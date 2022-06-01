President Biden has been briefed on Tulsa shooting, White House says

A White House official says President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.
By Elise Hammond, Amir Vera, Simone Pathe, Melissa Macaya and Megan Trimble, CNN
From CNN's Kaitlin Collins
A White House official says President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The Tulsa Police Department has scheduled a news conference at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) to provide an update on a deadly shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.
Police say they have confirmed that three people were killed, and the fire department says one other person was critically injured.
The shooter also is dead. Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was shot by police or the wound was self-inflicted.
From CNN’s Amanda Jackson
Debra Proctor was at the Warren Building of the St. Francis Hospital campus for a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday when she said she heard police sirens ringing out.
She told CNN she was leaving the appointment when she stepped outside the front door of the building she saw first responders lined up everywhere.
“Police cars were lined up everywhere and on the surrounding roads. I snapped pictures and exited the backdoor," she said.
Proctor has been a registered nurse for 46 years, she told CNN. Even with that experience, she said “this was pretty shocking.”
“Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks. They were still arriving when I was leaving," Proctor said.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Three people were killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building Wednesday, Tulsa Police said. The shooter also is dead.
Police say they are continuing to clear the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus. A police spokesperson said earlier that the building has hundreds of rooms that must be checked during the evacuation.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.
“The suspect did shoot and kill multiple people,” spokesperson Andy Little told CNN, although he was unable to provide specific numbers.
Little said at least one person was taken from the hospital with critical injuries.
He said they were told that the gunman “entered with a rifle.”
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting on the scene of a shooting near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the agency tweeted Wednesday.
“@ATFDallas Tulsa office personnel are on scene at St. Francis Hospital to provide assistance in the active shooter incident,” the tweet stated.
Tulsa Police say the shooting happened in the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis campus.
There were multiple injuries, police said, and the suspected gunman is dead.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Tulsa Police are evacuating victims from a medical building that was the site of a shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma, Sgt. Richard Meulenberg said Wednesday.
Police said the shooting suspect is dead.
Meulenberg said multiple people were shot, and it will take time to complete the evacuation.
“We have multiple floors… with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said.
“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” said Meulenberg.