left twisting on the ground without assistance

From CNN's Andy Rose

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

The first responders at the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by police repeatedly walked away from him as he twisted on the pavement with his hands restrained, video taken from a pole-mounted camera showed.

About two minutes after paramedics started attending to Nichols, he is seen falling over to the side and seeming to hit his head against a piece of equipment after a bright light was shone in his face. No one appears to help Nichols as he tries to sit up, only to fall over again. About a minute later, officers are seen crowding around Nichols, only to step away as he again falls onto his side.

After nearly five minutes of standing over Nichols and occasionally shining a light toward his face, first responders walk away, and Nichols twists on the ground unhelped. Medical equipment is finally brought back to Nichols’ side about three minutes later.

An ambulance gurney arrives 28 minutes into the video, shortly after 9 p.m. CT, according to the video’s time stamp.

1 hr 57 min ago

Nichols' family attorney says he anticipates more charges as investigation continues

Antonio Romanucci, the attorney for Tyre Nichols' family
Antonio Romanucci, the attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family (CNN)

Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family, said he anticipates more charges for those involved in Nichols' death.

“I do anticipate more charges. I'm not going to say what the state's attorney is going to do, but I will say that in that room, that was absolutely discussed. It has not been ruled out," he told CNN Friday.

Five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions during the arrest of Nichols were indicted on charges including murder and kidnapping Thursday.

The former officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression, Mulroy said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy also previously said the investigation is ongoing and there could be further charges.

"I can't guess what they're going to do, but is there any question that more charges should be brought? In my opinion, in this person's opinion, there is no doubt that failure to intervene, that failure to render medical aid, to assist a dying person, is unconscionable. There is no doubt that further charges should be brought, in my opinion," Romanucci said.
1 hr 41 min ago

"We saw a man essentially die at the hands of police": Memphis official emotionally describes Nichols video

Martavius Jones, the chair of the Memphis City Council, becomes emotional as he discusses the video with CNN's Don Lemon.
Martavius Jones, the chair of the Memphis City Council, becomes emotional as he discusses the video with CNN's Don Lemon. (CNN)

Martavius Jones, the chair of the Memphis City Council, was emotional discussing the newly released video of the deadly encounter between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police.

"We saw a man essentially die at the hands of police," he told CNN. Jones started crying when thinking about the footage, saying, "We all knew the fate of that young man."

Asked for his reaction to the video, Jones was not initially able to get any words out. He turned away from the camera and covered his face before grabbing a tissue, shaking his head.

“This was a traffic stop,” he said. “It wasn’t supposed to end like this."

Jones said his term on the city council is ending soon, but before he leaves his elected position, he vowed to do something to "build a better Memphis for Mr. Nichols," something he acknowledged would require hard conversations. Specifically, Jones pointed to the culture of policing and the mindset officers have when pulling over Black people.

"We have to let his legacy, his sacrifice, the sacrifice that his mother would not have her son anymore — we cannot let this��go unaddressed. We cannot let this go unaddressed," he said.

“We have to do something," he said. “This wasn’t supposed to happen in our community," he added.

2 hr 24 min ago

Video shows Tyre Nichols telling officers during initial confrontation: "I'm just trying to go home"

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

During his initial confrontation with police, Tyre Nichols can be heard telling officers that he is “just trying to go home,” video released by the city of Memphis shows.

“Damn, I didn’t do anything," Nichols says, as officers approach him with their guns drawn.

“On the ground, on the ground,” officers can be heard yelling at him.

“Alright, I’m on the ground,” Nichols can be heard saying.

“Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I …. I’m going to knock your ass the fuck out," an officer yells at him.

Nichols responds: “You guys are really doing a lot right now. I’m just trying to go home.”

“Man, if you don’t lay down!” an officer says, to which Nichols responds: “I am on the ground!” 

“On your stomach!” an officer yells.

“I … am … please," Nichols says.

Nichols says one more time, "I'm not doing anything," before he starts struggling with officers, who deploy pepper spray. 

Nichols pulls away and starts to run as one officer tries to tase him.

Later clips show that officers beat Nichols on the ground after they caught up to him a short distance from his home.

2 hr 35 min ago

Video shows police walking around as Nichols slumped to the ground

Body camera footage shows police walking around as Nichols slumped to the ground.
Body camera footage shows police walking around as Nichols slumped to the ground. (City of Memphis)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

In body camera video footage released by the city of Memphis Friday, an officer can be seen tying his boot while Tyre Nichols sits on the ground in handcuffs leaning against a police cruiser. 

One officer appears to complain about an injury to his leg and knee. The officers mill about, talking about Nichols escaping custody while he sits next to a police car unattended. 

Nichols slumps over and an officer walks over to pull him back upright before directing him to sit up.

Paramedics appear to show up on scene 10 minutes into the body cam video. Nichols does not appear to be conscious. 

Officers appear to say at least two officers pepper sprayed Nichols, “saying I sprayed, he sprayed.” Then an officer says another officer tased Nichols. 

One officer says, “He swung, pow, almost hit me” followed by a second saying, “Then he reached for (inaudible) gun” while pointing at another officer. One officer says Nichols grabbed his gun saying, “He had his hand on my gun, motherfucker was holding it.” 

An officer later describes the traffic stop involving Nichols saying, “We tried to get him stopped, he didn’t stop."

The officers goes on to say, “He drove around, swerved, nearly hit my car” “He pulled up to the red light, stopped, put his turn signal on."

Nichols is seen in the video rolling slowly on the ground, attempting to speak as a first responder repeatedly tells him, “you can’t go nowhere.” 

3 hr ago

The video of Tyre Nichols' arrest is violent. Here are some resources to take care of yourself.

From CNN's Jen Christensen

The newly released video of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols is difficult to watch — but it may also be hard to avoid. Some people might even feel duty-bound to watch it as a way to pay tribute to Nichols, who died three days after the confrontation with officers.

Psychologists say the best approach to care for mental health is to know your limits – and possibly to avoid watching the video altogether.

Research shows that frequent exposure to violent news events can cause negative stress reactions. Even witnessing vicarious violence can raise a person’s sense of anxiety and fear and, in some cases, lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Erlanger Turner, a psychologist and assistant professor of psychology at Pepperdine University, said it’s good to do a self-assessment before watching such videos.

“I oftentimes tell people to know yourself before you consume the content, because everybody responds to these types of images differently,” said Turner, who is an expert in the effects of witnessing police violence on social media and on the perception of police bias in communities of color. “Some people can see it and they can be sort of OK. Other people, it could trigger some really strong emotions.”

Talking to kids: Parents and others who care for children may need to prepare for their questions.

Parents should try to anticipate their kids’ response to seeing or hearing about the video and how to talk about it, Turner said. Will the child be numb to it after seeing so many violent images? Will they be upset? Are they going to be afraid for their parents or for themselves?

Here are some places you can find immediate help:

