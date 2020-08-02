Member of Florida House of Representatives Vance Aloupis (center) puts sand bags in a resident's car trunk in Palmetto Bay near Miami, on Friday as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Isaias. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Isaias is continuing toward Florida, and the storm comes at a sensitive time during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Florida marked the fourth consecutive day it reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths in the state at 257.

Florida closed some state-supported Covid-19 drive-through and walk-up testing sites on Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

Testing is shut down in Miami and will likely stay that way until Tuesday or Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN Friday.

"That's going to be a gap in information for four or five days," Suarez said.

Here's what else Florida is doing to prep for a hurricane in the middle of a pandemic: