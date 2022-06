Tulsa Police are evacuating victims from a medical building that was the site of a shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma, Sgt. Richard Meulenberg said Wednesday.

Police said the shooting suspect is dead.

Meulenberg said multiple people were shot, and it will take time to complete the evacuation.

“We have multiple floors… with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said.

“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” said Meulenberg.