Grand jury indicted Duane Keith Davis on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon in Tupac Shakur case
From CNN's Kyung Lah and Zoe Sottile
A grand jury has indicted Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, Las Vegas authorities announced last week.
Officials said Davis is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine his custody status and set a jury trial date.
Davis believed to be "the shot caller" who organized a plan to kill Tupac Shakur, police say
Police believe that Duane Keith Davis, the man arrested in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur, orchestrated a plan to commit the crime with several other people.
"I think the best way to characterize that is Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.
Even if Davis was not the one that shot Shakur, under Nevada law he can still be charged with murder, Las Vegas, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. This is because of the state's aiding and abetting statute, he said.
"So if you helped somebody commit a crime, you can be equally as guilty," Wolfson said.
He said that is "one of the theories in this case as well."
Johansson said police believe Davis obtained the gun that was used from a "close associate," but declined to give any more details, saying they would come out during the trial.
Davis is set to appear in court in the next few days when a date for that jury trial will be set, police said.
The suspect in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing will be arraigned today
Duane Keith Davis, known as “Keffe D,” is accused of orchestrating the shooting that cut short the life of the 25-year-old trailblazer, whose brief, prolific career cemented his legacy as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time. His untimely death added a grim layer to that mystique, and for years it had been the subject of conspiracy theories.
Shakur’s slaying also was the subject of a decadeslong investigation by police that culminated last week with Davis’ arrest following his indictment by a grand jury. He is the only suspect in the case still alive, police said.
For years, Davis has placed himself at the scene of the crime, stating publicly he was in the front seat of a white Cadillac when it pulled up alongside Shakur’s car and shots rang out from the back seat. Shakur was shot four times and died six days later.
Authorities have cast Davis as the alleged ringmaster of the plot to kill Shakur, which they contend was retaliation for an attack on Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, that stemmed from a broader conflict between two gangs in Compton, California.
Duane Davis is the only living suspect in Tupac Shakur's death investigation
Duane Davis is the only living suspect related to the investigation of rapper Tupac Shakur's murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said at a Friday news conference.
"All other three suspects are deceased," he said.
Davis was indicted Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the 1996 killing, authorities said.