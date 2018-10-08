Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 26 counties across the Florida Panhandle on Sunday as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Michael according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said at a press briefing. "This storm has the potential to bring devastating impacts to communities across the Panhandle and Big Bend and every family must be prepared."

Governor Scott has directed the Florida National Guard to activate 500 guardsmen to assist with planning and logistics to prepare for response in impacted areas.

"Everybody's got to get ready. Don't take a chance," he said. "We're going to get storm surge, we have wind, we have a chance of flooding, we have a significant chance of tornadoes."