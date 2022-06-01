Multiple people injured in shooting, police captain says

Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN's Laura Coates multiple people were wounded in the shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus.

“We have some other wounded – less than 10,” Meulenberg said.

Those injured are not suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Meulenberg.

He said investigators are trying to determine if those injured were wounded by gunfire or from the chaos of escaping the scene.

“We're still figuring it out as people scattered and were carted off very quickly to this hospital and other hospitals with injuries,” Meulenberg said.