The assault-style weapon found on the scene of Wednesday’s shooting at a Tulsa medical building was purchased the day of the shooting, according to three federal sources briefed on the investigation.

The weapon was an AR-15 style firearm, a source said.

A handgun, also found on the scene, was purchased on May 29, a source tells CNN.

On Wednesday, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN that officials found a semiautomatic rifle a semiautomatic pistol on the scene.

Four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured during a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building, a physician’s office facility on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.