Tyre Nichols remembered at Memphis funeral

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 1:22 p.m. ET, February 1, 2023
1 min ago

Tyre Nichols' friend describes his passion for skateboarding and photography: "Tyre lived in the moment"

From CNN staff

Before Tyre Nichols died after police beat him following a traffic stop in Memphis, he was a teenager who made skateboarding videos with his friends in Sacramento.

CNN spoke with Ryan Wilson, one of Nichols' friends. Watch below:

6 min ago

What we learned from the Tyre Nichols police videos

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers attempt to detain Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.
In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers attempt to detain Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. (City of Memphis)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom.

The videos show portions of both the initial traffic stop on the night of Jan. 7 and a second altercation just minutes later, after Nichols fled the first location on foot. Nichols required hospitalization after the encounter and died on Jan. 10.

The clips also do not answer why authorities used such force on Nichols, who did not appear to fight back, and why they felt compelled to confront him twice. But the videos do shed light on just how violent the fatal confrontation was.

Here are some key revelations from the footage:

Officers repeatedly threatened Nichols with violence: Videos from the encounters capture multiple officers threatening Nichols with violence while he appears to comply with their commands or is already on the ground.

A body camera video that captures the initial encounter between Nichols and police shows the officer getting out of his car with his gun drawn and captures an officer yelling for Nichols to “Get the fuck out of the car.”

Nichols is heard saying, “I didn’t do anything,” and later, as he gets on the ground, “All right, I’m on the ground.”

An officer yells at him, “Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I… I’m going to knock your ass the fuck out.” Nichols says, “I’m just trying to go home.”

Officers struck him nine times in under four minutes: The video taken from a remotely controlled camera on a neighborhood utility pole shows Memphis officers continuously hitting Nichols at least nine times, without visible provocation.

No one rendered aid in critical minutes after beating: When officers let go of Nichols, he rolls on his back and is then dragged along the pavement and propped up in a sitting position against the side of a car, where he remains largely ignored by the officers on scene.

Paramedics appear to show up on scene about 10 minutes into the video.

Roughly 23 minutes pass from the time Nichols appeared to be subdued after the beating before a stretcher arrives on scene.

No officer intervened: According to Memphis Police Department policies, officers have a duty to intervene.

“Any member who directly observes another member engaged in dangerous or criminal conduct or abuse of a subject shall take reasonable action to intervene,” according to a policy page of the department.

“There’s a point where you have to intercede and say either ‘Stop’ or physically step between the officer that’s assaulting the person and that actual individual. And that didn’t happen,” former New York police Lt. Darrin Porcher said in analysis.

17 min ago

Tyre Nichols was a photographer. Here are some of the photos he took.

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz

Photography was a form of self-expression that writing could never capture for Tyre Nichols, who wrote that it helped him look “at the world in a more creative way,” on his photography website.

While he snapped everything from action shots of sports to bodies of water, landscape photography was his favorite, he wrote.

“I hope to one day let people see what i see and to hopefully admire my work based on the quality and ideals of my work,” he wrote. He signed the post: “Your friend, – Tyre D. Nichols.”

Here are some photos from his website:

(From T. Nichols Photography)
(From T. Nichols Photography)

(From T. Nichols Photography)
(From T. Nichols Photography)

(From T. Nichols Photography)
(From T. Nichols Photography)

(From T. Nichols Photography)
(From T. Nichols Photography)

12 min ago

Here's what we know about the timeline of how the arrest of Tyre Nichols played out

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers from the Memphis Police Department beat Tyre Nichols on a street corner.
In this still from video released by the City of Memphis, officers from the Memphis Police Department beat Tyre Nichols on a street corner. (City of Memphis)

Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.

More than an hour of footage lays out the deadly confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers early January. The materials, released last Friday, included body camera videos and one overhead surveillance video.

According to the footage, the incident starts to unfolds from 8:24 p.m. CT, when officers initially stopped Nichols, to 9:02 p.m. CT, when an ambulance finally appears on camera to take Nichols to the hospital. 

All times are approximate, but here's a look at the timeline in the video:

  • 8:24 p.m.: The body camera worn by an officer shows the first contact police have with Nichols on Jan. 7. Multiple officers can be seen approaching Nichols’ vehicle, drawing their firearms and yelling for Nichols to get out of the vehicle. “You’re gonna get your head blown the fuck up,” one officer yells. Nichols is pulled from the car and forced to the ground amid aggressive shouting and threats of being tasered. "I'm just trying to go home,” Nichols says. “I'm not doing anything."   
  • 8:25 p.m.: One officer sprays Nichols in the face with pepper spray. Nichols then struggles to his feet and begins running from the officer as one another shoots a taser at him that apparently didn’t make contact. Seven minutes later, another group of police officers announce over the radio that they see Nichols and begin to pursue him on foot.  
  • 8:32p.m.: From body-worn camera footage, two officers can be seen on top of Nichols. Nichols is trying to speak but one of the officers tells him to “shut the fuck up.” Officers continue to hit and spray Nichols, struggling with him on the ground and telling him to give them his hands. Nichols keeps yelling “mom.”  
  • 8:34 p.m.: One officer tells the other police officers to “watch out,” then pulls out a collapsible police baton and yells at Nichols, “I’m going to baton the fuck out of you. Give me your fucking hands.” A police surveillance camera mounted high up on a pole captured the officer hitting Nichols multiple times with the baton. Nichols struggled back to his feet as he was being hit with the baton. Footage shows the officers continue to try to pull Nichols to the ground, punching him in the face repeatedly before Nichols falls back to his knees. Two officers can be seen on top of Nichols as he lays flat on the ground.
  • 8:36 p.m.: More officers run onto the scene and two officers kick Nichols. A minute later the officers finally move away from Nichols, who continues to lay on the ground, writhing occasionally, with his hands behind his back.  
  • 8:38 p.m.: The officers eventually drag Nichols and prop him against a police car, occasionally flashing their flashlights on him as they mill about the area. Two officers fist-bump a minute later.  At times, Nichols slumps over on his side on the ground.
  • 8:41 p.m.: Two medical personnel with equipment arrive at the scene. In body worn camera footage, one person can be heard saying, “It’s going to be a while for an ambulance.” Footage shows that 21 minutes pass from when paramedics appear to arrive at 8:41 p.m. to when an ambulance finally pulls into view of the camera at 9:02 p.m.
55 min ago

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver eulogy at Tyre Nichols' funeral service

From CNN’s  Ray Sanchez

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press conference on January 31 in Memphis.
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press conference on January 31 in Memphis. (Ariel Cobbert for CNN)

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols at the funeral service in Memphis Wednesday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

On Tuesday, Sharpton and Nichols’ family gathered at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ headquarters in Memphis – where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech the night before he was killed.

“We will continue in Tyre’s name to head up to Martin’s mountaintop,” Sharpton said from the “sacred ground” MLK delivered his speech on 55 years ago.

Sharpton said Nichols’ fatal police beating “is a disgrace to this country.”

“People from around the world watched the videotape of a man – unarmed, unprovoked – being beat to death by officers of the law,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton reflected on the family’s loss as their son’s name joins a list of other Black men who died after encounters with police.

“They will never ever recover from the loss. Every holiday, there’ll be a missing chair at their table. Every day this mother and father and brothers and sisters will have to remember he’s gone,” Sharpton said. “But we will never leave them.”

55 min ago

"A free spirited person," a family man, a friend: How loved ones are remembering Tyre Nichols

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and Jaide Timm-Garcia

Tyre Nichols, 29, was a free spirit with a passion for skateboarding and capturing sunsets on his camera.
Tyre Nichols, 29, was a free spirit with a passion for skateboarding and capturing sunsets on his camera. (Provided by Ben Crump)

Tyre Nichols was a father, a man who loved his mama and a free-spirited soul who was looking for a new life in Memphis, Tennessee, loved ones say. That life was tragically cut short last month after a violent arrest by five officers with the Memphis Police.

Now, as he is remembered in a funeral service on Wednesday, Nichols’ family wants the world to know the man he was.

The 29-year-old was the baby of his family, the youngest of four children. Nichols’ daily life was ordinary at times, as he worked and spent time with family, but he also made time for his passions, his mother, RowVaughn Wells, said.

Nichols worked the second shift at FedEx, where he had been employed for about nine months, she said. He came home during his break to eat with his mom.

When he wasn’t working, Nichols headed to Shelby Farms Park to skateboard, something he had been doing since he was 6 years old. He would wake up on Saturdays to go skate or sometimes, he’d go to the park to enjoy the sunset and snap photos of it, his mom said.

“My son every night wanted to go and look at the sunset, that was his passion,” she said.

Tyre Nichols does tricks on his skateboard in a YouTube video, which was shown at a news conference by his family's attorney Benjamin Crump.
Tyre Nichols does tricks on his skateboard in a YouTube video, which was shown at a news conference by his family's attorney Benjamin Crump. (From Austin Dean)

Nichols also became friends with an unlikely group of people because they kept showing up to the same Starbucks around the same time in the morning, his friend Nate Spates Jr. said.

The group didn’t talk much about their personal lives, and they never touched politics. But sports, particularly football, and Nichols’ favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, were regular topics.

Nichols was a “free spirited person, a gentleman who marched to the beat of his own drum,” Spates told CNN. “He liked what he liked. If you liked what he liked — fine. If you didn’t — fine.”

Read more about him here.