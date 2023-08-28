The Citrus County School District will be on a half-day schedule Monday so schools can be used as shelters during the storm, it announced.

“Emergency Operation officials have mandated the opening of our schools as shelters starting tomorrow Monday, August 28th in the afternoon. Therefore, we will be on a half day schedule for Monday, August 28th. All schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 29th and Wednesday, August 30th,” the district said in a message.

A local state of emergency is in effect for Citrus County as of Sunday, the county said in a news release.

“All citizens and businesses of Citrus County should be preparing for storm impacts - residents living in campers, recreational vehicles, tents, other structures unable to withstand the winds of a tropical storm, or along the west side of U.S. Hwy 19 are advised to voluntarily evacuate,” the county said.

Hernando County officials also announced Sunday that a local state of emergency has been enacted and voluntary evacuations have been issued for some areas.

“Due to the threat of Tropical Storm Idalia, voluntary evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included,” the county said in a Sunday post on Facebook. “Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12pm on Monday…”

The county also announced schools and district offices will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

The Hernando County Emergency Management will be holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

The county is located north of Tampa.