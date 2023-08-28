US
Florida braces for Tropical Storm Idalia

By Leinz Vales and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:22 a.m. ET, August 28, 2023
17 min ago

Florida counties announce local states of emergency and school closures

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The Citrus County School District will be on a half-day schedule Monday so schools can be used as shelters during the storm, it announced.

“Emergency Operation officials have mandated the opening of our schools as shelters starting tomorrow Monday, August 28th in the afternoon. Therefore, we will be on a half day schedule for Monday, August 28th. All schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 29th and Wednesday, August 30th,” the district said in a message.  

A local state of emergency is in effect for Citrus County as of Sunday, the county said in a news release.  

“All citizens and businesses of Citrus County should be preparing for storm impacts - residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents, other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Hwy 19 are advised to voluntarily evacuate,” the county said. 

Hernando County officials also announced Sunday that a local state of emergency has been enacted and voluntary evacuations have been issued for some areas.  

“Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Idalia, voluntary evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included,” the county said in a Sunday post on Facebook. “Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12pm on Monday…”

The county also announced schools and district offices will be closed Monday through Wednesday.  

The Hernando County Emergency Management will be holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. ET. 

The county is located north of Tampa.

27 min ago

Hurricane and storm surge watches issued for Florida Gulf Coast

From CNN's Brandon Miller 

A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strike the state this week. The hurricane watch stretches from Englewood to India Pass, including Tampa Bay. 

In addition to the hurricane watch, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Englewood to Chokoloskee and the Dry Tortugas. 

A storm surge watch has also been issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet above normal tidal levels is expected in and around Tampa Bay. 

The highest storm surge is expected to occur in the Big Bend area of Florida, where ocean levels could top 10 feet above the normal tide. 

Tropical Storm Idalia is about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba, whipping up maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the hurricane center said in a 8 a.m. ET update.

Landfall is expected Wednesday morning near the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

37 min ago

Florida county declares state of local emergency due to threat from Idalia

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Hillsborough County has declared a state of local emergency ahead of possible impacts from Idalia.  

“Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. To help residents prepare for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Idalia, Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28,” the county said in a news release Sunday evening. 

According to the county, “the state of local emergency order is in effect through Sept. 3.”

The city of Tampa is located in Hillsborough County.

37 min ago

Idalia is forecast to be a major hurricane on Wednesday

From CNN's Monica Garrett

Idalia's projected path as of 7am ET Monday.
Idalia's projected path as of 7am ET Monday. Mapbox/CNN

Tropical Storm Idalia has begun to move northward after being stationary for much of the weekend and is now forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday, according the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. 

“Idalia is now forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida,” the NHC said. “The risk continues to increase for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as late Tuesday.”

The hurricane center also noted that rapid intensification is becoming increasingly likely before landfall and Idalia should keep strengthening up to landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday. The official forecast calls for Idalia to become a Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday.

“It should be emphasized that only a small deviation in the track could cause a big change in Idalia's landfall location in Florida due to the paralleling track to the west coast of the state,” the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane today near western Cuba, which is expected to receive hurricane-force winds later today and heavy rainfall that pay produce flash flooding and landslides.