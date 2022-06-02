US
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:54 p.m. ET, June 2, 2022
1 hr 24 min ago

Tonight's remarks will amount to Biden's most fulsome speech about guns since the Texas school shooting

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak

President Biden will deliver a rare evening speech on guns today to press US lawmakers to take action as the US confronts another mass shooting.

Biden plans to discuss "the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," the White House said in announcing the speech.

The remarks will amount to Biden's most fulsome speech about guns since a massacre at a Texas elementary school last week.

Since then, a string of additional mass shootings have unfolded in states across the country, including in Tulsa Wednesday. That shooting left five dead, including the gunman.

In the hours after the Texas massacre, Biden delivered an emotional seven-minute speech at the White House, calling the repeated gun killings of Americans "sick."

"Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?" he asked.

Since then, however, Biden has only selectively waded into the debate over gun control, stopping short of endorsing any specific legislative action to prevent further carnage.

On Wednesday, the President expressed scant optimism Congress would agree on new gun control legislation, even as a bipartisan group of senators meets to weigh options.

"I served in Congress for 36 years. I'm never confident, totally," Biden said when asked whether he believed lawmakers would agree on new gun laws.

"It depends. So I don't know," Biden said. "I've not been in the negotiations as they're going on right now."

The lukewarm response was an indication Biden is wary of associating too closely with the nascent efforts on Capitol Hill to arrive at a gun control compromise.

While Biden said Tuesday he would speak with lawmakers about guns, the White House later said he would only become involved when the time is right.

Both Biden and his advisers have suggested they have exhausted their options on executive action to address guns, though continue to explore avenues for unilateral action.

"There's the Constitution. I can't dictate this stuff. I can do the things I've done, and any executive action I can take I'll continue to take. But I can't outlaw a weapon, I can't change the background checks. I can't do that," he said Monday.

Speaking a day after consoling families in Texas, Biden expressed limited hope that certain Republicans, like Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and one of his top allies, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, could be convinced to support some type of new gun laws.

"I don't know, I think there's a realization on the part of rational Republicans, and I consider McConnell a rational Republican, Cornyn as well. There's a recognition on their part they can't continue like this," he said.

Keep reading here.

2 hr 28 min ago

House Judiciary Committee takes up wide-ranging package of gun control legislation after series of shootings

From CNN's Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson

(Pool)

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a markup on Thursday of a wide-ranging package of gun control legislation called the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” as lawmakers face intense pressure to act in the wake of recent mass shootings.

House Democrats are moving to tee up votes on gun bills in the aftermath of a series of horrific shootings that have shocked the nation, including at a Tulsa hospital complex, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York.

Many of these measures are unlikely to pass the Senate, however, amid widespread GOP opposition to stricter gun control. A bipartisan group of senators is engaging in talks in an attempt to find common ground on gun policy, but it is still unclear what, if anything, will come of the effort.

The “Protecting Out Kids Act,” put forward by Democrats, includes a series of individual bills aimed at preventing gun violence. The measure would raise the legal age to buy certain semiautomatic centerfire rifles from 18 to 21 years old, establish new federal offenses for gun trafficking and for selling large-capacity magazines, and allow local governments to compensate individuals who surrender such magazines through a buyback program. It would create a tax incentive for retail sales of safe storage devices and criminal penalties for breaking new requirements regulating firearm storage on residential premises. The measure would also take steps to strengthen existing federal regulations on bump stocks and ghost guns.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, on Thursday called for the passage of the measures to prevent gun violence, emphasizing a sense of urgency after what happened in Uvalde and Buffalo as well as other incidents.

“We have to enact strong laws to protect our people. And if all these mass shootings don’t do it, I don’t know what will,” he said.

Nadler said that he’s hopeful that this time may be different, but “can’t speak for the Senate.”

“I hope they do the right thing,” he said.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and pass in the Senate and Democrats only control 50 seats. At least 10 Republicans would need to vote with Democrats to pass new gun laws as a result, an unlikely prospect.

3 hr 34 min ago

Vice President Harris urges Congress to act on gun violence: "No more excuses" 

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a conference on Wednesday, June 1, in Washington, DC. 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a conference on Wednesday, June 1, in Washington, DC.  (Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris said the White House has been "monitoring the situation quite closely" in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, after a gunman opened fire in a hospital.

"The latest report, of course, is that four innocent people lost their lives, and many more were injured," Harris said, speaking at an event at the Department of Education. "We of course, all of us, hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing common sense gun safety laws."

Harris said that while Biden has "taken more executive action to combat gun violence than any other President at this point in their administration," the administration can't do it on its own and needs the support of lawmakers.

"No more excuses," Harris said. "Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough. We need Congress to act." 

3 hr 41 min ago

Hospital sets up donation fund after Tulsa shooting

From CNN’s Amanda Watts 

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1. (Michael Noble Jr./Reuters)

Saint Francis Health System has set up a donation site to help those impacted by the Tulsa shooting, according to a post on their website

“Saint Francis Health System is committed to taking care of our own,” the statement said, adding that it is “committed to supporting the families of our caregivers who were senselessly killed.” 

On Wednesday, a gunman killed four people and injured several others when he opened fire in a Tulsa medical building. 

Following an “outpouring of calls and comments from the community,” Saint Francis Health System set up a fund “with the Tulsa Community Foundation to accept donations to assist with this cause.”  

Those funds collected will support victims’ families and employees impacted. 

The website lists several ways the community can donate. 

4 hr 34 min ago

Friends and colleagues remember doctor killed in shooting: "He made the world a better place"

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Dr. Preston Phillips, right, and Dr. Komi Folly during a medical mission in Togo in 2019.
Dr. Preston Phillips, right, and Dr. Komi Folly during a medical mission in Togo in 2019. (Light in the World Development Foundation)

Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the doctors killed in a shooting at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday, is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a kind man who made a positive impact.

Ruth Folly, a surgical technician at the hospital, went on several medical missions with Phillips.  

Folly said Phillips traveled yearly with the nonprofit organization, Light in the World Development Foundation. The group, which was founded by Folly's father, aims to provide surgical services to those in need. 

She described Phillips as a “guy you can rely on and someone you want to have in your life because he was such a fun and loving guy.” Folly said he went on a mission every year since 2016, except for when the trip was canceled because of Covid-19 in 2020.

“You always call me a son and I call you father. You told me last week at work during lunchtime to not stop this project in Togo in case something happens to you. I did not know that you were giving me the last advice for our journey," her father, Dr. Komi Folly, wrote on Facebook.

Sandy Thompson, another friend of Phillips, met the doctor at their local tennis club and described him as “a wonderful, gentle, kind person with an infectious smile and kind word for everyone.”

Thompson fondly remembered Phillips as a “true gentleman” who never failed to look you in the eye and give you a bright, genuine smile and warm greeting. ‘’

“He made the world a better place and Preston’s presence will be deeply missed,” Thompson said.
3 hr 15 min ago

President Biden will deliver remarks on guns at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kaitlan Collins

President Joe Biden attends a meeting on June 1, in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden attends a meeting on June 1, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Biden is expected to give an address on guns at the White House at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

The White House said the President will “deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.” 

His speech comes one day after a hospital complex shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and just over a week after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and two weeks after a racially-motivated mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. 

Biden had been privately considering delivering an address on the recent mass shootings even before four people were killed in Tulsa Wednesday night, aides say.

The discussions continued throughout Thursday morning with the President ultimately making the decision to speak at the White House before he was scheduled to depart Washington, DC, for a few days. 

Biden has been briefed three times in the last three weeks on these shootings. 

He was spending time with family at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, when he was told by his homeland security adviser that 10 people had been gunned down in a grocery store in a racist attack in Buffalo.

He was flying back from his first trip to Asia when aides delivered the latest on a gunman opening fire on elementary school classrooms in Uvalde. And he was in Washington Wednesday night when he received a third briefing, this time for a shooting at a medical building in Tulsa. 

35 min ago

Tulsa shooting is the nation's 233rd mass shooting of 2022, according to nonprofit Gun Violence Archive

Police officers walk near people embracing at the reunion location, Memorial High School, after a shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1.
Police officers walk near people embracing at the reunion location, Memorial High School, after a shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1. (Michael Noble Jr./Reuters)

There have so far been at least 233 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive — including the shooting in Tulsa.

June 1 was the 152nd day of the year. This means there have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days in 2022.

CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

5 hr 46 min ago

Police chief says gunman purchased weapons legally

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the gunman who killed four people at a Tulsa hospital complex legally purchased two weapons.

"The information that we have at the current time is that [they] were legally purchased firearms: one purchased an hour and some change before the actual shooting event took place, and the other purchased three days before the shooting took place," he said.

Earlier in the news conference, Franklin said the gunman purchased an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle around 2 p.m. local time Wednesday. He had previously purchased a 4.0-caliber semiautomatic handgun on May 29.

5 hr 47 min ago

Patient killed in Tulsa shooting held door closed so others could escape, police chief says

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said a patient, William Love, who was killed by a gunman Wednesday along with two doctors and a receptionist, held a door closed to let others escape the attack.

"I do know that the patient victim held a door closed, I believe, is the information that I have, to allow someone to escape out of another door," the police chief said.

He added that he did not have information on anyone who held a door open to let others escape.