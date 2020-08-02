US
Tropical Storm Isaias nears Florida

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Sun August 2, 2020
3 min ago

Tropical Storm Isaias expected impact arrival times

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid and Brandon Miller

Tropical Storm Isaias is located around 40 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida and is moving northwest at 8 mph as of 8 a.m. ET.

The storm will move up the east coast of Florida throughout the day, bringing strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall to the east coast of the state.

The center of the storm is forecast to hug the coast, and the official National Hurricane Center track has the center within 5-10 miles for much of the afternoon and evening as it moves northward past Port St. Lucie, Melbourne, Titusville and eventually Daytona Beach by early Monday morning.

Here are some more projections from CNN's weather team:

Freeport, Bahamas

Tropical storm winds window: happening now - noon

Storm peak time: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 50+ mph

Expected rainfall totals: 1 - 2 inches 

West Palm Beach, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: now - 2 p.m. Sunday

Storm peak time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 70 - 75mph

Expected rainfall totals: 1 - 2 inches 

Melbourne, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 4 p.m. Sunday - 10 p.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 65 - 70mph

Expected rainfall totals: 2 - 3 inches 

Daytona Beach, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: Midnight - 8 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 60 - 65mph

Expected rainfall totals: 2 - 3 inches 

Charleston, South Carolina

Tropical storm winds window: 4 p.m. Monday - 12 a.m. Tuesday

Storm peak time: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 65 - 70mph

Expected rainfall totals: 4 - 5 inches 

Wilmington, North Carolina

Tropical storm winds window: 12 a.m. - 7 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 55 - 60mph

Expected rainfall totals: 3 - 4 inches

 

42 min ago

Isaias is close to Florida now, and it could batter the rest of the East Coast later this week

Isaias' center is expected to move within miles of Florida's east coast today. While it's not clear if the storm will make landfall in the US, the possibility can't be ruled out, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

So what happens after that? The storm's center could affect the Carolinas' coast by early Tuesday — and current forecasts show a landfall over the coastal Carolinas is possible.

The storm then could move along the coasts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The governors of Florida, North Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency, allowing officials to move resources and equipment for recovery.

1 hr 31 min ago

How Florida prepped for a hurricane in the middle of a pandemic

From CNN's Jason Hanna and Amir Vera

Member of Florida House of Representatives Vance Aloupis (center) puts sand bags in a resident's car trunk in Palmetto Bay near Miami, on Friday as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Isaias.
Member of Florida House of Representatives Vance Aloupis (center) puts sand bags in a resident's car trunk in Palmetto Bay near Miami, on Friday as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Isaias. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Isaias is continuing toward Florida, and the storm comes at a sensitive time during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Florida marked the fourth consecutive day it reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths in the state at 257.

Florida closed some state-supported Covid-19 drive-through and walk-up testing sites on Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

Testing is shut down in Miami and will likely stay that way until Tuesday or Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN Friday.

"That's going to be a gap in information for four or five days," Suarez said.

Here's what else Florida is doing to prep for a hurricane in the middle of a pandemic:

  • Safety at shelters: In Palm Beach County, Mayor Dave Kerner said a zone that primarily has mobile homes will be evacuated. The county will open six shelters Saturday morning at area schools and a recreation center, Kerner said. Kerner said the shelters would feature coronavirus precautions. Those taking shelter will have their temperatures checked, and will be divided into family units. Masks will be provided as needed and law enforcement will help enforce social distancing, he said.
  • Extra PPE: Thousands of kits with personal protective equipment are being sent to shelters in counties that are in the storm's path, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.
  • Possible power delays: Power outages could last longer than usual because of the pandemic, Florida Power & Light spokesman Bryan Garner said. That's partly because restoration teams are taking time and space for health precautions, he said. They're social distancing, working in small groups, sanitizing equipment and going through temperature checks and health screenings, Garner said.