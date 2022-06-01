Video shows police running to active shooter incident with guns drawn, other officers seen taking rifles out

Kalen Davis, 45, a life-long resident of Tulsa, told CNN she was waiting in traffic at around 5 p.m. CT when she saw multiple police cars responding to an incident at 65th Street and Yale Avenue.

In the video she shared with CNN, police are seen running toward a building with their guns drawn. Two other officers are seen taking long guns out their trunks as more emergency vehicles race to the scene.

"I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," Davis told CNN. "That's when I got emotional."

