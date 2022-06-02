Police say suspect intended to kill doctor "and anyone who got in his way"

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said that authorities found a letter written by the shooting suspect who killed four people at a medical building in the Oklahoma city.

"We have also found a letter on the suspect which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," Franklin said.

Police said that the suspect went into the hospital for a back surgery on May 19, and the performing physician was Dr. Preston Phillips.

The police chief also said that officials received a call from someone who told a 911 dispatcher that she was the suspect's wife and had killed people in the office.

"We received a call from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and that dispatcher told us a woman on the line, whose name they did not have, called saying that her husband had killed several people at Dr. Phillips' office. This would have been a half hour after the event occurred," he said.

Franklin added that authorities have recovered multiple casings from the crime scene.