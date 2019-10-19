A reported tornado passed over the roadway and caused a tractor trailer “to overturn” onto another vehicle on Interstate-4 in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant (FHP) Steve Gaskins.

Debris from the impact then struck two other cars, both those vehicles were able to come to a “controlled stop,” a FHP press release said.

Westbound I-4 lanes were closed following the accident at 11 p.m. ET Thursday until 1:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the release said.