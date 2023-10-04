Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a news conference on Friday, September 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. KTNV

Police believe that Duane Keith Davis, the man arrested in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur, orchestrated a plan to commit the crime with several other people.

A grand jury indicted Davis on charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection to the 1996 killing.

"I think the best way to characterize that is Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Even if Davis was not the one that shot Shakur, under Nevada law he can still be charged with murder, Las Vegas, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. This is because of the state's aiding and abetting statute, he said.

"So if you helped somebody commit a crime, you can be equally as guilty," Wolfson said.

He said that is "one of the theories in this case as well."

Johansson said police believe Davis obtained the gun that was used from a "close associate," but declined to give any more details, saying they would come out during the trial.

Davis is set to appear in court in the next few days when a date for that jury trial will be set, police said.