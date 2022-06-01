President Biden has been briefed on Tulsa shooting, White House says

Debra Proctor was at the Warren Building of the St. Francis Hospital campus for a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday when she said she heard police sirens ringing out.

She told CNN she was leaving the appointment when she stepped outside the front door of the building she saw first responders lined up everywhere.

“Police cars were lined up everywhere and on the surrounding roads. I snapped pictures and exited the backdoor," she said.

Proctor has been a registered nurse for 46 years, she told CNN. Even with that experience, she said “this was pretty shocking.”

“Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks. They were still arriving when I was leaving," Proctor said.