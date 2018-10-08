Tropical Storm Michael nears FloridaBy Brian Ries, Judson Jones and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Michael is officially a hurricane
From CNN's Gene Norma
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Michael to a hurricane as of the 11 am advisory.
The category 1 storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
Right now, Hurricane Michael is about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba, moving north at 7 mph.
It will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today and is expected to strengthen to a major, Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday.
Hurricane Michael is expected to reach the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.
Governor Scott declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Michael
Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in 26 counties across the Florida Panhandle on Sunday as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Michael according to a news release from the Governor’s office.
"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said at a press briefing. "This storm has the potential to bring devastating impacts to communities across the Panhandle and Big Bend and every family must be prepared."
Governor Scott has directed the Florida National Guard to activate 500 guardsmen to assist with planning and logistics to prepare for response in impacted areas.
"Everybody's got to get ready. Don't take a chance," he said. "We're going to get storm surge, we have wind, we have a chance of flooding, we have a significant chance of tornadoes."
Florida's capital city is already preparing for the storm
Tallahassee is taking the threat of Tropical Storm Michael seriously. Electrical crews are being moved into standby position and extra staffing has been brought in.
Sandbag locations have been opened up around the city.
How Michael's path to the Gulf is affecting politics in Florida
From CNN's Holly Yan
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum was scheduled to campaign in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday, but said he is suspending his campaign activity to address preparations for the storm, his campaign said.
The storm is forecast to land a direct hit on Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.
Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican nominee for US Senate, at this point has yet to adjust his campaign schedule but his campaign says they are re-evaluating the situation.
He returned to Tallahassee Sunday morning to oversee the state's response to the storm. He is working out of the State's Emergency Operations Center.
Tropical Storm Michael will likely slam the US as a hurricane this week
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Joe Sterling
Tropical Storm Michael formed near the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday, and it's on track to wallop the United States.
The storm pounded western Cuba with heavy rain and strong winds and is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane midweek on the northeastern US Gulf Coast. That's the region that stretches from Mobile, Alabama, through the Florida Panhandle and into the Big Bend area of northern Florida.
"Michael expected to become a hurricane very soon," the National Hurricane Center announced in its 8 a.m. bulletin. "Michael is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday."
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Michael was centered about 130 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.
But it's so big, people 200 miles away from the center are getting hit with tropical-storm-force winds.
"Strengthening is forecast during the next several days," the hurricane center said.