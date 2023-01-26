5 former Memphis police officers will be charged with second-degree murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are bracing for protests and potential unrest following the anticipated release of video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers, multiple sources told CNN.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association, one of the leading professional law enforcement organizations, has convened several calls with member agencies, according to the group's Executive Director Laura Cooper.

A law enforcement source familiar with the national coordination told CNN that in at least one of those calls, Memphis police told participants to be on alert for unrest. The source added there was an additional call among Washington, DC, law enforcement agencies to coordinate responses and share information.

The source said that agencies such as US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department are adding additional staffing to prepare for potential violence. The source added that with the Capitol Police, for example, civil disturbance units have been activated and additional command staff will be brought in.

The video is expected to be released soon.

Some background: Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after Memphis police pulled him over in a traffic stop and used force to arrest him Jan. 7. He died from his injuries three days later.

Five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, were fired for violating policies on excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, the department said. A prosecutor has said a decision on whether to file charges is forthcoming.