Before Tyre Nichols died after police beat him following a traffic stop in Memphis, he was a teenager who made skateboarding videos with his friends in Sacramento.
CNN spoke with Ryan Wilson, one of Nichols' friends. Watch below:
By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN
From CNN staff
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
Editor's note: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence.
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom.
The videos show portions of both the initial traffic stop on the night of Jan. 7 and a second altercation just minutes later, after Nichols fled the first location on foot. Nichols required hospitalization after the encounter and died on Jan. 10.
The clips also do not answer why authorities used such force on Nichols, who did not appear to fight back, and why they felt compelled to confront him twice. But the videos do shed light on just how violent the fatal confrontation was.
Here are some key revelations from the footage:
Officers repeatedly threatened Nichols with violence: Videos from the encounters capture multiple officers threatening Nichols with violence while he appears to comply with their commands or is already on the ground.
A body camera video that captures the initial encounter between Nichols and police shows the officer getting out of his car with his gun drawn and captures an officer yelling for Nichols to “Get the fuck out of the car.”
Nichols is heard saying, “I didn’t do anything,” and later, as he gets on the ground, “All right, I’m on the ground.”
An officer yells at him, “Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I… I’m going to knock your ass the fuck out.” Nichols says, “I’m just trying to go home.”
Officers struck him nine times in under four minutes: The video taken from a remotely controlled camera on a neighborhood utility pole shows Memphis officers continuously hitting Nichols at least nine times, without visible provocation.
No one rendered aid in critical minutes after beating: When officers let go of Nichols, he rolls on his back and is then dragged along the pavement and propped up in a sitting position against the side of a car, where he remains largely ignored by the officers on scene.
Paramedics appear to show up on scene about 10 minutes into the video.
Roughly 23 minutes pass from the time Nichols appeared to be subdued after the beating before a stretcher arrives on scene.
No officer intervened: According to Memphis Police Department policies, officers have a duty to intervene.
“Any member who directly observes another member engaged in dangerous or criminal conduct or abuse of a subject shall take reasonable action to intervene,” according to a policy page of the department.
“There’s a point where you have to intercede and say either ‘Stop’ or physically step between the officer that’s assaulting the person and that actual individual. And that didn’t happen,” former New York police Lt. Darrin Porcher said in analysis.
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
Photography was a form of self-expression that writing could never capture for Tyre Nichols, who wrote that it helped him look “at the world in a more creative way,” on his photography website.
While he snapped everything from action shots of sports to bodies of water, landscape photography was his favorite, he wrote.
“I hope to one day let people see what i see and to hopefully admire my work based on the quality and ideals of my work,” he wrote. He signed the post: “Your friend, – Tyre D. Nichols.”
Here are some photos from his website:
From CNN's Holmes Lybrand
More than an hour of footage lays out the deadly confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers early January. The materials, released last Friday, included body camera videos and one overhead surveillance video.
According to the footage, the incident starts to unfolds from 8:24 p.m. CT, when officers initially stopped Nichols, to 9:02 p.m. CT, when an ambulance finally appears on camera to take Nichols to the hospital.
All times are approximate, but here's a look at the timeline in the video:
From CNN’s Ray Sanchez
Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols at the funeral service in Memphis Wednesday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
On Tuesday, Sharpton and Nichols’ family gathered at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ headquarters in Memphis – where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech the night before he was killed.
“We will continue in Tyre’s name to head up to Martin’s mountaintop,” Sharpton said from the “sacred ground” MLK delivered his speech on 55 years ago.
Sharpton said Nichols’ fatal police beating “is a disgrace to this country.”
“People from around the world watched the videotape of a man – unarmed, unprovoked – being beat to death by officers of the law,” Sharpton said.
Sharpton reflected on the family’s loss as their son’s name joins a list of other Black men who died after encounters with police.
“They will never ever recover from the loss. Every holiday, there’ll be a missing chair at their table. Every day this mother and father and brothers and sisters will have to remember he’s gone,” Sharpton said. “But we will never leave them.”
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and Jaide Timm-Garcia
Tyre Nichols was a father, a man who loved his mama and a free-spirited soul who was looking for a new life in Memphis, Tennessee, loved ones say. That life was tragically cut short last month after a violent arrest by five officers with the Memphis Police.
Now, as he is remembered in a funeral service on Wednesday, Nichols’ family wants the world to know the man he was.
The 29-year-old was the baby of his family, the youngest of four children. Nichols’ daily life was ordinary at times, as he worked and spent time with family, but he also made time for his passions, his mother, RowVaughn Wells, said.
Nichols worked the second shift at FedEx, where he had been employed for about nine months, she said. He came home during his break to eat with his mom.
When he wasn’t working, Nichols headed to Shelby Farms Park to skateboard, something he had been doing since he was 6 years old. He would wake up on Saturdays to go skate or sometimes, he’d go to the park to enjoy the sunset and snap photos of it, his mom said.
“My son every night wanted to go and look at the sunset, that was his passion,” she said.
Nichols also became friends with an unlikely group of people because they kept showing up to the same Starbucks around the same time in the morning, his friend Nate Spates Jr. said.
The group didn’t talk much about their personal lives, and they never touched politics. But sports, particularly football, and Nichols’ favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, were regular topics.
Nichols was a “free spirited person, a gentleman who marched to the beat of his own drum,” Spates told CNN. “He liked what he liked. If you liked what he liked — fine. If you didn’t — fine.”