Multiple people injured in shooting, police captain says
Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN's Laura Coates multiple people were wounded in the shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus.
“We have some other wounded – less than 10,” Meulenberg said.
Those injured are not suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Meulenberg.
He said investigators are trying to determine if those injured were wounded by gunfire or from the chaos of escaping the scene.
“We're still figuring it out as people scattered and were carted off very quickly to this hospital and other hospitals with injuries,” Meulenberg said.
2 hr 44 min ago
Oklahoma governor calls hospital shooting "a senseless act of violence and hatred"
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement Wednesday after the shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus that left four people and the gunman dead.
"What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed."
2 hr 52 min ago
Gunman used a rifle and hand gun in shooting, deputy chief says
Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters Wednesday the gunman in the shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus used two firearms during the shooting.
Dalgleish says the gunman had a long gun, or rifle, and one handgun. The deputy chief said it is believed the gunman fired both weapons during the shooting.
3 hr 6 min ago
Police arrived to shooting scene within minutes of first call, deputy chief says
Tulsa Police officers responded to the scene of an active shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus within minutes of the first call, arriving while the shooting was ongoing, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said in a news conference Wednesday night.
“The officers that did arrive were hearing shots in the building, and that’s what directed them to the second floor,” he said.
The shooting took place in the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis campus.
“This campus is sacred ground for our community,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, who praised the response of law enforcement. “Men and women of the Tulsa Police Department did not hesitate."
Police say four victims were shot to death. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were medical staffers, patients or both. Dalgleish described the shooting scene as an orthopedic center.
Police said they were still working to identify the shooter and his motive. The shooter died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no police officers were injured, Dalgleish said.
“There will obviously be many questions, and there will be a very bumpy road, I think, ahead of us,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, St. Francis Health System CEO, adding that the shooting was a “senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act.”
3 hr 32 min ago
Four killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus, along with the gunman, police say
Four people were shot to death Wednesday at a medical building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.
Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said in a news conference that the shooter is also dead. “We believe that is self-inflicted,” he said.
Police said they have not yet determined the identity of the shooter.
Dagleish said the shooter had one rifle and one handgun.
3 hr 38 min ago
Video shows police running to active shooter incident with guns drawn, other officers seen taking rifles out
Kalen Davis, 45, a life-long resident of Tulsa, told CNN she was waiting in traffic at around 5 p.m. CT when she saw multiple police cars responding to an incident at 65th Street and Yale Avenue.
In the video she shared with CNN, police are seen running toward a building with their guns drawn. Two other officers are seen taking long guns out their trunks as more emergency vehicles race to the scene.
"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis told CNN. "That's when I got emotional."
Watch Kalen Davis' video here:
3 hr 56 min ago
President Biden has been briefed on Tulsa shooting, White House says
A White House official says President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.
4 hr ago
Police will provide update on Tulsa shooting at 8:15 p.m. ET
The Tulsa Police Department has scheduled a news conference at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) to provide an update on a deadly shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.
Police say they have confirmed that three people were killed, and the fire department says one other person was critically injured.
The shooter also is dead. Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was shot by police or the wound was self-inflicted.
4 hr 10 min ago
Woman at doctor's appointment describes the moment police arrived at active shooter situation
Debra Proctor was at the Warren Building of the St. Francis Hospital campus for a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday when she said she heard police sirens ringing out.
She told CNN she was leaving the appointment when she stepped outside the front door of the building she saw first responders lined up everywhere.
“Police cars were lined up everywhere and on the surrounding roads. I snapped pictures and exited the backdoor," she said.
Proctor has been a registered nurse for 46 years, she told CNN. Even with that experience, she said “this was pretty shocking.”
“Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks. They were still arriving when I was leaving," Proctor said.