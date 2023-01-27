Tyre Nichols' mother: "We don't care what color the officer is. We want bad officers taken off the force"

RowVaughn Wells speaks about race in the context of police violence and the death of her son, Tyre Nichols. (CNN)

In an exclusive CNN interview Friday, Tyre Nichols' mother discussed race in the context of police violence, pointing to Black and brown kids who she said "always get beat up" when they encounter police, no matter the color of the officer.

"People try to say Black people, we only try to go after White officers. That's not true. We don't care what color the officer is. We want bad officers taken off the force. We know there's a lot of great officers, I know... But there are bad officers, too. And those are the ones that we need to get rid of," Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN's Don Lemon Friday in a powerful interview.

"I don't care what color police officer [it is.] But by [the accused officers being Black, it hurt the Black community," she added. "They have brought shame to their own families. They have brought shame to the Black community."

She said these former officers "have to show some compassion to people" and they have to "learn that everyone is human and everyone."

Wells said Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis is "doing an excellent job. I feel she's moving things along."

Wells said she wanted to see first degree murder charges brought against the officers involved in her son’s death, but she understands that the charges brought against them will be the ones that "will stick. And so I'm happy with the charges that the district attorney has set forth."

CNN’s Amanda Watts contributed reporting to this post.