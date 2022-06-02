Here's what you need to know about the Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa mass shootings

President Biden has been briefed three times in the last three weeks on mass shootings in the US: one occurred at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and one at a hospital complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just yesterday.
There have so far been at least 233 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive — including the shooting in Tulsa.
In the face of these shootings, the President is expected to give a speech from the White House on guns tonight.
Here are key things to know about each incident:
- Buffalo, New York: An 18-year-old man allegedly shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket on May 14 in the heart of a predominantly Black community. Eleven of the 13 people shot by the White suspect at the Tops Friendly Market were Black, officials said. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a "straight-up racially motivated hate crime." Police say the shooter arrived at the store heavily armed with an assault weapon and wearing tactical gear. Buffalo police said he planned to continue shooting, referring to evidence that indicated the suspect was going to target "another large superstore." On Thursday, the shooting suspect was charged with a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree. This is the first time the charge has been levied since it was added to state law in 2020, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced.
- Uvalde, Texas: An 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school on May 24. Police said the shooter was able to enter the school through an unlocked door. Officials said while the shooter was in a classroom, as many as 19 officers were inside the school for more than 45 minutes before the suspect was killed. The school district police chief decided not to immediately breach the classroom where the shooter was. The gunman was a local high school student who officials said legally purchased two assault rifles and scores of ammo.
- Tulsa, Oklahoma: A gunman killed four people — two doctors and two others — at Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday. The shooter entered a physician's office building and shot dead his surgeon, Dr. Preston Phillips along with three other people before killing himself. Officials say they found a letter on the suspect saying he blamed the doctor for ongoing pain following surgery. The other victims just "stood in the way," police said. The shooter had just earlier that afternoon legally purchased one of the firearms used in the slaughter, an AR-15 style rifle, city Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during a news conference.