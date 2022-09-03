US
Live Updates

Plane circling over Mississippi after pilot threatened to crash into Walmart

By Adrienne Vogt and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 11:34 a.m. ET, September 3, 2022
4 min ago

This is the type of plane circling over Mississippi

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

The plane circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot allegedly threatened to crash into a Walmart is twin-engine, Beechcraft C90A turboprop, according to Federal Aviation Administration records that match a registration number confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the situation. 

 

3 min ago

FAA and TSA aware of the plane situation

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the situation and is "coordinating with local law enforcement,” the agency said in an email to CNN Saturday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration also said it is following developments.

 “The TSA has been following this situation with our law enforcement and intelligence partners. At this time we would refer questions to local law enforcement and the FAA,” the TSA said in an email to CNN.

10 min ago

Pilot threatened "to intentionally crash" into a Walmart in Mississippi, police say

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

A pilot flying a small plane has threatened "to intentionally crash" into a Walmart in the Mississippi city of Tupelo, and police were evacuating the Walmart and a nearby store, Tupelo police said in a release Saturday morning. 

Police said they were notified around 5 a.m. CT when the pilot made contact with 911, issuing the threat.

“At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert,” police said. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Citizens were asked to avoid that area until an all-clear is given. The situation remains ongoing.

The Tupelo Walmart store is “currently closed and evacuated,” Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart press office, told CNN.

“We’re working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to law enforcement,” he added.