Covid-19 pandemic

Tulsa race massacre anniversary

Live Updates

US marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:59 p.m. ET, June 1, 2021
1 min ago

Biden: "This was not a riot. This was a massacre." 

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden said during his speech in Tulsa that there was "no proper accounting of the dead" from the Tulsa Race Massacre that occurred 100 years ago.

"The death toll records by local officials said there were 36 people. That's all. Thirty-six people. Based on studies, records, and accounts, the likelihood — the likely number is much more in the multiple of hundreds," Biden said. 

The President said that an untold number of bodies were dumped into mass graves, adding, "the process of exhuming the unmarked graves has started."

He then paused his speech for a moment of silence to honor those who died. 

"My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre. Among the worst in our history," Biden said.

Watch here:

13 min ago

Biden: I'm the first president in 100 years to "acknowledge the truth" of what took place in Tulsa

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

President Biden noted how the tragic events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been "cloaked in darkness" for too long in history during his remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"The events we speak of today took place 100 years ago, and yet I'm the first president in 100 years ever to come to Tulsa," Biden said.

"I say that not as a compliment about me, but to think about it. Hundred years, and the first president to be here during that entire time, and in this place, in this ground to acknowledge the truth of what took place here," he said.

Biden continued, "For much too long the history of what took place here was told in silence. Cloaked in darkness, but just because history is silent, it doesn't mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much, it erases nothing. It erases nothing. Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous they can't be buried no matter how hard people try. And so it is here, only, only with truth, can come healing and justice and repair, only with truth, facing it, but that isn't enough."

Watch here:

33 min ago

NOW: Biden delivers remarks on 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Pool
President Biden is delivering remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the race massacre.

"That's why we're here, to shine a light, to make sure America knows the story in full," Biden said.

On May 31, 1921, a White mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood known as Black Wall Street and proceeded to burn, loot and kill until hundreds were dead and 35 city blocks were destroyed. 

The President is set to announce today new steps his administration will take to reduce the racial wealth gap. Here are key things to know about the actions: 

  • Biden will announce he will use federal purchasing power to grow federal contracting with small, disadvantaged businesses by 50%, which the White House says will translate to an additional $100 billion over five years. 
  • The President will also announce additional specifics in the American Jobs Plan, including on the $10 billion community revitalization fund to support civic infrastructure projects. 
  • The fund will be targeted to economically underserved and underdeveloped communities like Greenwood, where the Tulsa Race Massacre took place 100 years ago. 
  • The fund will support adapting vacant buildings and storefronts to provide low-cost space for services and community entrepreneurs, including health centers, arts and cultural spaces, job training programs, business incubators and community marketplaces. The fund will also support removing toxic waste to create new parks and community gardens. 
  • Biden will announce $15 billion in new competitive grants targeted to neighborhoods where people have been cut off from jobs, schools and businesses because of previous transportation investments. It will also invest $31 billion to support minority-owned small businesses.
  • The President will take new action to address racial discrimination in the housing market, including launching a new interagency effort to address inequity in home appraisal and aggressively combating housing discrimination.
  • The US Department of Housing and Urban Development will publish two fair housing rules in order to combat systemic inequality. HUD will restore affirmatively further fair housing definitions and certifications, and will reinstate HUDs discriminatory effects standard.

Biden on Monday proclaimed May 31, 2021, to be a "Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre" and called on Americans to recommit to rooting out systemic racism in America.

Read more about the actions here.

38 min ago

Biden is meeting with 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1.
Michelle Brown-Burdex, program coordinator of the Greenwood Cultural Center, speaks as she leads President Joe Biden on a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden toured the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is meeting now with three surviving members of the community who lived through the 1921 race massacre.

According to the White House, Biden is meeting with:

  • Viola Fletcher
  • Hughes Van Ellis
  • Lessie Benningfield Randle

They are now between the ages of 101 to 107.

Biden was joined on the tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond.

Biden viewed pictures and news clippings of the Greenwood section of Tulsa, the area known as “Black Wall Street,” both before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Later today, Biden will deliver remarks at 4:15 p.m. ET to commemorate the 100 years of the race massacre and is expected to announce new steps to help minority-owned businesses grow and to address racial discrimination in the housing market, according to senior administration officials.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 29 min ago

Vice President Harris honors survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre: "They are resilient and resolute"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Vice President Kamala Harris shared photos of her meeting with two survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, ahead of President Biden's remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the tragic attack.

"The Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa—Black Wall Street—was a thriving business district. 100 years ago, a white supremacist mob killed hundreds of Black residents. Black homes, businesses, and churches were burned down.
I was honored to meet two survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Mother Viola Fletcher and Mr. Hughes Van Ellis. They are resilient and resolute, and today, we recommit to rooting out systemic racism," Harris wrote in an Instagram post today.

Fletcher and Van Ellis appeared before Congress last month, and called for justice and for the country to officially acknowledge the massacre.

Biden on Monday proclaimed May 31, 2021, to be a "Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre" and called on Americans to recommit to rooting out systemic racism in America. The President is expected to announce new steps today to to reduce the racial wealth gap.

See Harris' post:

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed reporting to this post. 

2 hr 18 min ago

Descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre are still seeking justice 100 years later 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was shrouded in secrecy for decades, are still seeking justice 100 years later and calling for reparations.

Pressure has grown on Capitol Hill to deliver justice to these victims. Earlier this month, a 107-year-old survivor of the massacre, Viola Fletcher, testified before Congress and called for justice and for the country to officially acknowledge the massacre.

"I am 107 years old and have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," Fletcher told lawmakers. Fletcher was seven years old when she witnessed the massacre.

President Biden's trip today is on the same day the city of Tulsa will begin exhuming bodies possibly linked to the massacre. On Tuesday morning, experts led in part by the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey will begin mapping and prepping the site located in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Today, Greenwood is a fraction of the size it was before the massacre. The wealthy neighborhood was never fully rebuilt and its descendants say the area never fully recovered.

In his proclamation on Monday, the President said that the laws and policies passed in the wake of the massacre made the neighborhood's recovery nearly impossible. He said the federal government needs to "acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities."

He reaffirmed his commitment to address systemic racism in America, "to advance racial justice through the whole of our government, and working to root out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, and our hearts."

The President said his administration is addressing longstanding racial inequalities by investing in programs to provide capital to small businesses in economically disadvantaged areas, and ensuring that infrastructure projects advance racial equity and environmental justice.

In addition to the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed the American Families Plan, which would invest heavily in education, paid leave and child care.

2 hr 29 min ago

Biden just landed in Tulsa to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre. Here's a schedule of his events. 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden walks with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge as he arrives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1.
President Joe Biden walks with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge as he arrives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden just landed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

One hundred years ago, on May 31, 1921, a White mob descended on the prosperous Black neighborhood known as Black Wall Street and proceeded to burn, loot and kill until hundreds were dead and 35 city blocks were destroyed.

Here's a look at the President's schedule today:

  • At 2:45 p.m. ET, Biden will tour the Greenwood Cultural Center and is expected to meet with surviving members of the community. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice and Senior Adviser to the President Cedric Richmond will also attend.
  • At 4:15 p.m. ET, Biden will deliver remarks to memorialize the hundreds of Black Americans who were killed by a White mob that had attacked their neighborhood and burned dozens of city blocks to the ground. The President is also expected to outline his administration's efforts to combat racial inequality in the nation.

Biden on Monday proclaimed May 31, 2021, to be a "Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre" and called on Americans to recommit to rooting out systemic racism in America.

He's expected to announce new steps today to help minority-owned businesses grow and to address racial discrimination in the housing market, according to senior administration officials.

Read more about Biden's trip to Tulsa here.

2 hr 50 min ago

300 dead in 24 hours: How the Tulsa Race Massacre unfolded

The Tulsa Race Massacre that unfolded over roughly 24 hours between May 31 and June 1 2021 left as many as 300 dead and decimated the prosperous area known as Black Wall Street.

A day earlier, on May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a Black 19-year-old entered downtown Tulsa’s Drexel Building, a space he’d visited before. He worked at a White-owned shoeshine parlor one block away, and with Tulsa being staunchly segregated, he’d walk to the Drexel Building to access a “Colored” restroom on the fourth floor. 

It was there that he encountered a White elevator operator named Sarah Page. It’s still unclear what exactly happened between them. Did Rowland trip as he entered the elevator and reflexively grab on to Page, ripping her dress and causing her to cry out? That's the working theory for many historians.

As it was, a neighboring clerk heard Page scream and, seeing Rowland running from the building, assumed Page was the victim of a sexual assault.

Accounts show that Rowland returned home that Memorial Day, with police not searching for him until the next day when he was arrested. 

Here's a timeline of what happened next in the massacre:

  • May 31, 3 p.m.: For its afternoon edition, the Tulsa Tribune prints an account of the elevator incident that portrays Rowland as sexually assaulting Page.
  • May 31, 6 p.m.: Hundreds of White Tulsans gather outside the courthouse that contains Rowland, with three men going inside to demand that authorities turn him over. Uptown, word of a possible lynching begins to spread, prompting a group of Black men to arm themselves and head to the courthouse to protect Rowland.
  • May 31, 9 p.m. ET: The mob outside of the courthouse grows from hundreds of White Tulsans to nearly 2,000 people — men, women, and children among them.
  • May 31, 10 p.m.: When a rumor begins to circulate that the White mob stormed the courthouse, a second set of armed Black men goes downtown to protect Rowland, but their offer to authorities is refused. As the Black men leave, a White man attempts to forcibly disarm one of the Black Tulsans, who was a World War I vet. A struggle ensues, and a shot rings out.
  • May 31, 10:30 p.m. to midnight: More bullets follow the initial shot, as the mob begins to fire upon the group of Black Tulsans. The group of men quickly return defensive shots as they retreat to Greenwood. White Tulsans pursue the Black men back into Greenwood, breaking into pawnshops, hardware and sporting goods stores to steal guns and ammunition.
  • June 1, 1 a.m.: White Tulsans set the first fires in Black neighborhoods. By 4 a.m., more than two dozen homes and businesses have been torched. During this time, some Black residents pick up whatever firepower they had and began to defend their families and homes. Others search desperately for a safe hiding place amid Greenwood’s buildings and alleys.
  • June 1, 5 a.m.: Shortly after midnight, Gov. J. B. A. Robertson instructs Tulsa Guard Officer Major Byron Kirkpatrick to request backup from state troops. At 5 a.m., a special train carrying 100 National Guard soldiers leaves Oklahoma City for Tulsa. 
  • June 1, 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.: Amid the chaos, armed White people go door-to-door in Greenwood, at gunpoint, force the residents out of their homes under the guise of offering a safe haven. The Black Americans are rounded up and made to walk to Convention Hall. Law enforcement, instead of disarming the White rioters, disarm Black residents and send them to internment camps, leaving their properties free to be burned and looted without defense. 
  • June 1, 9:15 a.m.: Hours after their departure, Oklahoma’s state troops arrive. Their first stop, though, is not to intervene in any fighting still happening in Greenwood, but to head to the courthouse to try to connect with Tulsa’s sheriff. 
  • June 1, 11:30 a.m.: Tulsa authorities attempt to regain control of the riot that had already destroyed Greenwood, declaring martial law.
  • June 1, 6 p.m.: The streets of Tulsa finally go quiet.  All businesses are ordered to close by 6 p.m., and one hour later, only members of the military or civil authorities — or physicians and relief workers — are allowed on the streets. 

3 hr 3 min ago

Biden will announce new actions today to reduce the racial wealth gap. Here are key things to know.

From CNN’s Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to board Air Force One for his trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1.
President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to board Air Force One for his trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden on Tuesday will announce new actions his administration will take to reduce the racial wealth gap when he visits Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to senior administration officials. 

Here are key things to know about the actions:

  • Biden will announce he will use federal purchasing power to grow federal contracting with small, disadvantaged businesses by 50%, which the White House says will translate to an additional $100 billion over five years. 
  • The President will also announce additional specifics in the American Jobs Plan, including on the $10 billion community revitalization fund to support civic infrastructure projects.
  • The fund will be targeted to economically underserved and underdeveloped communities like Greenwood, where the Tulsa Race Massacre took place 100 years ago. 
  • The fund will support adapting vacant buildings and storefronts to provide low-cost space for services and community entrepreneurs, including health centers, arts and cultural spaces, job training programs, business incubators and community marketplaces. The fund will also support removing toxic waste to create new parks and community gardens. 
  • Biden will announce $15 billion in new competitive grants targeted to neighborhoods where people have been cut off from jobs, schools and businesses because of previous transportation investments. It will also invest $31 billion to support minority-owned small businesses.
  • The President will take new action to address racial discrimination in the housing market, including launching a new interagency effort to address inequity in home appraisal and aggressively combating housing discrimination.
  • The US Department of Housing and Urban Development will publish two fair housing rules in order to combat systemic inequality. HUD will restore affirmatively further fair housing definitions and certifications, and will reinstate HUDs discriminatory effects standard.

The White House on Tuesday pointed to the President’s proposed investments in historically Black colleges and universities following criticism from the NAACP that the President’s new proposals to close the racial wealth gap don’t address student loan debt.

“The American Families Plan, which is included in the President's budget, includes a historic $46 billion of investments in HBCU’s, tribal colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions. These institutions are critical to helping underrepresented students move to the top of the income ladder,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. 

The NAACP's national president, Derrick Johnson, on Tuesday was critical of Biden's new proposals to advance racial equity. Johnson said the proposals fail to address the student loan debt crisis, which he said was at the core of the racial wealth gap.

Read more about the actions here.