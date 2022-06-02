US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Tulsa shooting

Upcoming

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital complex

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:38 AM ET, Thu June 2, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 min ago

Assault-style weapon found on the scene was purchased on the day of the Tulsa shooting 

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Evan Perez

The assault-style weapon found on the scene of Wednesday’s shooting at a Tulsa medical building was purchased the day of the shooting, according to three federal sources briefed on the investigation. 

The weapon was an AR-15 style firearm, a source said. 

A handgun, also found on the scene, was purchased on May 29, a source tells CNN. 

On Wednesday, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN that officials found a semiautomatic rifle a semiautomatic pistol on the scene. 

Four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured during a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building, a physician’s office facility on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

10 min ago

The Tulsa shooting came just 8 days after the Texas elementary school shooting

From CNN's Andy Rose, Amy Simonson and Travis Caldwell

Four people were killed in Tulsa on Wednesday after a gunman — who was later found dead — opened fire on the second floor of a medical building, authorities in Oklahoma said.

"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN.

The mass shooting is among the latest instances nationwide of first responders and civilians coming face-to-face with the threat of gun violence in public places. It comes more than two weeks after a racist assault at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a bloody attack at a church in California; and eight days after a heartbreaking massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.