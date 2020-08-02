Tropical Storm Isaias is located around 40 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida and is moving northwest at 8 mph as of 8 a.m. ET.

The storm will move up the east coast of Florida throughout the day, bringing strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall to the east coast of the state.

The center of the storm is forecast to hug the coast, and the official National Hurricane Center track has the center within 5-10 miles for much of the afternoon and evening as it moves northward past Port St. Lucie, Melbourne, Titusville and eventually Daytona Beach by early Monday morning.

Here are some more projections from CNN's weather team:

Freeport, Bahamas

Tropical storm winds window: happening now - noon

Storm peak time: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 50+ mph

Expected rainfall totals: 1 - 2 inches

West Palm Beach, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: now - 2 p.m. Sunday

Storm peak time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 70 - 75mph

Expected rainfall totals: 1 - 2 inches

Melbourne, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 4 p.m. Sunday - 10 p.m. Sunday

Peak wind gusts expected: 65 - 70mph

Expected rainfall totals: 2 - 3 inches

Daytona Beach, Florida

Tropical storm winds window: Midnight - 8 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 60 - 65mph

Expected rainfall totals: 2 - 3 inches

Charleston, South Carolina

Tropical storm winds window: 4 p.m. Monday - 12 a.m. Tuesday

Storm peak time: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 65 - 70mph

Expected rainfall totals: 4 - 5 inches

Wilmington, North Carolina

Tropical storm winds window: 12 a.m. - 7 a.m. Monday

Storm peak time: 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. Monday

Peak wind gusts expected: 55 - 60mph

Expected rainfall totals: 3 - 4 inches