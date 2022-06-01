US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Multiple people dead in shooting on Tulsa hospital campus

By Elise Hammond, Amir Vera, Simone Pathe, Melissa Macaya and Megan Trimble, CNN

Updated 9:11 p.m. ET, June 1, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
46 min ago

Video shows police running to active shooter incident with guns drawn, other officers seen taking rifles out

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Kalen Davis, 45, a life-long resident of Tulsa, told CNN she was waiting in traffic at around 5 p.m. CT when she saw multiple police cars responding to an incident at 65th Street and Yale Avenue.

In the video she shared with CNN, police are seen running toward a building with their guns drawn. Two other officers are seen taking long guns out their trunks as more emergency vehicles race to the scene. 

"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis told CNN. "That's when I got emotional." 

Watch Kalen Davis' video here:

1 hr 5 min ago

President Biden has been briefed on Tulsa shooting, White House says

From CNN's Kaitlin Collins

A White House official says President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

1 hr 9 min ago

Police will provide update on Tulsa shooting at 8:15 p.m. ET

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The Tulsa Police Department has scheduled a news conference at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) to provide an update on a deadly shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.

Police say they have confirmed that three people were killed, and the fire department says one other person was critically injured.

The shooter also is dead. Police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was shot by police or the wound was self-inflicted.

1 hr 19 min ago

Woman at doctor's appointment describes the moment police arrived at active shooter situation

From CNN’s Amanda Jackson

Debra Proctor was at the Warren Building of the St. Francis Hospital campus for a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday when she said she heard police sirens ringing out.

She told CNN she was leaving the appointment when she stepped outside the front door of the building she saw first responders lined up everywhere.

“Police cars were lined up everywhere and on the surrounding roads. I snapped pictures and exited the backdoor," she said.

Proctor has been a registered nurse for 46 years, she told CNN. Even with that experience, she said “this was pretty shocking.”

“Police were everywhere in the parking lot, up and down the surrounding blocks. They were still arriving when I was leaving," Proctor said.

1 hr 40 min ago

Police confirm 3 dead in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building Wednesday, Tulsa Police said. The shooter also is dead.

Police say they are continuing to clear the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus. A police spokesperson said earlier that the building has hundreds of rooms that must be checked during the evacuation.

1 hr 42 min ago

Multiple people dead in shooting on Tulsa hospital campus, officials say

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

“The suspect did shoot and kill multiple people,” spokesperson Andy Little told CNN, although he was unable to provide specific numbers.

Little said at least one person was taken from the hospital with critical injuries.

He said they were told that the gunman “entered with a rifle.”

1 hr 51 min ago

ATF investigating shooting at Tulsa medical building

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting on the scene of a shooting near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the agency tweeted Wednesday.

“@ATFDallas Tulsa office personnel are on scene at St. Francis Hospital to provide assistance in the active shooter incident,” the tweet stated.

Tulsa Police say the shooting happened in the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis campus.

There were multiple injuries, police said, and the suspected gunman is dead.

1 hr 45 min ago

Tulsa Police clearing shooting victims "floor by floor" after shooting suspect down

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Tulsa Police are evacuating victims from a medical building that was the site of a shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma, Sgt. Richard Meulenberg said Wednesday.

Police said the shooting suspect is dead.

Meulenberg said multiple people were shot, and it will take time to complete the evacuation.

“We have multiple floors… with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said.

“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” said Meulenberg.