Former Tropical Storm Nestor makes landfall
Storm surges possible from Nestor
Storm surge values from former Tropical Storm Nestor ranged from 2 to 3 three feet Saturday morning along the Big Bend region.
"There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation of up to 5 feet about ground level along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, where a storm surge warning is in effect," the hurricane center said. "Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local officials."
Semi truck overturns after tornado reported on roadway in Florida
A reported tornado passed over the roadway and caused a tractor trailer “to overturn” onto another vehicle on Interstate-4 in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant (FHP) Steve Gaskins.
Debris from the impact then struck two other cars, both those vehicles were able to come to a “controlled stop,” a FHP press release said.
Westbound I-4 lanes were closed following the accident at 11 p.m. ET Thursday until 1:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the release said.