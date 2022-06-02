US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Tulsa shooting

Live Updates

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital complex

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:52 a.m. ET, June 2, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
14 min ago

Police say suspect intended to kill doctor "and anyone who got in his way"

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said that authorities found a letter written by the shooting suspect who killed four people at a medical building in the Oklahoma city.

"We have also found a letter on the suspect which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," Franklin said.

Police said that the suspect went into the hospital for a back surgery on May 19, and the performing physician was Dr. Preston Phillips.

The police chief also said that officials received a call from someone who told a 911 dispatcher that she was the suspect's wife and had killed people in the office.

"We received a call from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and that dispatcher told us a woman on the line, whose name they did not have, called saying that her husband had killed several people at Dr. Phillips' office. This would have been a half hour after the event occurred," he said.

Franklin added that authorities have recovered multiple casings from the crime scene.

22 min ago

Police release names of Tulsa shooting victims

From CNN's Amanda Watts 

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin just released the names of the victims from the Tulsa shooting. 

They were identified as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green and William Love.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Louis, Franklin said.

18 min ago

Here's the timeline of events in the shooting provided by the Tulsa police

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks during a press conference on June 2.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks during a press conference on June 2. (KTUL)

Tulsa police officials provided details on the timeline of how the Tulsa shooting unfolded on Wednesday.

On May 19, the gunman went into the hospital for a back surgery and he was released on May 24, said Chief Wendell Franklin. On May 31, he received additional treatment.

Here's how the rest of shooting unfolded, according to Franklin:

On June 1 at 2 p.m. local time, the gunman purchased an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. He had previously purchased a 4.0-caliber semiautomatic handgun on May 29.

On June 1st at 4:52 p.m., a third party who was on a video chat, off location, with an on-location doctor, called 911, saying the doctor told her to call 911, saying there has been a shooting.

At 4:53 p.m. police received a 911 call about a shooter in a building. They continued to receive multiple calls that were more specific on the shooter being on the second floor of the Natalie building on the campus at St. Francis Hospital.

At 4:56 p.m., the first Tulsa police officers arrived. Officers entered the building on the first floor and made their way to the second floor based on the information they received.

At this point, officers were calling out "Tulsa police," and advancing toward the suspect location's when they heard a gunshot, Wendell said. "We believe that was the final gunshot with the suspect taking his own life."

That gunshot was at 4:58 p.m., which was about 39 seconds after the first officers entered the building, he noted.

36 min ago

NOW: Officials are giving an update on the Tulsa shooting

Officials in Tulsa are giving an update on the Wednesday shooting at a medical building that left four people dead.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and medical officials are expected to speak. 

1 hr 2 min ago

Assault-style weapon found on the scene was purchased on the day of the Tulsa shooting 

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Evan Perez

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa on June 1.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa on June 1. (Michael Noble Jr./Reuters)

The assault-style weapon found on the scene of Wednesday’s shooting at a Tulsa medical building was purchased the day of the shooting, according to three federal sources briefed on the investigation. 

The weapon was an AR-15 style firearm, a source said. 

A handgun, also found on the scene, was purchased on May 29, a source tells CNN. 

On Wednesday, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN that officials found a semiautomatic rifle a semiautomatic pistol on the scene. 

Four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured during a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building, a physician’s office facility on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

1 hr 24 min ago

The Tulsa shooting came just 8 days after the Texas elementary school shooting

From CNN's Andy Rose, Amy Simonson and Travis Caldwell

Four people were killed in Tulsa on Wednesday after a gunman — who was later found dead — opened fire on the second floor of a medical building, authorities in Oklahoma said.

"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN.

The mass shooting is among the latest instances nationwide of first responders and civilians coming face-to-face with the threat of gun violence in public places. It comes more than two weeks after a racist assault at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a bloody attack at a church in California; and eight days after a heartbreaking massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.