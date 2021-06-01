300 dead in 24 hours: How the Tulsa Race Massacre unfolded

The Tulsa Race Massacre that unfolded over roughly 24 hours between May 31 and June 1 2021 left as many as 300 dead and decimated the prosperous area known as Black Wall Street.
A day earlier, on May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a Black 19-year-old entered downtown Tulsa’s Drexel Building, a space he’d visited before. He worked at a White-owned shoeshine parlor one block away, and with Tulsa being staunchly segregated, he’d walk to the Drexel Building to access a “Colored” restroom on the fourth floor.
It was there that he encountered a White elevator operator named Sarah Page. It’s still unclear what exactly happened between them. Did Rowland trip as he entered the elevator and reflexively grab on to Page, ripping her dress and causing her to cry out? That's the working theory for many historians.
As it was, a neighboring clerk heard Page scream and, seeing Rowland running from the building, assumed Page was the victim of a sexual assault.
Accounts show that Rowland returned home that Memorial Day, with police not searching for him until the next day when he was arrested.
Here's a timeline of what happened next in the massacre:
- May 31, 3 p.m.: For its afternoon edition, the Tulsa Tribune prints an account of the elevator incident that portrays Rowland as sexually assaulting Page.
- May 31, 6 p.m.: Hundreds of White Tulsans gather outside the courthouse that contains Rowland, with three men going inside to demand that authorities turn him over. Uptown, word of a possible lynching begins to spread, prompting a group of Black men to arm themselves and head to the courthouse to protect Rowland.
- May 31, 9 p.m. ET: The mob outside of the courthouse grows from hundreds of White Tulsans to nearly 2,000 people — men, women, and children among them.
- May 31, 10 p.m.: When a rumor begins to circulate that the White mob stormed the courthouse, a second set of armed Black men goes downtown to protect Rowland, but their offer to authorities is refused. As the Black men leave, a White man attempts to forcibly disarm one of the Black Tulsans, who was a World War I vet. A struggle ensues, and a shot rings out.
- May 31, 10:30 p.m. to midnight: More bullets follow the initial shot, as the mob begins to fire upon the group of Black Tulsans. The group of men quickly return defensive shots as they retreat to Greenwood. White Tulsans pursue the Black men back into Greenwood, breaking into pawnshops, hardware and sporting goods stores to steal guns and ammunition.
- June 1, 1 a.m.: White Tulsans set the first fires in Black neighborhoods. By 4 a.m., more than two dozen homes and businesses have been torched. During this time, some Black residents pick up whatever firepower they had and began to defend their families and homes. Others search desperately for a safe hiding place amid Greenwood’s buildings and alleys.
- June 1, 5 a.m.: Shortly after midnight, Gov. J. B. A. Robertson instructs Tulsa Guard Officer Major Byron Kirkpatrick to request backup from state troops. At 5 a.m., a special train carrying 100 National Guard soldiers leaves Oklahoma City for Tulsa.
- June 1, 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.: Amid the chaos, armed White people go door-to-door in Greenwood, at gunpoint, force the residents out of their homes under the guise of offering a safe haven. The Black Americans are rounded up and made to walk to Convention Hall. Law enforcement, instead of disarming the White rioters, disarm Black residents and send them to internment camps, leaving their properties free to be burned and looted without defense.
- June 1, 9:15 a.m.: Hours after their departure, Oklahoma’s state troops arrive. Their first stop, though, is not to intervene in any fighting still happening in Greenwood, but to head to the courthouse to try to connect with Tulsa’s sheriff.
- June 1, 11:30 a.m.: Tulsa authorities attempt to regain control of the riot that had already destroyed Greenwood, declaring martial law.
- June 1, 6 p.m.: The streets of Tulsa finally go quiet. All businesses are ordered to close by 6 p.m., and one hour later, only members of the military or civil authorities — or physicians and relief workers — are allowed on the streets.