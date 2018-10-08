The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Michael to a hurricane as of the 11 am advisory.

The category 1 storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Right now, Hurricane Michael is about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba, moving north at 7 mph.

It will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today and is expected to strengthen to a major, Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday.

Hurricane Michael is expected to reach the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.