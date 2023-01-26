5 former Memphis police officers will be charged with second-degree murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Five former Memphis police officers are facing charges in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills are each facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, as well as two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression, according to both Shelby County criminal court and Shelby County jail records.
3 hr 34 min ago
2 more former Memphis police officers will be charged in Tyre Nichols' death
5 hr 33 min ago
2 former Memphis police officers will be charged with murder in Tyre Nichols death
The Shelby County district attorney’s office has called a 3 p.m. ET news conference to discuss developments in the Nichols case.
8 hr 28 min ago
Family of Tyre Nichols seeks murder charges for officers, attorney says
The family of Tyre Nichols wants the officers seen beating him on video charged with murder, family attorney Antonio Romanucci told CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday evening.
“The family wants nothing but the absolute most charge that they can bring and what they want are murder charges," Romanucci said. "There is no doubt they want to see that, that I can relay to you. The family is quite clear that they want to see murder charges brought against those officers and I would support those charges if they can be brought."
Five police officers and two members of the city’s fire department were fired in the wake of Nichols’ death.
The Shelby County District Attorney has yet to announce if anyone will be charged in the case. Video of the incident that Nichols’ family and attorneys have viewed has not been publicly released.
3 hr 46 min ago
Attorney says 1 former officer has been indicted in Tyre Nichols case
An attorney for one of the five Memphis police officers fired over the death of Tyre Nichols says his client has been indicted and has surrendered.
Attorney William Massey represents former officer Emmitt Martin III.
Massey told CNN’s Don Lemon he does not yet know the nature of the charges and is working to find out.
The status of the other former officers is unclear.
9 hr 18 min ago
Defense attorney briefing expected after update on Tyre Nichols death investigation
An attorney representing one of the officers fired after the death of Tyre Nichols will hold a press briefing following an update from the Shelby County district attorney Thursday.
Memphis defense attorney Blake Ballin will hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET regarding his client, former Memphis officer Desmond Mills Jr.
8 hr 51 min ago
Charges will be announced this afternoon in Tyre Nichols case, source says
Thursday afternoon’s update on the Tyre Nichols death investigation will include an announcement of criminal charges, a source close to the investigation tells CNN’s Don Lemon.
The source also told CNN that authorities expect to release police video of the stop on Friday.
Law enforcement across US preparing for possible protests after release of video in Tyre Nichols case
Law enforcement agencies nationwide are bracing for protests and potential unrest following the anticipated release of video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers, multiple sources told CNN.
The Major Cities Chiefs Association, one of the leading professional law enforcement organizations, has convened several calls with member agencies, according to the group's Executive Director Laura Cooper.
A law enforcement source familiar with the national coordination told CNN that in at least one of those calls, Memphis police told participants to be on alert for unrest. The source added there was an additional call among Washington, DC, law enforcement agencies to coordinate responses and share information.
The source said that agencies such as US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department are adding additional staffing to prepare for potential violence. The source added that with the Capitol Police, for example, civil disturbance units have been activated and additional command staff will be brought in.
The video is expected to be released soon.
Some background: Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after Memphis police pulled him over in a traffic stop and used force to arrest him Jan. 7. He died from his injuries three days later.
Five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired for violating policies on excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, the department said. A prosecutor has said a decision on whether to file charges is forthcoming.
10 hr ago
Tyre Nichols was a family man who enjoyed skateboarding, photography and sunsets
Tyre Nichols was a father, a man who loved his mama and a free-spirited soul who was looking for a new life in Memphis, Tennessee.
Now, as attention turns toward potential charges for the officers involved, Nichols’ family wants the world to know the man Nichols was.
The 29-year-old was the baby of his family, the youngest of four children. He was a “good boy” who spent his Sundays doing laundry and getting ready for the week, his mother, Ravaughn Wells, said.
Above all else, Nichols loved being a father and loved his son, his family said.
“Everything he was trying to do was to better himself as a father for his 4-year-old son,” attorney Benjamin Crump said at the family’s news conference.
Nichols was someone who brought everyone joy. “When he comes through the door, he wants to give you a hug,” Crump said, speaking on behalf of Nichols’ family.
Nichols’ daily life was ordinary at times, as he worked and spent time with family, but he also made time for his passions, his mom, Wells, said.
Nichols worked the second shift at FedEx, where he had been employed for about nine months, she said.
He came home during his break to eat with his mom, who would have dinner cooked.
Nichols loved his mom’s homemade chicken, made with sesame seeds, just the way he liked it, Wells said.
When he wasn’t working, Nichols headed to Shelby Farms Park to skateboard, something he had been doing since he was 6 years old. He would wake up on Saturdays to go skate or sometimes, he’d go to the park to enjoy the sunset and snap photos of it, his mom said.
“My son every night wanted to go and look at the sunset, that was his passion,” she said.