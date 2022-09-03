US
Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart, officials say

By Adrienne Vogt and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Sat September 3, 2022
9 Posts
2 min ago

Woman says plane landed with a "thud" in a field near her home

From CNN's Sharif Paget 

Roxanne Ward, 42, told CNN the plane that circled above northern Mississippi landed near her home in Gravestown.

"He landed pretty hard," she said. 

The plane landed in a field several miles from an airport near Ripley, Mississippi, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Gravestown is located about a 5-mile drive from that airport, and about 45 miles northwest of Tupelo.

Video she shared with CNN shows the small plane largely intact in a field with law enforcement surrounding the pilot. 

"We did see the suspect with his hands up and we saw police detain him without any incident," she said.

The plane landed behind the Gravestown Fire Department around 10:20 a.m. CT, Ward said.

"Police were there immediately, which led me to believe that they were following him," she added. 

Ward said she heard the plane coming and ran over to her father-in-law's house to hide in the basement.

"That's when we heard the thud," she said. 

CNN's Michael Besozzi contributed to this post.

21 min ago

See the erratic flight path of the plane that circled over northern Mississippi

(From FlightAware)
(From FlightAware)

According to a flight pattern as seen on FlightAware, the pilot who police said threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Tupelo circled the small aircraft around the city several times.

The plane then headed northwest before circling in three other areas in northern Mississippi, according to the pattern.

The plane finally “landed in a field” northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Mississippi, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

38 min ago

Plane landed in a field northwest of Ripley Airport in Mississippi, according to FAA

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

The plane that flew for hours over northern Mississippi on Saturday morning “landed in a field” northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Mississippi, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

“A Beechcraft King Air 90 landed in a field several miles northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Miss. The pilot departed from Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Miss., earlier this morning and circled the area. Only the pilot was on board,” the FAA said. 

Ripley is roughly a 45-mile drive northwest of Tupelo, and about a 85-mile drive southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

The FAA will investigate the incident and is coordinating with local law enforcement, the agency said.

A government source familiar with the situation previously told CNN that the stolen plane was "down." A separate source told CNN the pilot is in custody.

16 min ago

Governor says plane that flew over Mississippi after threat to crash is "down"

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also confirmed the plane that was circling over the northern part of the state is now "down."

A government source familiar with the situation previously told CNN that a stolen plane that flew for hours around Tupelo was "down."

A separate source told CNN the pilot is in custody.

49 min ago

Videos show plane as it flew over Tupelo area

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Residents of the Tupelo area recorded video of the small aircraft as it flew nearby.

The plane is a twin-engine, Beechcraft C90A turboprop, according to Federal Aviation Administration records that match a registration number confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the situation.

Video from Rachel McWilli in Tupelo shows the plane overhead:

Mary Ellen Rogers' video shows another view of the plane:

The plane is currently "down," according to a government source.

10 min ago

Plane that circled over Mississippi after threat to crash is "down," source says

From CNN's Pete Muntean

A stolen plane that flew for hours around Tupelo and other areas of Mississippi is “down,” according to a government source familiar with the situation.

A separate source told CNN the pilot is in custody.

FlightAware live tracking of the plane stopped near the town of Ashland, Mississippi, at 10:07 a.m. CT.

1 hr 36 min ago

This is the type of plane circling over Mississippi

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

The plane circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot allegedly threatened to crash into a Walmart is twin-engine, Beechcraft C90A turboprop, according to Federal Aviation Administration records that match a registration number confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the situation. 

 

39 min ago

FAA and TSA aware of the plane situation

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

(Courtesy Rachel McWilli)
(Courtesy Rachel McWilli)

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the situation and is "coordinating with local law enforcement,” the agency said in an email to CNN Saturday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration also said it is following developments.

 “The TSA has been following this situation with our law enforcement and intelligence partners. At this time we would refer questions to local law enforcement and the FAA,” the TSA said in an email to CNN.

The FBI field office in Jackson, Mississippi, is also involved in the incident response, a spokesperson said.

1 hr 33 min ago

Pilot threatened "to intentionally crash" into a Walmart in Mississippi, police say

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

(WCBI)
(WCBI)

A pilot flying a small plane has threatened "to intentionally crash" into a Walmart in the Mississippi city of Tupelo, and police were evacuating the Walmart and a nearby store, Tupelo police said in a release Saturday morning. 

Police said they were notified around 5 a.m. CT when the pilot made contact with 911, issuing the threat.

“At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert,” police said. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Citizens were asked to avoid that area until an all-clear is given. The situation remains ongoing.

The Tupelo Walmart store is “currently closed and evacuated,” Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart press office, told CNN.

“We’re working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to law enforcement,” he added.